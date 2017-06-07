LIFE Books, June 2017: Forgotten lion still has bite

The Mountain Lion by Jeanne Stafford

New York Review Books Classics | 248 pages | $9.59

2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Jean Stafford’s The Mountain Lion, a novel mostly excluded from the annals of American Western literature. Stafford, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1970 for her Collected Stories, has also not remained in the reading public’s memory. Born in 1915 in California but resettling to Colorado in her childhood, she went on to receive a B.A. and M.A. from CU-Boulder. Although Stafford published three novels and multiple short stories, The Mountain Lion remains her best-known achievement.

Set at the beginning of the 1920s, The Mountain Lion is ostensibly a coming of age novel. However, it’s not necessarily for younger readers, as it is a strange, harsh and unforgiving tale of two young siblings, Molly and Ralph Fawcett, who spend their childhood years divided between two locales—the rural outskirts of Los Angeles during the school year and their uncle’s Colorado ranch in the summer. From the outset, darkness clouds the narrative when the children’s grandfather dies right on the heels of his arrival for his annual visit.

This brutal reality is filled with language that is certainly not politically correct these days, and there are also details of everyday life that are imbued with odd touches of almost macabre, troubling elements lingering just beneath the surface. As an example, a simple walk home from school is anything but for Stafford’s characters: “On this last stretch, Molly always thought for some reason of Redondo Beach... The thought of the beach ... sometimes made her whimper, because she always remembered a feeling of queer and somehow pleasant horror when once a gull had winked at her and she had seen that his lower eyelid moved and not the upper one.”

Stafford reputedly based her characters on herself and her brother, Dick, who died in middle life in an ambulance accident in France. Her elegiac tone in depicting childhood makes more sense in this context. The novel reaches its apotheosis when the two young adults are sent to their Uncle Claude’s ranch for an entire year after their mother decides to take their two older sisters on “The Grand Tour” of Europe.

Stafford goes so far as to indicate the exact moment when their childhood ends. Ralph and Molly are traveling via train from Denver to the ranch when they approach the longest tunnel of their journey. “Ralph’s childhood and his sister’s expired at that moment of the train’s entrance into the surcharged valley. It was a paradox, for now they should be going into a tunnel with no end, now that they had heard the devil speak.”

With her touches of realism and almost existential outlook, Stafford’s novel reminded me of Albert Camus’ The Stranger, although the bleak, rugged outlook and setting are more reminiscent of Cormac McCarthy. This world that Molly and Ralph live in is unforgiving, but worst of all, it’s all the more so when you don’t have a sympathetic soul to cling to, as the children’s close relationship becomes increasingly fractured. The loneliness that pervades The Mountain Lion is almost tangible at times and teaches a tough lesson that we sometimes forget almost three-quarters of a century later: childhood is not always the dreamscape Disney movies portray. There’s a harsh reality that lurks for children and sometimes, heartbreakingly, they come of age all too soon.