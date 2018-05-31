LIFE Music, June 2018: Doobie Brothers—still smokin’

When you Google musician John McFee, you might stumble on the story of John McAfee, the colorful antivirus kingpin and libertarian whose exploits in Belize ended in criminal intrigue. For a few fleeting moments, a web searcher—or music columnist—might scratch his head, thinking, “Gee, I never knew any of this about the longtime Doobie Brother.”

“Leaving (McAfee’s) technological impact behind, that can happen,” McFee conceded with a laugh. “If you go back, these are all the same names. Somebody decided on Ellis Island or whatever (to change the spelling). I’ll know I’m successful when John McVie from Fleetwood Mac has to say, ‘I really never was in the Doobie Brothers.’ But it’s the same clan.”

McFee, a fine Scotsman, was never the best-known member of the California rock band, one whose rotating membership saw the comings and goings of Michael McDonald and half the population of Steely Dan. Still, McFee, a talented multi-instrumentalist, made a career—Doobie and otherwise—mastering everything from ukuleles to Hawaiian steel guitars.

“There are plenty of instruments that I can’t play, I guess,” he said modestly. “But once I pick something up and try to fool around with it, I get interested enough to stick with it long enough to get past the pain.”

McFee would bring that stick-to-itiveness to everything from session work with Elvis Costello to playing the solo on a once ubiquitous 1970s jingle for Hawaii’s C&H pure-cane sugar.

“I did a lot of commercials, and back in those days you actually got royalties on them,” McFee said. “Not to be crass about it, but that was a good payday. I always loved Hawaiian music.”

The sometime fiddler will evoke a bayou more than a luau on Tuesday, June 12, when the Doobie Brothers perform the Southern-drenched “Black Water” and other hits at the Pepsi Center in a double bill with longtime brethren, Steely Dan—the “Doobie cousins,” if you will.

Founded in San Jose, Calif., in 1970, the Doobies first lit it up with original members Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons’s guitar-based boogie. Hits like “Listen to the Music” and “China Grove” helped expand the band’s audience well beyond its birth in northern California’s biker bars.

When Johnston fell ill, lead guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter recommended his former Steely Dan bandmate Michael McDonald (interviewed in this column August 2013) as a replacement, signaling a move into R&B that was as popular as it was divisive. By the time “Takin’ it to the Streets” had funked up the charts in 1976, the gig was up and the new Doobies were flying higher than ever.

Lost in the shuffle, McFee similarly replaced Baxter after McFee departed Clover, a band that had included pre-fame Huey Lewis, just before he made the “News.”

“I felt very fortunate because I was a fan of the band before I joined it,” McFee said of his move to the Doobies in 1978. “I admired the band’s music and felt lucky to get drafted, basically. I joke that I’m still the new guy—and I’ve been here for 40 years.”

Not full-time, however. After the Doobies officially broke up in 1982, McFee co-founded country’s Southern Pacific with fellow Doobie Keith Knudsen while McDonald exploded into a successful solo career. The Doobie divorce held until 1987, when virtually every member of the band, from all its phases, reunited for a crowded one-off reunion tour.

“We had four guitarists. We had like four drummers and a percussionist,” McFee said. “It’s a fun band. There’s no big hurt feelings among any of the alumni, and there never really has been. We used to laugh when we would read articles about how Michael and such and such aren’t getting along.”

A new and exciting, semi-revisionist version of the Doobies reformed on a permanent basis in 1989 with a lineup led by Simmons and the long-departed Johnston, and a new album that recalled the band’s early ‘70s heyday, as if the still-fresh-in-mind McDonald period had never happened.

McFee returned to the fold in 1993.

The current lineup centers principally on McFee, Johnston and Simmons, with very occasional guest appearances from McDonald, such as on 2014’s Southbound collaboration with country artists.

As the Doobies endeavor on yet another tour, the band is preparing new material that is expected to be completed sometime after the current concert schedule.