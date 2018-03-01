See more of the old Kirkland at the new Kirkland: New location greatly expands viewable holdings

There’s no doubt Denver is more and more on the map as attested by the seemingly endless stream of newcomers bent on making a go of it here. But what about when it comes to the city as a travel destination in of itself? In recent years, some might have considered stopping over for a brewery or pot-shop tour before hitting some mountain powder, but recently The New York Times gave the city itself a nod—or gave the Golden Triangle one when it put the neighborhood on its “52 places to go in 2018” list. Just what was it about the Triangle that caught the Times’ eye? The newly expanded Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, set to reopen its doors March 10.

× Expand Kirkland Bugatti Room The Bugatti Room (yes, that Bugatti, same family as the car makers) at the new Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art. The image depicts the "salon style" arrangement of the museum's holdings. Courtesy photo.

“I keep saying this is my favorite room or this is my favorite room,” says Renée Albiston, marketing and outreach manager for the Kirkland. “The fact is you are never bored visiting our museum; there is a new surprise at every corner, and the unique salon-style display appeals to even the grumpiest non-museum goer.”

Albiston is on to something. The Kirkland is fairly unique in that it is a museum of art and design with much of the holdings comprised of functional decorative objects: furniture, silver and dishware, timepieces and more. Complementing these are paintings and sculpture—original works by Vance Kirkland and both Colorado and regional visual artists.

But just what is salon-style display?

“Many museums will feature single items on pedestals, a single cup on a pedestal,” Albiston explains. “We feature vignettes. Our founding Director and Curator Hugh Grant displays in vignette or salon style because he wants visitors to get an understanding and feel for how these objects would have been utilized in a home.”

The Kirkland is one of only a few museums nationally to display this way, two other prominent institutions being Barnes Museum in Philadelphia and Isabella Stewart Gardner in Boston.

As for the specifics, the museum’s new location is 38,500 square feet and allows the curator to show roughly 6,000 of the museum’s 30,000 items. This means 2,100 more items are viewable in the current location than in the previous. Also of note, funding for the new building’s $22 million price tag came from the Merle Chambers Fund.

But perhaps the best thing about the Kirkland (in this writer’s estimation) is that its existence is due to unconsummated love and the redemption only children can offer. Vance Kirkland and Hugh Grant’s mother were friends in the ‘20s and ‘30s. Kirkland asked her to marry him; she declined; they remained friends. She married eventually, and she and her husband adopted Hugh, and through Vance and Hugh’s mother’s friendship, Hugh came often to the studio, initially helping with chores around the building. In time, Hugh became an assistant in the studio, and Vance, when he passed away, left his studio and much of his estate to Hugh.

The Times is correct: the new Kirkland is a captivating, must-see place. Learn more at kirklandmuseum.org.