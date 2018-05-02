LIFE Concert Highlights, May 2018: Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, Hinds, Wye Oak

Goosetown Tavern Presents:

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys

Saturday, May 5 I 9:00p.m.

3242 E. Colfax Ave.

goosetowntavern.com

$10

Since 1988, Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys have been performing together, first as rockabilly revivalists, then by switching things up and digging deeper into Western swing and country boogie, particularly late 1940s and early 1950s Californian—which is where they come from—country music of that era. “You’d swear that the sounds are a match for any early Capitol album you have tucked away in your collection,” raved CD Review about Big Sandy’s throwback vibe. Big Sandy has changed its lineup a bit over time, but have been together for 25 years and have also been inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

Globe Hall Presents:

Hinds

Friday, May 18 I 9:30p.m.

4483 Logan St.

globehall.com

$16

Madrid-based garage rockers Hinds initially started out as duo Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote before becoming a four piece just prior to the release of their first single, “Demo,” in 2014. Close friend Ade Martin came on as bass player and one of their first fans, Amber Grimbergen, joined up behind the drum kit. They played their first world tour in 2015, which included Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, the U.S. (including playing 16 concerts in just four days at SXSW!), Glastonbury and Burgerama. Hinds has received praise from Pitchfork, Paste, SPIN, Entertainment Weekly, NME and various others. Their debut album, “Leave Me Alone,” was released in 2016 to acclaim, and their sophomore effort, “I Don’t Run,” dropped on April 6 of this year.

Bluebird Theater Presents:

Wye Oak

Wednesday, May 23 I 8:00p.m.

3317 E. Colfax Ave.

bluebirdtheater.net

$20

Now touring in support of their fifth album, “The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs,” Wye Oak has spent more than a decade preparing to write this record and they consider it their “most gripping and powerful set of songs to date.” It’s the third album that the duo has made while living in separate cities; they flew to one another for a week or so at a time and created the album in their time together. During a time of doubt and suspense over where the world is headed, “these dozen songs answer the challenge by radiating self-reflection and resolve… .” Pitchfork gave the release an 8.0, which is a generous rating from that publication, and it has gotten praise from other entertainment critics as well.