LIFE Music, October 2017: From Hanson to Manson—an eclectic guide to October

October’s music schedule is almost too much for one column. It would be a major trick if you could treat yourself to even a third of this scarily chaotic bag of Halloween candy.

Regretfully, 81-year-old Kris Kristofferson is not doing interviews for his current tour, which hits the Paramount Oct. 13. This songwriter’s songwriter is still among America’s finest, having successfully fused the simple tunesmanship of Hank Williams with the evocative observations of John Steinbeck, quite literally in the case of “Here Comes that Rainbow Again.” Even if Kristofferson had stopped at “Me and Bobby McGee,” that song’s pangs of eternal regret—suggested by Fellini’s La Strada—would have earned him a place in the annals.

Another highlight, oddly: Hanson plays the next night at Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St. For almost everyone, this trio of onetime blond moppets is remembered exclusively for a slice of ear candy called “MmmBop.” But unlike most fly-by-night teen idols, the Hansons wrote their own music and have an appreciation for such brotherly pop forebears as the Bee Gees. Like the Gibbs, who also launched as adolescents, the Hansons have a knack for reinvention. Yes, the '90s are the new '60s. If that doesn’t make you feel old, you must be a millennial.

From the other end of the '90s musical universe comes Marilyn Manson to the Fillmore Auditorium on Oct. 19, just in time for Halloween. The former Brian Warner has become so famous for his gloomy caricature and iconoclastic gamesmanship that his band’s music almost gets lost in the shuffle. Call it industrial metal or post-post-punk—just don’t call it late for the séance. Manson’s interview in Michael Moore’s Bowling for Columbine may have been the most thoughtful in the film—and who would expect less from a former music journalist?

As if this month were designed as some sort of chaotic duet of musical irony, muzak’s John Tesh plays the Paramount on Oct. 21. This pianist and one-time co-host of Entertainment Tonight is actually a multi-talented guy if you give him half a chance. I’m told I interviewed him on my radio show back in the halcyon late '80s, though I have absolutely no memory of it. I do recall interviewing his ET co-host Mary Hart on a different occasion. Who could forget the legs of God?

Speaking of eye-catching women—and I do—Heart’s Nancy Wilson plays solo at the Pepsi Center Oct. 26. The guitarist half of the Wilson sister act proved—in the parochial 1970s—women could rock with the best of them. Heart’s biggest influencer was neither Janis Joplin nor Big Mama Thornton, but Led Zeppelin. Check out the YouTube clip in which Robert Plant is brought to tears by Heart’s rendition of “Stairway to Heaven.”

A few quicker hits on the month’s schedule:

I was lucky enough to see and interview James Brown, but those who were not may get their next best chance with Bruno Mars Oct. 30 at the Pepsi Center.

Keller Williams, Oct. 21 at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom in Five Points, is no home-selling franchise—but his catalogue is prime real estate in a high-density world of singer-songwriters.

I can’t even say Blind Melon without getting dyslexic about blues legend Blind Lemon Jefferson, but these Mississippi alt-rockers have earned their fruit, unafraid to let their classic-rock influence show. The band plays Cervantes’ Oct. 27.

Fans of ‘80s esoterica will flock to the Fillmore Nov. 3 for Scotland’s The Jesus and Mary Chain, an iconoclast whose inspirations range from the Velvet Underground to the Shangri-las.

Imagine Dragons. Now, Imagine Dragons at the Pepsi Center on Oct. 14. Who would have thought that Brigham Young University could produce such a clever brand of alternative rock?

Red Hot Chili Peppers play the same venue two nights later, reminding audiences that funk and punk are only separated by one letter.

Janet Jackson is at Pepsi on Oct. 17. The last of the performing Jacksons has survived teen stardom with good reasons. Namely talent and health.

On Oct. 18 the Pixies come to the Fillmore, as eclectic as ever.

Lastly, a shout out to Denver’s Hal Aqua and the Last Tribe (interviewed in this column December 2013), playing Dazzle, 1512 Curtis St., on Oct. 15. Where else can you see an alternative klezmer band play a jazz club?

See you in November.

Contact Peter Jones at pjoneslifemusic@aol.com.