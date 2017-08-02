LIFE Concert Highlights, August 2017: ¡Cubanismo!, Washed Out, Kevin Morby

La Rumba Presents:

¡Cubanismo!

Saturday, August 12 | 9:00p.m. | 99 W. 9th Ave. | larumba-denver.com I $20/$25

Cuban latin jazz group ¡Cubanismo! had their debut album go to no. 10 on the Billboard Tropical & Salsa chart in 1996. All of the tracks on the album are Cuban dances like rumba, danzon, son, cha-cha, pa’ca and others. It was an instrumental record for the most part, relying on the trumpet to be the “voice” as is the tradition of Cuban music.

Bandleader/trumpeter Jesus Alemany studied at conservatory and with his uncle as well. At the age of 15, Alemany began playing in carnival comparsas, and was invited to join "Sierra Maestra," with which he travelled all over the world: Japan, Africa, Europe, Latin America.

Alemany now lives in Merida, Mexico but will be bringing his band to the U.S. for a special four-city, Colorado tour which includes Vail, Aspen and Denver. There will be a free salsa lesson prior to the show La Rumba at 9:30p.m.

The Ogden Theatre Presents:

Washed Out

Tuesday, August 22 | 8:00p.m. | 935 E. Colfax Ave. | ogdentheatre.com | $23

If you’ve ever watched Portlandia, then you already know Washed Out. No, he’s not a series regular or even a special guest. Washed Out composed the quirky theme for the show’s intro of shots of Portland’s more famous neighborhoods.

Ernest Greene, the man behind Washed Out, released Mister Mellow in June, his first “fully immersive multimedia experience,” highlighting his struggle with the idea: how can we be so bored and unhappy in what is basically a very privileged, contented life?

The new album moves further away from the synth sounds of previous releases and more into band-driven sounds. Free jazz, house, hip hop and psych are all here, along with voiceover samples. Greene commissioned 11 different artists to bring the visual aspects of the work to life. The visuals include animation that is rendered through collage, claymation, hand-drawn and stop-motion. It will be interesting to see what this looks like when brought to a live setting.

Globe Hall Presents:

Kevin Morby

Saturday, August 26 | 9:00p.m. | 4483 Logan St. | globehall.com | $15-17

Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby first came to prominence as the bassist for Woods, until his debut Harlem River in 2013. His fourth album, City Music, was “inspired by and devoted to the metropolitan experience across America and beyond.”

Citing “young Bob and Joni” as influences, Morby’s brand of music reminds one of the Velvet Underground if they had used folk rock as their template.

Whether intentional or not, Morby comes across as a loose-rooted troubadour. Low-key and melancholic on one song quickly segues into an almost poppy quirk on the next one; boredom will never reach you when listening to Morby’s music. His videos are quite creative, too.