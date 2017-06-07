LIFE Music, June 2017: People’s Fair kicks off June’s highlights

If it’s summer, it must be music.

What would Capitol Hill be without the People’s Fair, and where would the People’s Fair be without the music? This annual festival has seen more change than the Fleetwood Mac lineup, but one thing has stayed consistent—an unwavering dedication to local music.

Among this year’s talent: P-Nuckle, Guster, Jeremy Garrett’s Fiddle Science, Kayla Marque, Azucartones and Quincy Avenue Rhythm Band. All are free shows in Civic Center Park, Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4. Visit peoplesfair.com for the full lineup.

× Expand Shooter Jennings has been gunning for alternative country since he was knee high to Waylon. He plays Summit Music Hall on June 21. Courtesy photo.

The same weekend marks a rare chance to see Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters perform Floyd classics. Waters has gone so far as to name the albums from which he will be culling material, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals and The Wall, among them, not to mention the well of Waters’ political banter, which may not be everyone’s cup of musical experience. Although it would be nice to hear Waters in the subtle environs of the People’s Fair, he’ll be playing the Pepsi Center on Sunday, June 4.

Funk legends don’t have it so plush. George Clinton plays the Ogden Theater on Sunday, June 18. Variously recording as Parliament and Funkadelic, Clinton revolutionized funk as a danceable mix of soul and guitar rock at a time when musical segregation was outliving its political counterpart. Clinton’s fusion would go on to influence the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Prince, among others.

For something completely different on the same night, diverse singer-songwriter Mason Jennings plays the Bluebird Theater, bringing a grab bag of eclectic lyrical and musical sensibilities with him.

A few days later, Wednesday, June 21, alternative country’s Shooter Jennings [no relation to Mason] is at Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., a venue that has proven to book just about anything, from punk to the Charlie Daniels Band (interviewed in this column in July 2015). Like his “outlaw” father Waylon, Jennings does country his own way, with shades of Southern and blue-collar rock. Among his band’s albums: Put the O Back in Country.

The Westword Music Showcase takes place Saturday, June 24, in the Golden Triangle. Headliners include Shakey Graves, the Revivalists and Cut Copy. Local bands are on the bill, too.

The KOOL concert on Thursday, June 29, at the Pepsi Center will focus squarely on the 1970s with a triple “stadium rock” header featuring Styx, REO Speedwagon and Eagles’ outcast Don Felder.

Styx no longer features lead singer Dennis DeYoung, which may defeat the purpose, though REO (or Stationwagon for those who never got on board) still boasts singer, bandleader and songwriter Kevin Cronin. Felder still features himself, a fine guitarist whose instrumental version of “Hotel California” is certain to be a centerpiece of the opening act. No word on whether he will pull out his only real solo hit, “Heavy Metal,” the title track from the 1981 animated fantasy movie.

Back to REO, for a footnote. Some may not know that “Ridin’ the Storm Out” was written when the band was playing Tulagi in Boulder back in the day: “Ridin’ the storm out. Waiting for the thaw out on a full moon night in the Rocky Mountain winter.”

Per last month’s column, the Denver Botanic Gardens concerts are getting underway this month. The only June show that had not sold out at press time was the eclectic Punch Brothers, who bring their punchy mix of jazzy folk rock to the outdoor venue on Tuesday, June 13.

Having recently attended a press preview for the annual Underground Music Showcase, here is an early shout-out for the four-day event coming up, July 27-30, at venues largely along Broadway. Among the nearly 200 confirmed bands: The Burroughs, Colfax Speed Queen, Low Hanging Fruit, Whippoorwill and Units of Disco, among a host of others. For more information, visit theums.com.

Mark your calendars and enjoy the music.

Question, comment? Contact Peter Jones at pjoneslifemusic@aol.com.