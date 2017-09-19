WEB ONLY: Captain Underpants author Dav Pilkey marking 20th anniversary of Captain Underpants with Denver visit

If you were born prior to 1990, you might not know who Dav Pilkey is. I you know of him, you might consider him something of a god. The author behind the Captain Underpants and Dog Man series, in addition to many others, Pilkey will be at the Historic Elitch Theatre Sunday, Sept. 24 from 2:00p.m.-6:00p.m. The event, presented by Second Star to the Right Children’s Books, will feature a presentation at 3:00p.m., a live drawing, book signing, activities, giveaways and photo opportunities with Captain Underpants and Dog Man. Tickets are $12 and include a copy of Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties. Call 303-455-1527 or go to secondstartotherightbooks.com.

Diagnosed with dyslexia in the second grade, Pilkey had problems with reading, but his mom took him to the library every week, which fostered a love of books from an early age. “I loved books that were funny and had lots of pictures. Because of my dyslexia, I also liked to have easy to digest panels and so I’m really making books for the kid I used to be, which is a kid who was struggling to find a book that spoke to me,” Pilkey says.

In order to get kids interested in reading, Pilkey feels that it’s more important to concentrate on the act rather than the content. “Instead of focusing on what they’re reading, just make sure that they’re reading. Make sure that they’re picking out their own books, they’re choosing what they want to read and they’re reading for fun.”

If you’re curious what it feels like to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Captain Underpants, Pilkey feels a bit chastened. “It makes me feel very old. I’ve been dealing with this guy for over 40 years. [When the movie came out this summer], going to the premiere and meeting the cast, getting to know the director, I got to meet Weird Al Yankovic … it’s a huge, huge deal to have all of these people come together to celebrate something I did as a kid. It was really kind of mind-blowing.”

Pilkey is heavily influenced by the old time greats of animation, including the Popeye cartoons by Max and Dave Fleischer, Peanuts by Charles Schulz and his personal favorite is Nancy by Ernie Bushmiller, who he considers to be most likely his all-time favorite cartoonist, and in fact, he is a collector of Bushmiller’s work.

There was one burning question that Pilkey had never been asked before. What brand of underwear does Captain Underpants wear? “Well, obviously tighty whities,” he replied.