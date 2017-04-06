LIFE Concert Highlights, April 2017: Thao, Of Montreal, Dazzle Jazz

Larimer Lounge Presents:

Thao (of the Get Down Stay Down)

Thursday, April 6 | 8:00p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer

larimerlounge.com

$20-25

Thao and the Get Down Stay Down have become something of a staple in recent years on indie rock radio. Their covers of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (in addition to covering bands like Yo La Tengo and the Troggs) has given them a novelty cachet. Don’t be fooled though; they are an accomplished band in of themselves. Lead singer Thao Nguyen will perform solo at the Larimer Lounge, and who knows what songs she’ll break out. Having performed with the likes of Andrew Bird (on their second album, Know Better Learn Faster), the Portland Cello Project, Joanna Newsom, among others, their latest album, A Man Alive, released last year, was produced by famous indie stalwart Merril Garbus, otherwise known as tUnE-yArDs.

The Bluebird Theater Presents:

Of Montreal

Thursday, April 20 | 8:00p.m.

Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax

bluebirdtheater.net

$20

Speaking of going up, Of Montreal continues to rise. They’ve been around since 1996 in one form or another, but like a butterfly emerging from a chrysalis, they just keep morphing. This experimental band has had as many as six different musical phases over the last 20 years. Producing art as much as pop, they haven't shied from commercialism. Their songs have been used for commercials for Comcast, Outback Steakhouse, NASDAQ and T-Mobile. Their sound has shifted from “kindercore” to indie pop to electronic to funk and glam rock to prog rock, back to electronic and now back to prog with this year’s EP, Rune Husk. Confused? Go check them out and discover for yourself what kind of music they’re doing this month.

Dazzle Jazz Presents:

The Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet

Saturday, April 29 I 7:00 & 9:00p.m.

Sunday, April 30 I 6:00 & 8:00p.m.

dazzlejazz.com

$22

I don’t cover jazz shows very often and thought it was time to change that. The Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet comes to Dazzle Jazz with their “rainy Sunday afternoon” sound led by Kreisberg’s bluesy guitar. Born in NYC, Kreisberg has played guitar since the age of 10 and toured Brazil while in college with Joe Henderson, Michael Brecker and Red Rodney. The Quartet will play selections from 2014’s Wave Upon Wave among other brand-new compositions.