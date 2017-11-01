LIFE Concert Highlights, November 2017: Diarrhea Planet, Flobots, Mogwai

Marquis Theater Presents:

Hailing from Nashville, this six-piece rock and roll band with a drummer and bassist who has “the power of a thousand locomotives" and a four-guitar arsenal "able to unleash a meticulous torrent of expertly crafted hooks, riffs and solos" have been responsible for head-banging injuries since their 2011 debut Loose Jewels and haven’t looked back since. For their second album they worked with famed indie producer Kevin S. McMahon, the wiz behind records by outfits such as Titus Andronicus, Swans, The Walkmen and Real Estate. NPR has described their live performances as "an unstoppable train of life-affirming shredding," while Pitchfork said "If you measure a live show's success by how happy to be alive it makes you, then Nashville's Diarrhea Planet have the greatest live show on Earth." Pitchfork also named their EP, Aliens in the Outfield, the best EP of 2014. High praise indeed.

Flobots has been entertaining Coloradans with their alternative hip hop for over 20 years now, ever since the group was founded in 2005. They achieved local popularity and then gradually became a hit nationwide by the end of the 2000s. Since then, they have gone on to release four albums and one EP, working at the grassroots level to encourage people to use their voice to create change. Their May 2017 release NOENEMIES, was called “activist hip hop” by Westword and it encourages the listener to consider their surroundings and then do something about their situation. On their new record, they also challenge the idea of “contemporary culture’s shaming of ‘imperfect’ voices” by bringing the music back to the audience. For the recent album Flobots used a string section, horn players and gospel quintet (!) to create a unique soundscape layered over their trademark grooves.

If you like lyrics, then Mogwai isn’t for you. And they have nothing to do with the 1984 horror classic Gremlins. After eight studio albums and one live release, this completely instrumental British rock band has made a name for itself playing different sets of mostly new material on each night of their “never-ending” tours. Whether it’s soundtrack work for the documentary Zidane, the French TV series Les Revenants or collaborating with Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Argentine film composer Gustavo Santaolalla on the soundtrack to Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2016 doc on climate change, Mogwai never sits around to rest on their laurels. Their ninth studio album, Every Country’s Sun was released in September and was somewhat of a return to the band’s early form as they reunited with producer Dave Fridmann, who produced Mogwai’s 2001 Rock Action EP.