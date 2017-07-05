LIFE Concert Highlights, July 2017: DJ Shadow, Big Sandy and His Fly Rite Boys, Mitski

The Ogden Theatre Presents:

DJ Shadow

Tuesday, July 11 | 8:00p.m. | 935 E. Colfax Ave. | ogdentheatre.com | $29.95

With a personal collection of over 60,000 records, DJ Shadow is probably the guy you want at your next party. Unfortunately, you’ll have to settle for seeing him at the Ogden, where he will show off some of the music and beats that have fashioned his almost-legendary reputation. Not only was the term “trip-hop” coined to describe his music in the 90s, but he also holds the Guinness World Record for “First Completely Sampled Album,” bestowed upon him in 2001. His process involves manipulating samples, using rare and seldom-heard pieces of music and refashioning them into parts and phrases for his songs. Shadow’s tracks frequently showcase dozens of samples from various styles and genres, including rock, soul, funk, experimental, electronic and jazz. He currently uses fewer samples than on his earlier albums, but they still feature in the music that he creates.

La Rumba Presents:

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys

Wednesday, July 12 I 9:00p.m. | 99 W. 9th Ave. | larumba-denver.com | $10-15

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys have been performing since 1988, when they were rockabilly revivalists. They eventually dug deeper into the music which rockabilly originated from: western swing and country boogie, particularly the style of the late 1940s and early 1950, which were uniquely associated with California—where they hail from—country music of that era. “You’d swear that the sounds a match for any early Capitol album you have tucked away in your collection,” raved CD Review about Big Sandy’s throwback vibe. The band has had some lineup changes over the years, but have been together for a quarter of a century and also been inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

The Bluebird Theater Presents:

Mitski

Wednesday, July 19 | 8:00p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax Ave. | bluebirdtheater.net | $16-20

After her breakout album Bury Me at Makeout Creek and last year’s Puberty 2, Mitski Miyawaki has garnered some attention in the indie world. Not only did Rolling Stone call her one of "10 Artists You Need to Know," but the notoriously grumpy folks over at Pitchfork called her “inventive and resourceful,” giving Puberty 2 a rare 8.5 and the coveted “Best New Music” designation. “Your Best American Girl” became one of the hits of indie radio last summer and her star has been rising ever since. Biracial (her mother is Japanese and Mitski was born in Japan), Mitski writes of cross-cultural identity and issues of belonging. She is half-Japanese, half-American, but doesn’t consider herself fully either one.