Concert Highlights March 2016

Tauk - Sir Nebula Tennis Denverites Tennis will be returning to town for a homecoming show in support of their new album, Yours Conditionally, which releases March 10. Moving Units

Bluebird Theater Presents:

Tennis

Saturday, March 4 | 9:00p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax

bluebirdtheater.net | $18-20

Denverites Tennis will be returning to town for a homecoming show in support of their new album, Yours Conditionally, which releases March 10. Couple Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley make up the band and began writing music to document their time living on a small, 40-year-old sailboat on the open sea. With three LPs and an EP already in the bag, the 70s music-loving couple has established themselves on the indie music scene with praise and accolades from no less than The New Yorker, Billboard, and CMJ.

Lost Lake Lounge Presents:

Moving Units

Wednesday, March 15 I 8:00p.m. | 3602 E. Colfax

lost-lake.com | $12-15

If you’re not a Dead fan, but still want to hear some covers, head over to Lost Lake to see Moving Units perform the songs of Joy Division. Listed as one of the band’s seminal influences, Moving Units will play one set of Joy Division covers and then a second set of their own original songs. Putting their own spin on “Disorder,” Digital,” “She’s Lost Control,” “Atmosphere,” and “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” among others, Moving Units has also released an album of said covers.

Ogden Theatre Presents:

Tauk

Friday, March 17 I 9:00p.m. I 935 E. Colfax

ogdentheatre.com I $15-20

Tauk brings the funk, the hip-hop, the prog rock and jazz when this Oyster Bay, New York-bred four-piece takes the stage. Their third album, Sir Nebula, expands on this, providing a “cosmically inspired element” to the music. The words “ambient” and “spacey” come to mind. The Washington Post has praised them for their “[creation] of a hard-charging, often melodic fusion that—thanks to a penchant for improv—offers limitless possibilities.” They have taken this, and incorporated it into Sir Nebula.Tauk plays 140 shows a year and has a strong reputation as an amazing live act. But don’t take my word for it, as Levar Burton would say.