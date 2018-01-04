LIFE Music, January 2018: The search for David Bromberg and other pastimes

I would like to tell you that the David Bromberg Quintet will be performing at the L2 Church, 1477 Columbine St., on Tuesday, Jan. 16, in a show produced by Swallow Hill.

I would even like to promise it.

× Expand David Bromberg Some say David Bromberg is scheduled to play the L2 Church on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Courtesy photo.

Bromberg, a multi-instrumentalist and musician’s musician of multiple genres, is supposedly slated to play the aforementioned date, but not everyone is so sure. When I noted the concert on a website, I contacted Bromberg’s publicist to see about setting up an interview with the distinctive musician who has played with everyone from George Harrison to Reverend Gary Davis.

This was before I realized my friends at Swallow Hill were promoting the show.

The publicist was eager to oblige, offering to send me a digital copy of Bromberg’s new album and to quickly set up a phone chat with the musician.

I listened to the bluesy new release and was excited to talk to Bromberg about it and his broad array of other musical adventures.

But here’s where it gets weird.

“This is weird,” the publicist seemingly agreed in an email. “I don’t have a Denver show for David, just Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. I’m looping in David’s management to see if there’s a Denver date. Thanks!”

That was the last I heard from her. And Bromberg.

Sure enough, when I checked Bromberg’s website, there was no Denver date, just those two token shows in northern and southern Colorado, respectively. Yet Swallow Hill still lists the L2 show.

We’ll see what happens on Jan. 16. If you’re a risk taker, give it a shot.

Something tells me my friends at Swallow Hill are going to make it happen.

Otherwise, here are a few more definite possibilities to consider:

Lez Zeppelin, slated for Jan. 5 at the Bluebird Theater, is almost exactly what you’re thinking, but not quite. This all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band may not have the exact sexual orientation one might infer from its moniker, but this faithful quartet knows how to rock, at least as well as Hell’s Belles, the all-girl tribute to AC/DC. Lez has even worked with legit Zeppelin engineer Eddie Kramer. If Heart’s version of “Stairway to Heaven” can bring Robert Plant to tears, these gals can bring him to his knees.

Jazz singer Diane Schuur is no less passionate in her dedication. She sings Jan. 16 at Dazzle, 1512 Curtis St. Blinded at birth, the Grammy-winning vocalist owes more than a common physical challenge to Ray Charles. Like that legendary singer-musician, Schuur bridges the gaps of genre, turning country into jazz with the simple turn of a phrase and has collaborated with a cross-section of multi-genre artists.

More jazz (and much more than that) is in store Jan. 19-20 at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Five Points when an odd collective plays two nights under two different names, genres and set lists. Adam Chase (interviewed in this column in January 2017) first leads the multi-vocalist James Brown Dance Party, before fronting Jazz is Phish the very next night.

While the Dance Party takes Brown’s classic soul into a contemporary R&B context (with more improvisational jamming than the Godfather of Soul would have ever tolerated), Jazz is Phish ventures to find common ground between free-flowing jazz and free-flowing jam-band music, using 90s-era Phish as a template to play the field.

“A lot of jazz musicians write jam music off from the get-go and don’t give it a chance. But by trying to make jazz a purist thing, it kind of goes against the founding principle of what jazz is in the first place,” Chase told me last year.

And as for the Brown Dance Party, “The funny thing is sometimes female vocalists can pull off James Brown because he hit such high notes,” Chase said of his diverse stage revue.

I got to interview Brown in his later years, around the time that the James Brown Soul Center of the Universe Bridge was dedicated in Steamboat Springs. If he had been asked about the Dance Party, I am certain his answer would have been, “I thank God for it!”

Remember Winger? You blinked and missed them if you were a new-wave fan in the '80s, but for the decade’s hair-metal enthusiasts, the sort-of-hard rock band was at your service. Golden-born Kip Winger and guitarist Paul Taylor had played in Alice Cooper’s '80s-era group before jumping the Coop as MTV pretty boys. Whatever is left of the band plays Jan. 19 at Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway.

Cooper’s androgynous heir apparent, Marilyn Manson, returns to Denver Jan. 20 at the Fillmore Auditorium. Being that this concert is at the Fillmore, rather than the Pepsi Center, this may be a far different experience, especially outside on Colfax, as the dressed-up “Manson family” interacts with the neighborhood’s nightly cast of characters. Quite a show.

The ubiquity of President Trump rears its head the same day when Punk Against Trump fills the Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St. The all-day lineup includes headliner Anti-Flag, Stray from the Path and the White Noise. Also on the bill: Colorado’s feminist-punk Cheap Perfume, among others from within a genre that is far more abrasive—under Trump—than it ever was under Carter and Reagan.

Still waiting for Punks for Trump. Maybe in a benefit with Students for Multiple Sclerosis.

