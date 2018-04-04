LIFE Concerts, April 2018: Ty Segall, The Jauntee, Big Thief

Ogden Theatre Presents:

Ty Segall

Thursday, April 5 I 9:00p.m. | 935 E. Colfax Ave. | ogdentheatre.com | $20

Ty Segall is back in town again after just being here last fall. What is he promoting this time? Well, as I have mentioned previously, Segall releases albums as often as some people change their wardrobe. Or, more aptly, as frequently as the seasons change might be an even better description. He released Freedom’s Goblin in January, which is his latest hour-plus opus. Segall’s music has been called garage rock, garage rock revival, lo-fi, indie rock and psychedelic rock. His influences include David Bowie, Marc Bolan, Black Sabbath, Kiss, The Stooges, Black Flag, Neil Young, The Byrds, The Beatles, T. Rex and Grateful Dead. Segall has been known to play various guitars, including three different Fenders, a Gibson Les Paul, a Gibson EB-0 and a black Travis Bean TB1000S.

Cervantes Masterpiece Presents:

The Jauntee

Thursday, April 12 I 8:00p.m. | 2637 Welton St. | cervantesmasterpiece.com | $5-15

The Jauntee averages over 100 shows a year and the jam band has made themselves quite a name in the New England music scene because of it. Coming out of Boston, the group focuses on live improvisation, setlist variety and musical exploration which truly makes each show a unique experience, setting them apart from the typical jam band experience. The band draws their influence from a large mix of musical influences and multiple genres, which include funk, rock, jazz, progressive, bluegrass, psychedelic and ambient. Comparisons have been made to Phish but I’m sure their Phans might take issue with this, just like Deadheads did with their eventual heir apparent.

Bluebird Theater Presents:

Big Thief

Tuesday, April 24 I 8:00p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax Ave. | bluebirdtheater.net | $16.75-18.75

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Big Thief released their second album, Capacity, last year—after 2016’s debut Masterpiece—and it encompassed a collection of vignettes about women, dealing with issues of identity, which were dangerous and curious, though not unbelievable. Most of the tracks on the album are raw and remain virtually unedited; they were mostly played for the first time in the studio and recorded the same day. Capacity appeared on multiple album-of-the-year lists, including coming in at no. 1 on NPR’s “Bob Boilen’s Top Ten Albums of 2017.” According to Boilen, he couldn’t recall the last time he had put the same band in his top five two years running. SPIN also named the release no. 2 on their “50 Best Albums of 2017.”