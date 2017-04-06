LIFE Business, April 2017: Big Cherry Creek happenings

OPENINGS

QUALITY ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE

It’s not the first steakhouse in Cherry Creek North (CCN), nor the first Italian eatery, but I’m just not used to writing the words Italian + steakhouse next to each other in a sentence. So, bear with me.

Quality Italian Steakhouse in the Halcyon Hotel, 241 Columbine St., opened last month for dinner service. It’s the second location for this concept from the Quality Branded group; their first Italian steakhouse thrives in Manhattan.

The first thing you have to process is that steak can be prepared with an Italian flair. The second fact to digest is that the biggest seller here is probably chicken, not steak.

That's because Quality Italian’s Chicken Parmesan features a big disc of fried chicken (think pizza-sized) topped with mozzarella and sauce. Looks like diners can’t get enough of it.

The menu also includes the expected selection of steaks, including a roast bistecca for two, grilled octopus and spicy lobster rigatoni. Other pasta dishes includes a ricotta-based dish called gnudi (Nyoo-dee) served with almonds, honey and cacio pecora cheese.

While the menu is limited in the number of entrees, side dishes have received careful attention. The corn crème brûlée seems to be worth a second look.

In addition to a stellar patio, Quality Italian features a memorable bar area. For this native New Yorker, it felt like home. The unique design of the square area’s top build out reminded me, first, of a train leaving Penn Station and, then, of a 1920s NYC hotel. In short, a comfortable space to linger. Two large dining areas with old world design accents and corners that need exploring round out the floorplan.

Lunch will be added April 4, with brunch debuting on April 8. The bar opens at 4:00p.m. At this writing, dinner is served from 5:00p.m. The website for a menu stroll is qualityitalian.com. Be sure to select the Denver menu, as it varies a bit from NYC’s. The number is 303-532-8888.

× Expand The bar at Quality Italian Steakhouse gives the new eatery a vintage feel and connects the two main indoor dining areas. Photo courtesy Quality Branded.

MASTERS GALLERY

Around the corner, Masters Gallery has now opened in the new build at 2616 E. 3rd Ave.

It’s an eclectic space, featuring everything from bronzes capturing the Old West’s spirit and grit to landscapes and more contemporary works. Masters is one of eight galleries owned by a single group. Each operates under a unique name. This location moved to CCN from Greenwood Village and is settling in nicely.

When I took the short tour, I was introduced to a number of artists that sculpt or paint exclusively for this group. Expect to see works you’ve not seen elsewhere. Artists represented range from Aguiar to ZhiWu, with a dash of Dr. Seuss thrown in for spice. The bronzes of Gib Singleton are worth the trip.

Since Masters’ owners have been in business for 40 years, they understand the need for clients to view works in their homes before taking the plunge. A try-on-approval plan is available.

Hours are currently in a state of flux. The shop is normally open 10:00a.m.-7:00p.m. daily, but the occasional delivery can throw a wrench into operations. Call 303-221-2449 to verify the schedule. You can browse the full artists’ roster at mastersgallerydenver.com.

KOHLER SIGNATURE STORE DENVER

What a silly question! Of course, I’m planning to redesign my bath; I’m always planning a new bath. Don't ask me why, because I honestly don’t know. What I do know is that I could spend hours at the Kohler Signature Store now open in CCN.

The store at 3301 E. First Ave. is spacious and stunning. Be sure to ask for a demonstration of the performance showerheads. Mesmerizing!

This showroom is packed with Kohler products—sinks, tubs, showers and even a line of kitchen cabinetry and other kitchen essentials. The company’s Kalista designer series is also on display.

Since 1873, Kohler has been a name synonymous with bathrooms. Their latest generation of toilets feature motion-sensing devices that raise and lower the seat to solve a longstanding conflict between the sexes.

The first weekend in April, the showroom hosts Grand Opening events for retail consumers. Included is a speed designing service that manager Ashley Hanson said resembles speed dating. Bring those room dimensions! Doors open at 10:00a.m.

There’s a lot more info and design ideas to peruse at kohlersignaturestoredenver.com. The phone number is 720-245-2911.

A|K SALON

Rockstar hair & makeup. What more could you desire? Well, you might like to go home again. It does happen—more often than you’d imagine—for small business owners.

Homecoming is the theme for Angie De Francis-Cox and business partner Kori Chell. They met doing hair at Thomas & Company, located at 931 E. Sixth Ave. Then, the duo split for Glendale and worked at The Workshops for six years.

One client who followed them across Colorado Boulevard called recently to say that the former Radiant Salon space at 931 E. Sixth Avenue was for lease. Talk about déjà vu.

Yes, it was an instant case of déjà vu all over again, as Yogi Berra often said. The two hair and makeup mavens returned to their roots and are now smiling from ear to ear as they dish out both hair and makeup services at A|K Salon.

“We returned to our favorite space,” enthused DeFrancis-Cox. Best of all, it had remained a salon over the years, so all that was needed was an infusion of A’s and K’s own personal design flair.

Hours are usually by appointment, Tuesday-Saturday, but the shop will take walk-ins, too. Call 303-996-8070 to inquire or visit akstudiodenver.com.

× Expand Hair designer Angie De Francis-Cox and her business partner are delighted to be back where their hair and makeup careers began at 931 E. Sixth Ave.

UCHEALTH STEELE STREET

MEDICAL CENTER

There’s now a new medical center in CCN, too. It’s UCHealth’s Steele Street center at 311 Steele St. in the former Ironton Bank building.

Since UC Health moved to the Anschutz campus in Aurora, some locals have bemoaned the loss of medical facilities nearby. Well, moan no more.

311 Steele will offer urgent care 8:00a.m.-8:00p.m. daily. Primary care for young adults to seniors will begin later this month. An online reservations system is planned to tackle wait times.

UCHealth is also breaking ground for an 89,000 sq. ft. facility on the corner of East First Avenue and Cook Street, slated to open in late 2018.

Two physicians will care for patients at this location. If more advanced care is required, the center will transition into UCHealth’s broad network of hospitals.

“A primary care physician is the key to a patient’s health,” said Dr. Laura Popescu, UCHealth internal medicine physician. “We help coordinate care with specialists as needed, keep an eye on all medications that a patient might be using, and recommend preventive care screenings, leading to a healthier life.”

For urgent care, the number is 303- 372-4000. Patients may schedule primary care appointments at 303-372-4010.

HEALTH & WELLNESS CENTER AT KAVOD SENIOR LIFE

A second clinic several blocks south is now open for seniors. Kavod Senior Life has launched a brand new, on-site Health & Wellness Center named after its most generous donor, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

“The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation is dedicated to enabling low-income, vulnerable older adults age in their communities, with maximum independence and quality of life,” said Aaron Merki, spokesman for the foundation. “The Center at Kavod is a perfect reflection of that commitment.”

The center sits on the top floor of Kavod’s West Building, one of three towers of apartments on Adams Street in CCN, east of Safeway.

“We decided to create the Center after assessing the needs of our residents,” added the center’s Perry Moss. “We learned that many individuals were ignoring crucial health needs due to difficulties accessing quality care.”

Medical, dental and mental health issues will be treated. Physical therapy, exercise and rehabilitation programs are also planned. To begin, the new venture will serve over 400 Kavod residents, but will eventually present treatments for other area seniors.

At press time, a grand opening was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 at 5:00p.m. offering tours, food and music.

Since 1968, Kavod’s service model has focused on honor, respect, and Jewish values. The organization provides high-quality subsidized and market-rate apartments for both independent and assisted living. Learn more details at kavodseniorlife.org.

CHANGES

THE CHERRY CRICKET

Fingers crossed, the Cherry Cricket plans to reopen on Tuesday, April 11 after a fire-triggered reboot. The night before Thanksgiving, a small kitchen fire caused a large amount of water damage and the need to redo the interior.

“Despite being cleaned up and brought back to its original state, The Cricket will remain the ‘black sheep’ of Cherry Creek North. We didn’t let any fancy restaurant designers anywhere near it, but we did spruce up the restrooms, which we don’t imagine anyone will complain about,” said Lee Driscoll, co-owner of The Cherry Cricket.

“It was very surreal when we came in after the fire. There were hamburgers still on the tables,” he added.

The Cricket is best known for its burgers and comfort menu, perfect for pairing with beer.

“As a thank you to the Denver firefighters who saved our beloved Cricket, we will offer a special Fire Belly Burger. For the month of April, $1 from every Fire Belly Burger sold will go back to the fire houses that helped us,” he added.

Driscoll told LIFE that the Fire Belly could become a permanent part of the menu if it catches on. It comes with strawberry habanero cream cheese, fried onions and grilled jalapeños, topped with tender pork belly.

On Reopening Day, there will be cake and (cheap) champagne. The next day, the firefighters who helped save the Cricket will appear, starting at 11:00a.m., to offer truck tours, take photos and mingle. Bring three canned food items to support Metro Caring for free fries.

Thursday, April 13 there will be a funeral, complete with bagpipes and dancers, at 5:00p.m. to honor the three brave fish who lost their lives in the fire. The fish that survived the kitchen fire should get along swimmingly in their restored tanks. In fact, Driscoll guaranteed the place hasn’t changed much at all.

“One wall that was green will now be red. And, we have significantly improved the women’s bathrooms,” he said. Then, he added an observation I don’t often hear. “The City has been really great (working with us) when you think about how busy the City is.”

The Cricket is open from 11:00-2:00a.m. daily. The kitchen closes at midnight.

× Expand Owners promise the renovated Cherry Cricket will have the vibe it did in this photo taken in early 2016 before a kitchen fire. Photo courtesy Cherry Cricket.

DEPARTURE RESTAURANT + LOUNGE

Looking for something different to do with the family this Sunday? The new Departure restaurant on Columbine in CCN has rolled out a family dinner menu that’s offered Sunday-Tuesday from 5:00-10:00p.m.

There should be something to please even the fussiest family member. Culinary Director Gregory Gourdet has crafted a rotating menu that runs $45 per person (parties of three or more) to showcase many of his Asian specialties.

Offerings include skirt steak on skewers, spicy tuna roll, Departure wings with a chili sauce, pork cheeks with pumpkin butter and chili prawns.

The menu changes slightly every week and features a selection of Gourdet’s modern Asian dishes, paired with desserts from Pastry Sous Chef Erin Koroll. Her specialties include coconut custard with hibiscus, in addition to cranberry pomegranate and dark chocolate bars with ginger and sea salt.

Reservations for this family extravaganza are recommended. You can make one at departuredenver.com. Or call the eatery at 249 Columbine St. The number’s 720-772-5030.

INTEGRITY PRINTING

After four years on Colfax, Integrity Printing has moved to 201 Steele St.—the building at the corner of East Second Avenue and Steele Street that houses Massage Envy. Integrity’s owner felt the time was right for a move, although he liked Colfax.

“The shops at Cherry Creek had an opening. We were getting to the end of our lease and we moved. I wanted to do something new,” he said. “We (now) have a bigger space and we’ve added a lot of services.

The print shop is open 8:30a.m.-5:30p.m. weekdays. Other hours are offered by appointment. Integrity’s number is 303-825-0627.

THAI BASIL

When Hotcakes at East 18th Avenue and Humboldt Street closed abruptly last September, another nearby eatery saw an opportunity and seized it.

Thai Basil, which operated two doors east on East 18th until last month, has taken over the former breakfast space and is now open for business at 1422 E. 18th Ave.

The menu remains much the same, but several additions have joined familiar dishes. They include a sesame shrimp dish and a new beef special.

The interior has been refreshed and now features dove grey upholstery and Asian décor. The web address is thaibasilco.com. The number for reservations or delivery is 303-861-1226.

ONEFOLD

Between Thai Basil’s old storefront and their new digs at 1420 E. 18th Ave. sits Onefold, an eatery that opened in early 2015 focused on breakfast and coffee. The space has since morphed into one focused on lunch and dinner as well.

Dinner features half a dozen entrees, including duck fried rice with scrambled egg and Szechuan pepper; chicken Adobo braised in fish sauce, vinegar and garlic; and barbacoa tacos with made-in-house tortillas, cotija cheese and avocado.

PM dining debuted several months ago, with Onefold staying open until 9:00p.m. Monday-Saturday. Sunday, doors close after 6:00p.m. Onefold opens at 7:00a.m. weekdays and 8:00a.m. on weekends. The number is 303-954-0877.

MARIEL

Mariel’s owner Denise Snyder has been on one wild ride since 2017 began. Her shop in the 3000 block of East Third Avenue in CCN was forced to relocate to the west on the same block, but that short hop became a long haul.

The new space is finally open near the corner of Milwaukee Street. It’s similar in size, but has totally new construction.

“I’ve never had a chance to design a store,” Snyder reflected. For this incarnation, she added a spectacular fireplace.

Snyder moved her shop to Larimer Square three decades ago, then jumped to CCN.

“I’ve moved roughly every five years, but I have never missed a day of work before,” she added. This time, the shop was closed for more weeks than Snyder wants to recall, but she trusts her clientele to come back rapidly.

“I think we’re known for our personal styling. We do XS to XL sizes. That’s something that’s kind of unique in CCN. I’m really into fabrics and our prices are reasonable,” she added.

The shop is also known for its signature pants of the same name. This is one of several original designs that Snyder manufactures for customers.

While the move’s been rocky, there is one huge plus: Mariel now boasts six dedicated parking spaces off Milwaukee, just south of The Right Start. Their number is 303-623-1151.

× Expand Owner Denise Snyder is pleased to have the new home of Mariel women’s wear open at 3000 E. Third Ave. in time for May’s Kentucky Derby.

DENVER SPEAKEASY & WINE DISPENSARY

After a debut late last year, the Denver Speakeasy events center has added a second venue to their first at 435 W. Colfax Ave. It’s a private rooftop deck, perched high above the Speakeasy event space, that comes complete with conversation pits, a bar and other features perfect for spring and summer gatherings.

"It’s privately owned, and the owner is letting the Speakeasy manage private events up there, beginning April 15. I think it’s great for corporate or adult social parties,” said owner Nell Roberts.

“We have found it works best as an addition to the Speakeasy, so a pre-dinner cocktail space or an after-party/post-dinner location.”

Roberts and spouse Rob MacKenzie, who runs the adjacent Wine Dispensary members’ club, have apparently thought long and hard about the pros and cons of an outdoor space. Guests need to be prepared for rain, wind or sun, but Roberts is delighted to have this feature as part of her portfolio when she crafts unique events. The website for details is denverspeakeasy.com. Roberts can be reached at 720-749-4948.

KATE SPADE

Kate has packed her duds and moved across the street from the original space at 105 Fillmore St. in CCN. The national retailer’s now located on the second level of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

The move snagged a much bigger footprint and that means a lot more product. The shop’s number is 303-321-3112.

CIGARS ON 6TH

The wildly successful cigar spot at 707 E. Sixth Ave. has new ownership. Smoker Friendly, a large chain of tobacco stores, purchased the independent earlier this year.

Don’t expect many changes. The new owners from Boulder evidently know a good thing when they see one and plan to keep the Cigars On 6th concept intact.

There will, however, be a few enhancements. Those include adding the company’s own brand of cigars and additional premium labels to the menu and expanding the lounge area. The former owner departed last summer, along with the barbershop element.

A spokesman indicated this was not the first independent cigar vendor Smoker Friendly had acquired. The company has a history of valuing the independent feel of each acquisition.

Hours remain Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-9:00p.m., Sunday 11:00a.m.-7:00p.m. The number’s 303-830-8100.

CLOSINGS

TEN THOUSAND VILLAGES

All good things must come to an end and that evidently includes good deeds, too. The Ten Thousand Villages Denver (TTV) store in CCN will wrap up business at 275 Clayton St. at the end of April.

It marks the end of a 35-year local run for the non-profit that has supported artisans in emerging nations and sold fair trade goods for seven decades.

TTV was an anchor on East Third Avenue near Clayton Street for decades before a recent move around the corner to Clayton.

“The decision to close was not an easy one,” the organization said. “Due to lower than anticipated sales growth for several years and an ever changing retail climate, our Board of Directors made the tough decision to close the store.”

One brief ray of light—a huge liquidation sale is underway with all merchandise 50 percent off this month.

The shop is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m. and Sunday, noon-4:00p.m. The number’s still 303-316-8773. The Fort Collins store remains in operation.

NEW WORLD CHEESE

For a pair of years, owner Teresa Peters operated New World Cheese at 2504 E. Colfax Ave., seeking to educate shoppers about artisanal cheeses made in the U.S. Now, the shop’s shut.

Peters is apparently taking her educational efforts online to offer sales and classes going forward. She’s also up for running cheese tastings at the location of your choice.

According to newworldcheese.com, she plans to continue crafting cheese wheel cakes and offering catering, but has turned over the brick and mortar store to Chocolate Lab, a local chocolatier that was a feature at New World.

OPAL RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

The sushi and Asian fusion eatery at 100 E. 9th Ave. and Lincoln Street shuttered some time in February after numerous years as a popular late nightspot.

Now, the building that housed Opal and Attivo eatery next door is available to lease. I mentioned Attivo’s lengthy ‘vacation’ a year ago and that’s now turned into a permanent closure.

THAI MONKEY CLUB

The 4122 E. Colfax Ave. location of Thai Monkey Club has shut, leaving just two locations: 406 E. Colfax Ave. and a second at 102 S. Broadway.

ASPEN JUICE BAR

It looks like the final curtain for Aspen Juice Bar after a run in with state health officials. Notices on the front door originally indicated a temporary closure while the firm negotiated over their cold press process, but 231 Milwaukee St. is now stripped bare.

SATTERLY PORTRAITURE & GALLERY

I just wrote about Satterly’s opening a couple months ago. The owners specialized in legacy portraits and other fine paintings in their space at 2434 E. 3rd Ave. The company moved out weeks ago, but the business can still be reached at satterlyportraiture.com.

Send biz news and ideas to jeanne@lifeoncaphill.com.