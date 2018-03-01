LIFE Featured Gallery, March 2018: The Center for Visual Art

The Center for Visual Art (965 Santa Fe Dr.) is presenting, “Sangre Colorado,” a mid-career survey of Carlos Frésquez through March 24. The exhibition spans 40 years of the influential Chicano artist who has been shown nationally, internationally and is featured in major collections. Through paintings, prints and installations, Frésquez pays homage to his Chicano background and blends multiple influences from punk, pop culture and modern masters while employing reverence and humor.

The exhibition begins in the '70s with Frésquez's undergrad work, when the Chicano Rights movement was gaining a foothold in Denver. Frésquez brought Chicano culture into the classroom as a student and, as a professor today, he continues to forward a the dialogue of equal rights.

Frésquez’s intention is to make the viewer reassess their “commonly held beliefs about the human condition and the facade of hierarchy among different groups of people.” As a title, “Sangre Colorado,” is intended to express “a playful use of language paired with imagery to convey meaning that is on one level humorous, but with a serious message behind the pun.” Sangre is Spanish for “blood” and Colorado, which translates as “red color,” when combined together are a play on the colloquialism, “red-blooded American.” From his early abstract work, to his layered multimedia paintings as half of the Los Supersonicos artist duo, to his set design and the recurring motif of the curtain, the exhibit extends the entire span of Frésquez’s career.