LIFE Music, July 2017: Still-a-hopeless-romantic

Like the European arts, new wave had its romantic period.

The Romantics, specifically.

While the Detroit-based band was not exactly Jane Austen or Francisco Goya, the 20th century Romantics did woo 1980s music fans with catchy melodies and danceable retro beats.

“I’ll be the first to say we are very fortunate that we’ve got a few songs that people recognize,” said Wally Palmar, founding guitarist and singer. “We have those under our belts and we play those every night. It’s an honor to still be able to play them and that there’s still that much of a calling for us.”

× Expand The Romantics do what they love at the Summit Music Hall on Aug. 1. Photocourtesy of The Romantics.

The band’s two most sustaining cuts—“What I Like About You” and “Talking in Your Sleep”—were staples of MTV when promotional music videos mattered and could create hits, even when the songs did not chart in the traditional sense. “What I Like About You” would become ubiquitous through the decades, but failed to even crack the Top 40 when first released in 1980.

Even though the Romantics were firmly rooted in the rockier end of the New-wave spectrum, the band was never part of the punk scene that preceded it. Where the punks rejected much of what came before—sort of like the 18th century Romantic painters, come to think of it—the band embraced the past with matching Beatlesque suits and retro power pop.

“We kind of disregarded the torn shirts and safety pins in our eyebrows and went straight ahead forward with a basic rock and roll feel,” Palmar said. “We never got pegged in with the punk scene. It was a really interesting time for music, now that I take a good hard look back at it.”

Fans will get their own chance to re-appreciate a remarkable era on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., when the Romantics share the bill with the Fixx, another hit-heavy band from the more ethereal British end of ‘80s New wave.

Volodymyr Palamarchuk, the son of Ukrainian immigrants, was born in 1953 in the ethnic enclave of Hamtramck, an inner-city non-suburb surrounded on all sides by Detroit’s Motor City. Ukrainian may have been spoken at home, but rock and roll was the language everywhere else. While his father worked long days on the Chrysler assembly line, the young and quickly-Americanized Wally Palmar immersed himself in the equally industrious homegrown music scene.

“We’d be able to jump on a bus and go for 15 minutes and get to Downtown Detroit or wherever we could see these bands play,” he said. “After school, we’d come home and we’d be able to catch these local shows, and Mitch Ryder would be on there, and Bob Seger, the Amboy Dukes, the Irrationals and other bands that were around there at that time. There’s a lot of history there.”

Amid their working-class environs, Detroit bands could not help but absorb much of the hard-driving work ethic that surrounded them as they created the high-energy Detroit sound.

“A lot of people like to compare it to the rhythm of the assembly line—the chugging motion, a lot of the bands had that kind of feel,” Palmar said of the city’s forebears, such as Ryder and the Detroit Wheels (interviewed in this column in August 2008).

Before long, Palmar was chugging through his own bands, eventually co-founding the Romantics, more or less on Valentine’s Day 1977, hence the group’s name. At least, that is the official story, and Palmar is sticking to it.

“It doesn’t get much better than that,” he said. “And wearing red leather, c’mon!”

Among their first live gigs was opening for a latter-day version of Detroit legends MC5.

Within a year of releasing the Romantics’ first self-produced single, the band had landed a national recording contract.

“What I Like About You,” a reinvention of ‘60s garage rock, became a classic of its kind, even winding up in commercials. The 1983 album In Heat went gold, producing a couple of top 10 singles, before a series of lawsuits and management problems took the Romantics into unrequited love. The legally tangled divorce from management would not be fully settled for more than a decade.

Although marked by numerous membership changes, the latter-day Romantics kept a busy schedule of live performances, often on package tours with other ‘80s-era bands, some of which would have never performed on the same bill during the genuine Reagan era.

The androgynous pop of Boy George preceded by the hard chords of the Romantics? It never happened back in the day, but these days, it works.

“Nostalgia for the ‘80s just doesn’t make sense anyway,” Palmar surmised.

And when does one go to the bathroom during these nonstop-hit packages?

“You gotta be quick about it,” Palmar said with a laugh. “[For the upcoming Denver show], the Fixx has got quite a few big radio singles themselves.”

Palmar would take the all-hit quandary to an extreme when he toured for two years as part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, playing alongside the ex-Beatle, as well as with the likes of Rick Derringer and Edgar Winter (interviewed here in December 2012].

Their first show was in Kiev, Ukraine, where the band held its debut press conference.

“Before we sat down, Ringo pulled me over and said, ‘You’re gonna sit next to me, since you know this language.’ I said, ‘Ok, no problem,’” Palmar said.

After all these years and successes, the singer-guitarist, who still lives in Detroit, has still not completely convinced his immigrant mother that a career in music is worthy of the American dream.

“My mom still asks me when I’m going to get a real job,” Palmar said with a chuckle. “At this point, I’m not quite sure.”