Iconic People’s Fair changes hands, but are the changes for the better?

After a few years of declining attendance, Capitol Hill United Neighbors (CHUN), the organization that started People’s Fair in 1972, handed the reins to Team Player Productions, an event marketing company based in Denver, to reinvigorate the event. Team Player Productions is the mastermind behind Taste of Fort Collins, Divide Music Festival and Breckenridge Wine Classic, among other regional and national festivals. People’s Fair will be held June 3-4 at Civic Center Park.

“Our goal is to make People’s Fair more relevant in Denver and celebrate all the wonderful things Denver has to offer,” said Jason Ornstein, president of Team Player Productions.

The format of People’s Fair will stay relatively the same. “We are working with local companies like Great Divide Brewery and Infinite Monkey [Theorem] … plus offering better food options to represent the thriving Denver food scene,” says Ornstein. Per Ornstein, booth rentals are tracking well ahead of last year’s numbers and a sell-out year is expected.

“We want this to be a good shopping experience for our patrons and a successful weekend for our vendors.”

New national sponsorships have also been attracted. Prana will be the official outfitter for the festival.

One primary change will be the elimination of tickets for food and beverage purchases. Ornstein and his team thought the tickets were not consumer-friendly and want to make it easy for patrons to make food and beverage purchases.

“We want patrons to not take a lap around the festival and leave; we want them to make a day out of it,” says Ornstein. An attendance of 200,000 is expected over the weekend.

To attract a younger crowd, three national headliners will take the stage during the weekend. Featured bands will include Guster, Night Riots (both playing Saturday) and Jeremy Garrett's Fiddle Science (playing Sunday).

To many, People’s Fair is a labor of love and work at it for years; some, decades. Doug Kacena, an accomplished artist and veteran of the Mural Project, began volunteering in 2000. He helped stretch canvases, purchase supplies and judge the finished murals. Kacena noticed the dwindling attendance. A rain-out one year, and competition from other fairs happening concurrently near Civic Center Park, hurt People’s Fair’s turnout.

“At one point, People’s Fair was just about the only fair in Denver. Now, there is competition with other fairs and festivals in close proximity.”

With being a veteran, there come stories. “I remember, one year, a young woman came by the booth and said she recognized me from when she participated in the Mural Project,” reflects Kacena. She was an at-risk youth and was persuaded to join a team to paint a mural for the project. At the time, she was experiencing homelessness and lived at a youth shelter downtown. The Mural Project was a huge influence for her. She went on to earn her GED and enrolled at Metro State University and studied primary education. Once on the brink, now she is an elementary school art teacher.

“When I think of her story, I still tear up,” said Kacena. “A little art goes a long way.”

People’s Fair, regardless of who runs it, will always be about the community—Capitol Hill and surrounding neighborhoods, the nonprofits and those dedicated to the Fair’s survival. “We feel CHUN has done a terrific job over the years and don’t want to take away from how they’ve developed this historic festival,” says Ornstein.

CHUN will still receive proceeds, as will Project Angel Heart, Animal Haus, Colorado Gay Rodeo Association, Doing Good Foundation and more to be announced.

Hopefully, years from now, Team Player Productions will have personal anecdotes about the festival as well.

For information about attending People’s Fair, visit peoplesfair.com.