LIFE Featured Gallery, September 2017: Center for Visual Art

The Center for Visual Art (CVA) presents Water Line: A Creative Exchange through Oct. 21; the show is an artist-led response to the water crisis. Through the exhibit, 19 artists examine the challenging issue of water through the lenses of contemporary stewardship, advocacy and activism efforts.

Center for Visual Art Aurora Robson, Jetsam; Anna McKee, WAIS Reliquary: 68,000 Years (detail), Image by Joe Rudko; Isabelle Hayeur, Desert Shores.

The exhibit, in partnership with Denver Botanic Gardens, will also feature a series of panel discussions and direct conversations with students, policy analysts and scientists (including a CU professor of geological sciences and environmental studies). Also featured: the artists’ critical responses to institutional and individual actions contributing to the water crisis, as well as imaginative solutions, practical and not, for addressing the issue. The artists are challenged to engage audiences on the subject of water in multi-channel dialogue with the intention of encouraging viewers to think differently about solutions to this problem that affects everyone and requires the efforts of all. All CVA events are free and open to the public; there is a cost for the partner events at the Botanic Gardens. Visit msudenver.edu/cva for more.