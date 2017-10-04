LIFE Concert Highlights: October 2017: Ty Segall, Trashcan Sinatras, Guided By Voices

Summit Music Hall Presents:

Ty Segall

Saturday, Oct. 7 | 7:00p.m. | 1902 Blake St. | thesummitmusichall.com | $20-25

Ty Segall releases records as often as some people buy a new wardrobe. He’s so prolific that by the time you’ve finished listening to the newest release, the next one is already on the horizon. Segall has released a new album every year for the past nine years, with the exception of 2015. And that’s not even counting his live album, three compilation albums, three EPs, 19 singles and 16 music videos. He may be the new “Hardest Working Man in Show Business." His style of hard, garage rock and recreations of 60s lo-fi have earned him comparisons to old school greats like the Stooges, Skip Spence, and T. Rex. He’s also mimicked softer stylings where he’s been compared to John Lennon and he continues to blend such a myriad of rock genres that he can’t really be pinned down to one specific style.

Globe Hall Presents:

Trashcan Sinatras

Monday, Oct. 16 | 7:00p.m. | 4483 Logan St. | globehall.com | $20-25

Scottish band Trashcan Sinatras started out as a cover band in the ‘80s and have since become one of the more reliable live music acts for pop harmonies that use smart wordplay. With hit song “Hayfever,” that was featured on Beavis and Butt-head in 1993 and their initial worldwide hit single “Obscurity Knocks” in 1990, the Sinatras have had success in the States, but not as much as they have seen in the U.K. over the years. They released a new album last year, Wild Pendulum, which was their first in seven years and it received a warm welcome from longtime fans. Their name derives from when the band first met in a school music class where they were tasked with playing on improvised instruments, including banging on trash cans, which then led to someone mentioning Frank Sinatra and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Bluebird Theater Presents:

Guided By Voices

Wednesday, Oct. 25 | 8:00p.m. | 3317 E. Colfax Ave. | bluebirdtheater.net | $27.50

Indie rock legends Guided By Voices (GBV) have been around around for almost a quarter century and continue to be considered an amazing live band that is “the Grateful Dead equivalent for people who like Miller Lite instead of acid!” (The Washington Post). GBV has released 22 albums and lead singer Robert Pollard has crafted 24 solo records himself. The band’s debut album, Bee Thousand, released in 1994 has been called one of the best records of the '90s by Spin and Pitchfork in addition to it being named the Greatest Indie Rock Album of All Time by Amazon. GBV’s new album How Do You Spell Heaven was recorded by Pollard himself and he has also assembled a new touring lineup for this round of live shows.