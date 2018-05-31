LIFE Concert Highlights, June 2018: Anvil, Snail Mail, Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express

Streets of London Pub Presents:

Anvil

Wednesday, June 6 I 9:00p.m.

Streets of London Pub

1501 E. Colfax Ave.

streetsoflondondenver.com

$15-18

If you’re not already a big fan of Anvil, you might know them from the highly acclaimed 2008 documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil, which is an entertaining look at the Canadian heavy metal band that plays almost like a real-life version of This Is Spinal Tap. It didn’t hurt that the drummer in the band is named Robb Reiner (no relation to the film’s director of almost the same name). Although the roots of the band were first formed when Reiner and Steve “Lips” Kudlow started playing music together in high school in 1973, the full lineup got together in 1978 and hasn’t looked back. They found themselves lost in obscurity for about 20 years beginning in the late ‘80s, and then the documentary’s success thrust them into the spotlight and spawned a second act. They currently continue to release albums and tour as well.

Larimer Lounge Presents:

Snail Mail

Wednesday, June 20 I 8:00p.m.

Larimer Lounge

2721 Larimer St.

larimerlounge.com

$13-15

Considering she’s only just graduated from high school, it’s kind of a big deal that Lindsey Jordan is on the brink of indie rock stardom. Well, maybe not quite stardom yet, but she’s certainly on her way. She has two songs from her debut album, Lush, that have been voted Best New Track by Pitchfork. That would be quite the accomplishment for a veteran artist, let alone someone who just dropped their first release only two years ago. She began her guitar training at age 5 and released her first EP at 16. She has already toured the country, opening for Waxahatchee and Girlpool, in addition to participating in a New York Times roundtable discussion about women in punk. Impressed isn’t really the right word … maybe bowled over would be the better description.

Globe Hall Presents:

Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express

Saturday, June 23 I 9:00p.m.

Globe Hall

4483 Logan St.

globehall.com

$15

Singer/songwriter Chuck Prophet is one of the of the most prolific songsmiths of the last 50 years. Some of those who have recorded songs written or co-written by Prophet: Bruce Springsteen, Heart, Solomon Burke, Alejandro Escovedo (he co-wrote all of the songs on his 2008 album Real Animal, also contributing guitar and vocals), Kim Carnes and Peter Wolf. He was a member of Green on Red before he went solo in 1990. Prophet has created and played on numerous albums and music projects over the years and currently has his own band, the Mission Express, that he tours with. Many of his endeavors over the years have been either benefits for charity or causes for individuals in need of funds for medical issues, such as a benefit concert in 2013 for producer Tom Mallon (Mallon documented much of the San Francisco punk scene), who was struggling with a brain tumor at the time.