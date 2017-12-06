LIFE Concert Highlights, December 2017: Paper Bird, SUSTO+Esme Patterson & Rebirth Brass Band

The Oriental Theater Presents:

Paper Bird

Friday, Dec. 8 | 9:00p.m. | 4335 W. 44th Ave. | theorientaltheater.com | $17

Colorado’s own Paper Bird plays an 18+ show that celebrates their new self-titled album which was released in September. This new release introduces vocalist Carleigh Aikens to the lineup, whose previous credits included stints with bands Bahamas and Fox Jaws. The Denver group considers itself a completely new band and has made a fresh start, swapping their electric guitars for their laid back, folk-flavored sound they have had in the past. The band now has three lead vocalists who blend their three part harmonies: Aikens, Sarah Anderson and keyboard player Genevieve Patterson. On their most recent album, the new lineup collaborated with John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates. Oates co-produced the album with Canadian David Kalmusky. Emerging from the same Denver music scene as the Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Paper Bird has changed a lot over the past decade they have been in existence. It seems that things just continue to get better and better for them.

Globe Hall Presents:

SUSTO+Esme Patterson

Saturday, Dec. 16 | 9:00p.m. | 4483 Logan St. | globehall.com | $17-20

Speaking of Paper Bird, former vocalist Esme Patterson will be performing with SUSTO (a Spanish word for a folk illness in Latin America meaning “when your soul is separated from your body,” also roughly translating to a panic attack). SUSTO is a “spacey country rock” band from South Carolina that has made a fan out of Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell. SUSTO’s eponymous debut, released in 2014, was centered around “the theme of punching through life’s difficulties and learning to be comfortable with the person you’ve grown into.” This was followed up by this year’s & I’m Fine Today.

Esme Patterson released her third full-length album, We Were Wild, last year after "Dearly Departed," her collaboration with Shakey Graves, set the world afire at the tail end of 2015. The song led to millions of streams, sold out shows nationwide, as well as performances on Conan and Letterman. Patterson was well known in Colorado in light of her previous success with Paper Bird, but after “Dearly Departed,” it seems she was on everyone’s lips.

The Bluebird Theater Presents:

The Rebirth Brass Band

Friday, Dec. 22 & Saturday, Dec. 23 | 9:00p.m. both nights | 3317 E. Colfax Ave. | bluebirdtheater.net | $19.99

× Expand Rebirth Brass Band

The Rebirth Brass Band is coming back to town for another two-night stay at the Bluebird just like they did last holiday season, in fact, it’s even the same two dates on the calendar. The NOLA treasure is a Tuesday night mainstay at The Maple Leaf in The Big Easy and they have been jamming since 1983, appearing everywhere from the streets of the French Quarter to festivals to stages and televisions (Wire creator David Simon is a fan) all over the globe. Odds are that these shows will sell out sooner versus later, plus the tickets go up to $30 at the door on the night of each show, so you probably want to get your tickets now.