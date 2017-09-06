LIFE Concert Highlights, September 2017: Thundercat, San Fermin, Future Islands

Ogden Theatre Presents:

Thundercat

Thursday, Sept. 14 | 8:00p.m. | 935 E. Colfax Ave. | ogdentheatre.com | $22

Stephen Bruner, better known as Thundercat, plays bass guitar, produces and sings. He released his third album, Drunk, this year but is also known for his work with producer Flying Lotus and thrash band Suicidal Tendencies. He also appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s award-winning 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly. Last year, he won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for his work on the track "These Walls." Bruner had success from an early age when he had a minor hit in Germany as a member of the boy band No Curfew at the age of 15. A year later he joined his brother as a member of the Los Angeles punk band Suicidal Tendencies, replacing former bass player Josh Paul. Along with his band duties Bruner was also a session musician on Erykah Badus New Amerykah and Flying Lotus' Cosmogramma.

Bluebird Theater Presents:

San Fermin

Wednesday, Sept. 20 | 8:30p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax Ave. | bluebirdtheater.net | $16.50

Indie rock band San Fermin is led by composer and songwriter Ellis Ludwig-Leone (seated, front) and just released a third album, Belong, this year after a two-year hiatus. San Fermin came together as a band after Ludwig-Leone graduated from Yale. There he studied composition and assisted composer Nico Muhly (!!!) on several film scores and operas. Although he was in several bands in high school and then college, Ludwig-Leone did not decide to focus on pop music as a career initially; it wasn’t until the end of his college career that it became a defining option. San Fermin’s first eponymous album featured performances from 22 different musicians. Even now, after almost five years into the band’s career, the various members continue to work within and outside of the group.

Fillmore Auditorium Presents:

Future Islands

Friday, Sept. 29 | 8:00p.m. | 1510 Clarkson St. | fillmoreauditorium.org | $25-$45

Future Islands plays synthpop, and they’re one of the best bands around if you’re into that scene. Formed in 2006 in Baltimore, they came to prominence in 2014 when their lead single “Seasons (Waiting on You)” off of their fourth album Singles was considered the best song of 2014 by Pitchfork magazine. A further distinction came for the band came when their performance of it on the Late Show with David Letterman became the most-viewed video on the show’s YouTube page. In April 2017, the band released their fifth album, The Far Field, which was a more-than-welcome return to form. They have been described by Consequence of Sound as “one of the best live bands around.” Even before the album was released, they played some of the world’s biggest music festivals—Coachella, Panorama, Bonnaroo, Glastonbury. Luckily, the Denver show still has tickets available.