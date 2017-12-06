LIFE Music, December 2017: Music grows up for LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes had a realization a few years ago.

“I’m going to make mistakes, and the great thing is I can write about them,” she said.

Her 2013 CD Spitfire, for which Rimes co-wrote eight of the 13 tracks, was her first album of a highly personal nature—and in some ways, it signaled a new beginning.

“I’ve never really listened to an album of mine until [that] one,” she said. “I always felt like I was recording things for other people because I was obligated to.”

Spitfire marked a sharp departure for Rimes with its commercial ambivalence and stark personal subject matter, or what she describes as an intimate conversation with whoever happens to be listening.

It is the kind of banter best held over a few drinks when Rimes sings bluntly of the publicized infidelity that signaled the end of her first marriage.

“I was able to have a say in my own life, even though people were misjudging and carelessly writing crap,” she said. “It was time for me to finally have a say. There was nothing to hide and I think it was the perfect way to let all these emotions come out. Music has always come from my heart and soul when I performed, but I didn’t know I could write a record like this.”

Amidst Rimes’ honest confessionals were songs of anger, love and regret: “Love would be easy if you never had to think about how somebody else would feel,” she sang in “Who We Really Are.”

“The whole process changed for me …,” she said. “I’ve never been so transparent in my music and it really has given me a whole new perspective on life and music. I don’t think I’ve ever been as appreciative of my gift.”

“She was one of the first people I ever listened to,” Rimes said of Cline. “Whatever emotion she was feeling, you felt with her. I was always able to hit the notes, but there are a lot of people who hit notes, but you don’t feel anything.”

Rimes will perform Dec. 18 at the Paramount Theater as part of a special Christmas tour.

The singer has crammed more experience than most into her 35 years. She cut her first album at age 11. Influenced by the likes of Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland, her singing would transcend genre. By the time she was a teenager, her rich and searing vocals were drawing comparisons to the late Patsy Cline.

Although born in Mississippi, the Rimes family moved to Garland, Texas in time for local DJ Bill Mack to take the singer under his wing. After a series of radio shows and personal appearances, Mack handed her the song that would make her a star.

“Blue” had been written by Mack some two decades earlier with Cline in mind, but the song’s melancholic yodel and lyrics of longing were conveniently well suited to Rimes’ emotional and pitch-perfect vocal style.

The singer says she may have been too young and naïve at the time to feel the pressures that one could have felt as the result of such comparisons.

“I’m not one to be intimidated very often,” she said with a laugh. “Even though that was written for Patsy Cline, it kind of fell into my lap, as it should have.”

The breakthrough 1996 single would become a Top 10 hit and make Rimes the youngest singer in the history of the Country Music Association to be nominated as Best Country Singer. Her first major-label album sold a record-breaking 123,000 copies during its first week.

Rimes eventually veered in other musical directions, a move that broadened her audience in the pop world, but strained her conditional relationship with the conservative Nashville establishment.

“That’s one of my pet peeves of the South,” she said. “One of the biggest misconceptions is that I wanted to get away from country music. I wasn’t necessarily pushed out, but when you have a crossover hit, it was kind of taboo—and then when you’re also a kid, people have all these excuses not to play your record. … For me, it’s about my voice and telling a story and just making people feel something. That’s what I want to do from here on out.”

LeAnn Rimes performs Dec. 18 at the Paramount Theater.