LIFE's Concert Highlights, February 2018: Jessica Lea Mayfield, Rostam & Blitzen Trapper

Larimer Lounge Presents:

Jessica Lea Mayfield

Friday, Feb. 9 I 8:00p.m. | 2721 Larimer St. | larimerlounge.com | $16

Jessica Lea Mayfield’s name may be new to you but she has quite a musical pedigree. Starting at the age of eight, she performed with her family bluegrass band, One Way Rider, touring on a bus that once belonged to Bill Monroe, Kitty Wells and Ernest Tubb (Just look them up…). At the age of 15, she recorded her first album, White Lies, that was heard by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, who produced her next album, With Blasphemy So Heartfelt. Dr Dog’s Scott McMicken and Frank McElroy provided vocal harmonies on one of the tracks. Auerbach went on to compare her to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. In 2007, she lent her voice to the track “Things Ain’t Like They Used To Be” on The Black Key’s Attack & Release (making her the first guest vocalist on any of their records), after that she recorded an album of Elliot Smith cover songs with Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers in 2015. Her hit, “Sorry is Gone,” off of her fourth studio album of the same name, was released last fall and has become a staple of indie/alternative radio.

Globe Hall Presents:

Rostam

Friday, Feb. 16 | 9:30p.m. | 4483 Logan St. | globehall.com | $17

Up until a couple years ago, you probably knew Rostam Batmanglij as one of the members of indie rock darlings Vampire Weekend, which became one of the most well-known rock acts of the past decade and a personal favorite of this writer. Batmanglij left the band almost exactly two years ago to produce and pursue solo work, including his debut Half-Light, which came out in September of last year. Prior to this, he also had a side project with Ra Ra Riot’s lead vocalist Wes Miles, dubbed Discovery and released in 2009. He has produced music for Hamilton Leithauser, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen and also formed a musical collaboration with Leithauser—Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam—in 2016. Batmanglij has even written music for Kenneth Lonergan (of You Can Count on Me and Manchester By the Sea fame) for a play that debuted on Broadway. It makes you realize how incredibly talented this guy is...

The Bluebird Theater Presents:

Blitzen Trapper

Tuesday, Feb. 27 | 8:00p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax Ave. | bluebirdtheater.net | $18

Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Blitzen Trapper is a country/folk/rock band that’s been lumped under the alt-country umbrella and has been around for almost two decades now. They have released 20 albums (eight of them under their previous moniker of Garmonbozia), including an entire live album of Neil Young’s seminal Harvest record. The band’s name change in 2003 was allegedly a reference to singer Eric Earley’s seventh grade girlfriend, who had a Trapper Keeper binder and drew pictures of her favorite of Santa’s reindeer, Blitzen, on it. It wasn’t until 2007’s Wild Mountain Nation that the band had their major breakthrough and signed with Sub Pop records the following year. They have had continuing success ever since, being praised by Rolling Stone, the A.V. Club, Pitchfork and many others. Blitzen Trapper released their 20th album, Wild and Reckless, last year.