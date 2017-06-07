Featured Gallery, June 2017: Angela Craven

Community building, empathy and nurturing can seem to be in short supply these days. Angela Craven’s abstract expressionist work might be an antidote. Her vibrant, colorful paintings are about community, strength and connection. Craven’s recent work strives to present the stories of those affected by grief and loss through infertility, miscarriage or infant loss. Her intention is “to offer individuals or couples, who may otherwise struggle privately, an opportunity for shared understanding and expression.”

Craven’s work imparts a sense of melancholy tinged with a small amount of hope. At times, these paintings could almost be said to be exuberant, if you weren’t aware of the artist’s true intentions. The frequent black drips streaking her canvases are reminiscent of graffiti, and specifically evoke art from the streets of New York City in the 1970s.

TAXI, the work-live community in RiNo, is launching the TAXI art rotation series at Black Black Coffee (3459 Ringsby Ct.) this summer in partnership with Zeppelin Development and GRACe studios. Craven is the first artist slated to exhibit, and her work can be viewed May 18-July 13. For more information, visit rinoartdistrict.org or blackblackcoffee.com.

To see more of Craven’s work, visit angelacravenart.com.