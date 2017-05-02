LIFE Music, May 2017: Music blooming at Denver Botanic Gardens: Collins, Newman, Guy

If the Denver Botanic Gardens concert schedule looks like someone threw darts at a giant board of artists’ names, that’s the idea, if not the specific method.

Where else can you find Garrison Keillor and Herbie Hancock in the same series? And just when you’re getting used to household favorites like Randy Newman or Judy Collins, along comes an odd throw-in like the Punch Brothers, a modern-folk supergroup, for want of a better term.

× Expand Second time around: Stephen Stills and East High School graduate Judy Collins reunite on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. Photo courtesy of Swallow Hill.

The eclecticism, as produced by the wonderful Swallow Hill Music Association, gets off to a predictable start—if that’s possible—on Thursday, June 1, at 1007 York St., with a double shot of acoustic blues from two of the best-known survivors of the front-porch art form.

Although blues plugged in, as a genre, in the 1940s when Southern blacks fled North [largely to be heard in the noisy clubs of Chicago], acoustic Taj Mahal, 74, never got the memo. Even so, Mahal—born Henry Fredericks—could have been heard out on Lake Michigan if he wanted to. The blues shouter’s history is as rich in Caribbean and African rhythms as it is in the pangs of unrequited love.

Keb’ ‘Mo, who opens the show, is a Mahal protégé who plays a similar folk-blues style, but with a timeless singer-songwriter sensibility that Robert Johnson may not have understood.

The aforementioned Punch Brothers are next on Tuesday, June 13. This consortium of refugees from Nickel Creek, Colorado’s Leftover Salmon and The Infamous Stringdusters, mixes bluegrass and rock with jazz and classical influences. Their name comes by way of Mark Twain’s short story, Punch, Brothers, Punch!

Natalie Merchant will decidedly perform a cross-section of her folk-rock history on Wednesday, July 12, in a show aptly titled “Three Decades of Song.” Merchant first made national recognition in the mid-1980s as lead singer for college rock’s 10,000 Maniacs before leaving the other 9,999 to fend for herself as a socially conscious singer-songwriter. Such a maniac.

Another talented ‘80s-era female singer-songwriter headlines Wednesday, July 19. But unlike album-rock’s Merchant, Mary Chapin Carpenter [interviewed in this column in July 2012 in advance of her last appearance at the Gardens], holds the rare distinction of successfully interweaving folk, rock, pop and country textures, while somehow finding homes in the divergent worlds of commercial country and public radio. Young indie mandolinist Sarah Jarosz gets the show started.

Louisiana-born guitarist Buddy Guy, 79, is this season’s living legend on Friday, July 21. Epitomizing classic Chicago blues with lightning-fast electric guitar licks, Guy was an esoteric fixture—little known outside the south side of the Windy City for many years—before rockers like the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton helped boost his profile. Given the Gardens’ outdoor setup, we are unlikely to see Guy famously play his way to the bathroom and back, but you never know.

The kind of roots music that would have not been possible without, in part, Chicago blues follows on Friday, July 28, with the Mavericks, a Florida band that has fused traditional country with rock, Latin and inevitably, foundational blues, for nearly three decades. Tex Mex’s Last Bandoleros opens the show.

A highlight of the season is Tuesday, Aug. 1, when East High School graduate Judy Collins [interviewed here in April of last year] returns to Capitol Hill to share the stage in a rare appearance with long-ago ex-boyfriend Stephen Stills. It is hard to imagine what setlist these two would come up with, given their shared histories and extensive discographies. Will Collins’ soprano handle the “do, do, do’s” on “Suite Judy Blue Eyes,” the Crosby, Stills and Nash song he wrote about her? Will Stills play the same chords on “Turn, Turn, Turn” that pre-Byrd Roger McGuinn played on Collins’ version?

The Gardens go honky tonk on Thursday, Aug. 3, with Kentucky’s Dwight Yoakam. Borrowing the classic Bakersfield twang of Buck Owens and the rebel traditionalism of Gram Parsons, ‘80s-era Yoakam was country when country wasn’t cool—and when country wasn’t even country. If that little dance patio in front of the Gardens stage has never seen line dancing, it will now.

Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Randy Newman brings what will likely be a one-man piano band to the Gardens on Monday, Aug. 7. With an ironic wit and unfailing skill for musical calisthenics, Newman is a songwriter’s songwriter. His motivations in such quirky one-off hits as “Short People,” “I Love LA” and the Toy Story soundtrack have not always been obvious to uninitiated pop fans, but when Newman pulls out “Political Science” (odds are good that he will), it will all be crystal clear in the era of Trump and rumblings about North Korea. Let’s see what happens.

Argentinian Swede Jose Gonzalez mixes such disparate elements as bossa nova, pop and some degree of post-punk influence into his brand of indie rock. He plays the Gardens on Thursday, Aug. 10, with folk-rock vocal group Darlingside opening the show.

Versatile jazzman Herbie Hancock is next at the York Street Gardens on Monday, Aug. 14. Although Hancock was an acolyte to the great Miles Davis, their eccentricities traveled different ends of the jazz spectrum. While Davis was determined in his single-minded quasi-purity, keyboardist Hancock has been all over the map, though just as controversial; mixing funk, gospel, pop and hip hop into a jazz overlay, culminating on MTV of all places.

Another jazz pianist extraordinaire co-headlines the next night, Tuesday, Aug. 15: Chick Corea. Like Hancock, Corea was a child prodigy who never let the rigidity of adulthood get in the way of musical ambition. After basically replacing Hancock in Davis’s band, Corea traveled virtually every corner of the jazz idiom, eventually working with eclectic banjoist Bela Fleck.

As it happens, Fleck (interviewed in this column in February 2007) shares the bill with Corea. Fleck rose to fame (at least as much as can be attained by a banjo player) as a member of the influential New Grass Revival, which re-rooted traditional bluegrass with a fertilizer of jazz chords and experimental melodies. In 1990, Fleck formed the Flecktones, which have flirted with world music, R&B, and yes, the theme to The Beverly Hillbillies, ever since.

The term “alternative Southern rock” does not get bandied about much, but it might apply in the loosest and most apolitical sense to Lucero, a Memphis-born band that mixes country, blues, rock, folk and pop into a noncommercial soup. Taste it in the Gardens on Sunday, Aug. 27. Colorado folkies Paper Bird open the show.

Gipsy Kings, a survivor of the 1980s world-music craze, closes out the season on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Stories conflict as to whether this band is actually, well, a band of gypsies, though the group has certainly lived the implicit gypsy lifestyle, whatever its ethnic origins or spelling preferences. Founded in France, the Kings have mixed flamenco with both rock and ethnic beats for decades.

Wait, didn’t I mention something about Garrison Keillor? Yes, the former Prairie Home Companion frontman plays the Botanic Gardens at Chatfield, down in Douglas County, on Sunday, Aug. 13. Sure, it’s not exactly Capitol Hill, and Bertha’s Kitty Boutique wasn’t a real sponsor, either.

Enjoy the garden party!

For tickets and more information about Denver Botanic Gardens concerts, visit concert.botanicgardens.org or swallowhillmusic.org or call 877-987-6487. Contact Peter Jones at pjoneslifemusic@aol.com.