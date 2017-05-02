Construction innovation helps keep Capitol Hill condo project price down

A new 24-unit condominium project will break ground in July at 950-958 Lincoln St. It will replace three long-vacant houses and construction will take about 12 months. The developer, Oyster International, has dubbed the project the Satori Residences; “satori” is the Japanese word for oyster.

The Satori Residences is one of just a few condo projects proposed recently in Denver; its relatively low per-unit price point of just under $500,000 makes it a real rarity. “Denver needs them,” developer Brian Higgins said. Lack of condominium development has been blamed on Colorado’s construction defects law, which builders say makes it too easy for homeowners to sue over shoddy work. Last fall, Denver City Council approved an ordinance that would make it harder to file class-action lawsuits.

The condos will be built in two side-by-side buildings, with a 40-foot center courtyard. All of the units will have two bedrooms and one bath. Each unit will be about 950 square feet, including a small balcony and will come with one dedicated parking space, accessed from the alley. There will also be a small, sidewalk-fronting retail space.

Higgins said the project’s unit price is lower partly because he’s designed a new construction method. He is both a structural engineer and architect, and said he’s been thinking of faster and easier ways to build for a long time. After several trials and errors over the past five or six years, he came up with what he calls the “Flashbuild Connector.” He’s applied for a patent on it and believes it has potential to change the construction industry.

The Flashbuild Connector is a single, prefabricated unit that connects every beam and column in the building. “Since it’s prefabricated ahead of time, it speeds up construction and decreases the cost,” Higgins said. It can be used with either wood or steel

beams, depending on the height of the building. Notched beams slot into steel flanges flanking a center, round column. The flanges can be adjusted for any angle the plan calls for. “All connections are exactly the same,” Higgins said. “There’s less room for error.”

Higgins is using the Flashbuild Connector on a three-story, five-unit building under construction at 29th and Larimer Streets. It uses 100 of the connectors. The Satori Residences will require 600 of them. He says he’s in final negotiations to build a 17-story building that would use them as well.

“It’s been a challenge, because it hasn’t been done before,” Higgins said. “Contractors are skeptical of anything new, but it’s encouraging that the industry is adapting.” Denver's building authorities have also been skeptical, “It’s been heartburn all around. Anything unusual has to be looked at three or four times by the building department to make sure it meets code.”

Higgins said he was able to get insurance against defects lawsuits, but that it was expensive. Nevertheless, he said that with the Flashbuild Connector, his risk is a lot less. “Standardized construction helps reduce the risk. Most developers aren’t both architects and engineers, and so it’s hard for them to do quality control and know they’re building correctly. Since we fill all roles, we can do that.”

Higgins is no stranger to Capitol Hill. He was one of the principals behind the revamping of the historic Croke-Patterson Mansion on 11th Avenue and turning it into The Patterson Inn several years ago.