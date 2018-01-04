LIFE Concert Highlights, January 2018: Tennis, Wayne "The Train" Hancock, One Flew West

The Ogden Theatre Presents:

Tennis

Saturday, Jan. 6 | 9:00p.m. | 935 E. Colfax Avenue | ogdentheatre.com | $22

Hometown favorites Tennis are returning to Denver in support of their new album Yours Conditionally, their fourth full-length album that was composed on both “land and at sea” during a five month sailing trip through the Sea of Cortez (which separates Baja, CA from the Mexican mainland). Upon returning, husband-and-wife team of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore self-produced the album in a small cabin in Fraser. The duo recently completed their largest cross-country North American tour to date, crisscrossing the U.S. supporting artists including The Shins, Spoon and Father John Misty. The band has also performed on David Letterman, Jay Leno, Conan and Carson Daly.

The Hi-Dive Presents:

Wayne “The Train” Hancock

Thursday, Jan. 18 | 8:30p.m. | 7 S. Broadway | hi-dive.com | $15

× Expand Wayne "The Train" Hancock

With his 1995 debut Thunderstorms and Neon Signs, Wayne “The Train” Hancock burst onto the scene with his unique brand of guitar playing and has since become the king of Juke Joint Swing—that amalgamation of honky-tonk, western swing, blues, Texas rockabilly and big band. “Steeped in traditional but never retro; bare bones but bone shaking; hardcore but with a swing.” He could be called a throwback, but all he wants to do is entertain and there’s nothing wrong with that. Hancock’s dislike for the “slick swill” that passes for “real deal country” is no secret. “Man, I’m like a stab wound in the fabric of country music in Nashville. See that bloodstain slowly spreading? That’s me,” as he’s fond of saying. ‘Nuff said.

The Bluebird Theater Presents:

One Flew West (EP Release Show)

Thursday, Jan. 25 I 7:30p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax Ave. | bluebirdtheater.net | $10

One Flew West was formed in Longmont in 2010 and has evolved from a high school garage band into a “full scale rock machine” that storms up and down the Front Range. The four piece is now based in Denver and has been recognized by Alternative Press for their song “Trial and Error” in the column “18 Songs We Bet You Didn’t Hear This Week.” One Flew West’s sound is a combination of rock, folk, pop and punk rock. Their EP Selective Memory was released in fall 2015 and after releasing two singles this spring, this show at the Bluebird will be a release party for their EP, Trial and Error. Congratulations, guys!