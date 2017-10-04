LIFE Featured Gallery, October 2017: Helikon Gallery & Studios

When viewing the exhibition Dreamlogic, it’s easy to confuse beauty with madness. The paintings that are on display at the Helikon Gallery & Studios (3675 Wynkoop) until Oct. 2, include visions of drowning merry-go-round horses (“93”), treehouses in roaring flames (“Kindling”) and eyeballs soaring out of mouths attached by optic nerves to said mouths (“West Lenexa Largemouth Skloorg”).

The viewer is simultaneously drawn in by the beauty and a little repulsed as well. There is truly a feeling that these images would make sense in a dream, but might not have a place anywhere else, other than on the canvas. This fits in with Helikon’s premise for the exhibit: “Dreamlogic is the concept that the bizarre content of a dream makes some kind of sense while the dreamer is in the vision, but often breaks down once the dreamer awakens.”

There are bright colors here, muted tones and black and white images as well. All paintings are available for purchase through the gallery or from the website at helikongallery.com. My personal favorite? I just can’t get the nightmarish blues and whites of those drowning horses on that merry-go-round out of my mind.