Featured Galleries, May 2018: Goodwin Fine Art

Goodwin Fine Art presents two Colorado-based artists, Mia Mulvey and Matt Christie, who explore nature and wonder through their respective media from April 20-June 2 with Mulvey’s Ancients and Christie’s Subtle Body exhibits. Ancients is “a conceptual interrogation of natural history and the preservation of time.” In 2011, Mulvey exhibited her monumental wall sculpture, Mast Year, at the Denver Art Museum and Ancients is similar in that it maps the form of ancient trees to explore wonder and discovery in the search for understanding.

This latest exhibition consists of porcelain objects that utilize various aspects of scientific research, digital printing and photo-based 3D scanning (photogrammetry). Cyanotype contact prints are also shown documenting the artist’s first site-visit to an ancient forest in Denmark during a residency at Guldagergaard International Ceramic Research Center in summer 2017. Mulvey is an associate professor of Studio Art (ceramics) at the University of Denver.

× Expand Goodwin Fine Art

Christie compares his Subtle Body paintings to “an alchemical fusing of nature and the imagination.” During his childhood, “nature seemed to be presenting a world of wonder that affected me in ways I could not define … and I have been exploring that experience ever since.” Journey (60x48 inch oil-on-panel) gushes out his philosophy of experiencing extreme elements such as wind and snow rather than avoiding them. The piece depicts an isolated figure on a frozen lake against a horizon of trees and steel-gray sky. Currently, Christie is an Instructor at the University of Colorado, Boulder.