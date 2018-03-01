LIFE Concert Highlights, March 2018: Steel Panther, Titus Andronicus, The Bad Plus

Fillmore Auditorium Presents:

Steel Panther

Friday, March 9 | 8:00p.m. | 1510 N. Clarkson St. | fillmoreauditorium.org | $15

Steel Panther first burst on the scene during the early aughts under the name Metal Shop, then Metal Skool, before morphing into their current moniker. They gained popularity on the Sunset Strip and became famous for their comedy glam metal alter egos and their hilarious, profanity-laced lyrics. Their on-stage personalities parody the 1980s glam metal lifestyle with stage names like lead singer Michael Starr, drummer Stix Zadinia, bassist Lexxi Foxx and guitarist Satchel. They started out doing weekly shows at the (in)famous Viper Room and hit the big time not too long after. They have appeared on a Discover Card commercial and The Drew Carey Show, in addition to appearing on Gene Simmons Family Jewels and Las Vegas. They have opened for Guns ‘n’ Roses and have released four full-length albums as well.

Globe Hall Presents:

Titus Andronicus

Monday, March 19 | 8:30p.m. | Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St. | globehall.com | $15

Punk/indie rockers Titus Andronicus have spent the past decade honing their sound with four albums that vary wildly in style. Pitchfork called their first album, 2008’s The Airing of Grievances, “the sound of a violent, overblown and irreverent indie band” but that was praising them and gave them a positive review. Their sophomore effort (The Monitor) was a concept album loosely centered around themes relating to the American Civil War and that year (2010) Rolling Stone named them one of the seven best new bands of the year. They have opened for The Pogues, Bright Eyes and Okkervil River and have appeared at Coachella, Lollapalooza and the Roskilde Festival in Denmark. They switched things up yet again with their third release, 2012’s Local Business, which was a stripped-down release recorded live in the studio with almost no overdubs and helped them sound as close as possible to how they do live. 2015 saw them do a 93-minute, 29-song, five-act rock opera, and they added a 15 minute music video covering Act Two as well. These guys certainly don’t repeat themselves. Their new album, A Productive Cough, will be released in March.

Dazzle Denver Presents:

The Bad Plus

Tuesday & Wednesday, March 20-21 | 6:00p.m. & 8:30p.m. (both nights) | 1512 Curtis St. | dazzledenver.com | $20

Consisting of bassist Reid Anderson, pianist Ethan Iverson (Orrin Evans recently replaced Iverson in January of this year) and drummer Dave King, the Bad Plus have been performing since 2000. They combine elements of modern avant-garde jazz with rock and pop influences. The trio has covered versions of songs by Nirvana, Aphex Twin, Blondie, Pink Floyd, Ornette Coleman, Pixies, Rush, Tears for Fears, Neil Young, David Bowie, Yes, Interpol, Black Sabbath, Queen and Radiohead. The trio served as artists in residence at Duke University in 2010-11. While there, they premiered their version of Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.” The Bad Plus has 13 studio albums and two live releases, with their most recent album Never Stop II available now.