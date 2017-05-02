LIFE Concert Highlights, May 2017: Steve Kovalcheck, Funky Meters, Justin Townes Earle

Nocturne Presents:

Not-So-Modern Sounds in Country and Western by the Steve Kovalcheck Quartet

Every Friday in May & June I 7:00p.m. | 1330 27th St. | nocturnejazz.com | $10

In 1962, Ray Charles released his seminal album, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, which was his take on country music and became one of the biggest crossover successes of all time. The Steve Kovalcheck Quarter will be doing their interpretation of it at their artist in residency series at Nocturne. You’ll be able to hear what the songs and sounds of vintage Nashville are like filtered through the lens of jazz. Kovalcheck also teaches Jazz Improvisation at the University of Northern Colorado and leads the Jazz Guitar ensemble there as well. He has performed with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony, the Nashville Jazz Quartet, Tommy Sims and Carrie Rodriguez, among others. His compositions have been performed internationally, including at the Jazz en Tete festival in Clermont, France.

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox presents:

The Funky Meters

Friday, May 19 & Saturday, May 20 | 9:00p.m. | 1215 20th St. | opheliasdenver.com | $30 for GA

Formed in 1989 during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, The Funky Meters have toured with the Rolling Stones and have been a studio band for Dr. John, Paul McCartney, Robert Palmer and Patti Labelle. Today, founding members Neville and Porter, Jr. are joined by NOLA native Brian Stoltz on guitar and Terrence Houston behind the drums. Their trademark sound is one of funk, blues and dance grooves. The Meters have toured solid for the past three years, including dates at Bonnaroo, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Jamcruise and the Fillmore in San Francisco and are truly the stuff of blues legend.

The Bluebird Theater Presents:

Justin Townes Earle

Friday, May 26 | 9:00p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax | bluebirdtheater.net | $23

Justin Townes Earle comes from an incredibly strong, rich musical tradition. His father is iconoclastic country-rock musician, Steve Earle, and his middle name comes from his father’s own legendary mentor, Townes Van Zandt. If you don’t know who Van Zandt is, Google him right now. Justin will be performing selections from his newest release, Kids in the Street at the Bluebird. Hailing originally from Nashville, but now living in Portland, Oregon, Earle shaped this record around his new marriage, impending fatherhood and the subject of the lower-middle class neighborhoods in which he grew up. These neighborhoods' loss of character to gentrification in recent years is something that inspires his songs.