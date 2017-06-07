LIFE Concert Highlights, June 2017: Kasey Chambers, The Ken Walker Sextet, Mystikal/Juvenile

The Bluebird Theater Presents:

Kasey Chambers

Tuesday, June 13 I 8:00p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax Ave. | bluebirdtheater.net | $30

The Australian singer-songwriter will be in Denver in support of her 11th album, Dragonfly. The double record, released in January, features guest spots from Keith Urban, Ed Sheeran and Paul Kelly, among others. The release captures two different sessions, one on each half of the album, and illustrates the vast amount of work that Chambers put into the release. Although Chambers is a star in her native country (she has won 11 ARIA awards—Australia’s Grammy equivalent), she has had success in the U.S. as well. According to The Huffington Post, she is considered to be in the same songwriting class as Gillian Welch, Patty Griffin and Lucinda Williams.

Dazzle at Baur’s Presents:

The Ken Walker Sextet

Friday, June 23 | 7:00p.m. | 1512 Curtis St. | dazzlejazz.com | $8-12

Ken Walker is a long-time fixture of the Denver jazz scene; he was the house bassist at the legendary El Chapultepec from 1987-1998, and he is considered to be the Rocky Mountain’s first-call jazz bassist. Walker has played with Nat Adderley, Clark Terry, Herb Ellis, Freddie Hubbard, Roy Hargrove, along with many, many others. He has also performed at the Telluride, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass and other festivals, and he is currently on the faculty at the DU-Lamont School of Music where he teaches bass and coaches the Trad, Hard Bop and Latin Combos. He also conducts his own studio there. He and his sextet are frequent guests at Dazzle, but this will be the first time they play at the newly-minted Dazzle at Baur’s.

Cervantes Masterpiece Presents:

Mystikal/Juvenile with special guests

Saturday, June 24 | 8:00p.m. | 2635 Welton St. | cervantesmasterpiece.com | $20

The ‘90s have made a big comeback recently with fashion, television (Hello X-Files!) and now, music. Mystikal and Juvenile will co-headline Summer Solstice Party 2017 with special guests Jubee, Gracie Bassie and others that are to be announced. Mystikal was huge with “Shake Ya Ass” and “Danger” which were both released in 2000 but still feel like more a part of the Clinton era than the Bush one. Juvenile became popular in 1998 with his single “Back That Azz Up” followed by “Slow Motion” in 2003. This show is free for all medical marijuana card holders, but you do have to RSVP through Cervantes’ website and provide a valid card on the night of the event.