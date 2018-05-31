Gallery Spotlight: Clyfford Still Museum

Now until September 9, the Clyfford Still Museum (1250 Bannock St.) is featuring A Light of His Own: Clyfford Still at Yaddo, which is a special exhibition highlighting Still’s time at the artist’s retreat in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., during the summers of 1934-35.

At the time, he was a 28-year-old graduate student and teaching fellow at Washington State College. He was invited to Yaddo, which he called “the first absolute free time in [my] life … to think, dream and paint.” He wrote that this was where he started to “move away from painting as reacting to that which one sees from outside,” toward “a concept of painting as inner comprehension.”

The focus of this exhibit is a collection of 19 small paintings that Still created at Yaddo and its accompanying catalogue. These representations of provincial farming scenes and other rural landscapes were what the artist appreciated as “bordering on the tragic” and “forcefully moving.” There are also later works on view that represent what Still “repurposed” his Yadoo images into, which are “grotesque social commentary” and symbolic forms that allude to sexual drive and “mythical dualisms.”

A Light of His Own is surrounded by a new display of the permanent Still collection installed throughout all of the Lanny and Sharon Martin Galleries. The exhibit also includes Still’s compelling hand/head study on loan from the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica, N.Y.