LIFE Music, May 2018: How do the Gardens grow? Eclectically

Variety is the spice of life and it is certainly the main ingredient at Denver Botanic Gardens (along with bring-your-own wine and beer).

All that is missing from this summer’s musical roster are Violent Femmes and Chaka Khan.

× Expand Chaka Khan Denver Botanic Gardens grow funky: Chaka Khan plays Friday, July 27. Courtesy photo.

Uh, wait a minute. They’re both here.

Milwaukee’s cultish Femmes, who open the season Monday, June 11, were a favorite on early-1980s college radio, with party-rock chords and sexual wordplay, though their acoustic nerdiness never quite made the frat scene, except for perhaps one signature song.

“Why can’t I get just one …?”

Oddly enough, the Dirty Femmes, a Denver-based Femmes tribute, open the show. That is one opening act I wouldn’t want to be. How do you plot that set list?

Up next, Mary Chapin Carpenter (interviewed in this column in July 2012) returns to the Gardens on Friday, June 22. The introspective New Jersey folkie once performed the rare feat of forging success in Nashville’s commercial-country scene without disappointing music critics. Impossible.

“Never in a million years did I ever think I would be lucky enough to make a living playing music, much less reach the people and be able to travel the world and all the things that this career has bestowed on me,” Carpenter told LIFE Music.

Have you seen the next generation’s alternative-folk duo, the Milk Carton Kids? They will be lost—and found—on Monday, June 25. The rootsy, Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed group mixes classic two-part harmonies with creative guitar interplay and expansive musical ideas.

Up next, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, on Wednesday, June 27, who worked under everyone from Woody Shaw to Paul Simon before taking his horn center stage. He has since collaborated with a broad range of artists, from Yo-Yo Ma to Sting, and has delved into pop-jazz and art-rock, whatever those are.

As for country bands, the Mavericks, playing Monday, July 9, were certainly well-named. Since their commercial peak in the early 1990s, the Florida-founded band has gone country with heavy detours into rock and Latin—and with more outsider attitude than Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Two generations of acoustic blues meet, Monday and Tuesday, July 23-24, when masters Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ share the bill. (The stories behind their evocative stage names may be just as interesting.) These lively showcases will likely be an educational voyage through African and Caribbean rhythms, ragtime and other forms that helped birth Southern front-porch blues, pre-Chicago.

Melissa Etheridge, whose show on Wednesday, July 25, is already sold out, is the sort of Red Rocks-associated artist who would never have played the relatively small Gardens in the series’ early days. But in the post-Eagles era of anything-goes ticket prices, here we are.

Since emerging in the late 1980s, Grammy-winning Etheridge has maintained a loyal audience with her distinctively raspy voice, percussive guitar work and outspoken sexual liberation. Some say she’s Janis Joplin. Others say Bruce Springsteen. I say she’s Melissa Etheridge.

The big surprise of the season on Friday, July 27, is Chaka Khan. Frankly, I would have been less surprised to see Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant on the schedule. Born Yvette Stevens, Khan adopted her African name before getting supremely funky with Rufus and later as a solo artist.

Guster graduates from last year’s Capitol Hill People’s Fair to the Botanic Gardens on Sunday, July 29. Fun fact: The quirky folk-pop group once battled online piracy by releasing a phony version of one of its albums, with cat meows replacing Guster’s vocals.

Soulful Philadelphia singer-songwriter Amos Lee, appearing Wednesday, Aug. 1, has sold out.

The ever-diverse Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers return to the Gardens on Wednesday, Aug. 8. It’s anyone’s guess whether Hornsby will play his hits—he’s that unpredictable. But you can expect the Grammy winner to delve into bluegrass, jam music, jazz and whatever else—maybe.

West Africa is the next stop when Benin-born Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo shares the bill Thursday, Aug. 9, with Nigeria’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force. Kuti, the son of legendary and sometimes-controversial Afro-beat performer Fela Kuti, and Kidjo are both royalty of African music, though neither is above Western influence, particularly the African-American variety.

The season closes Wednesday, Aug. 15, with flamenco’s Gipsy Kings. Cha cha! Sorry, sold out.

By the way, there may still be hope on those sold-out shows. The Gardens’ website encourages visits to Lyte.com, a fan-to-fan ticket exchange.

For more information, visit botanicgardens.org or swallowhillmusic.org. Contact Peter Jones at pjoneslifemusic@aol.com.