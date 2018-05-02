What makes Denver, Denver? Historic Denver launches photo contest

What makes Denver, Denver?

You know it when you see it, and Historic Denver wants you to capture it for its Assignment 2018 Photo Contest.

It’s launching a photo contest for the month of May with that theme in honor of National Historic Preservation Month.

× Expand Tina Pino Historic Photo Contest Winner Tina Pino won the People’s Choice Award last year with this photo of the 19th Street Bridge in the Historic Denver photo contest.

Historic Denver has advocated for the places that make Denver unique for 48 years. In order to honor the familiar places and hidden gems, the contest is asking photographers to highlight a favorite historic place, landmark or not.

Amateur and professional photographers can submit their photo entries to Historic Denver via email to sstrand@historicdenver.org.

Historic Denver will share submissions with a photo credit throughout the month on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Fans and followers can “like” submissions, and the submission with the most likes will receive the Fan Favorite award.

× Expand Robert Riester-Larimer Square Robert Riester submitted this winning photo of Larimer Square at night in the Historic Denver photo contest last year.

A jury consisting of Historic Denver board members will select the Grand Prize Winner, who will receive a $100 Mike’s Camera gift card. The Grand Prize Winner and the Runner-up will receive publication in the organization’s print newsletter and promotion on social media.

For more information on participating, visit historicdenver.org.