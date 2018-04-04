LIFE Business, April 2018: Machete Colfax, Stoney's Uptown Joint, French for Sugar

OPENINGS

The past 30 days have brought new eats and creative sweets on the LIFE beat. A taco joint, a new Uptown sports bar and a pair of bakeries opened their doors. So dig in. Hint: You might want to bring a spare fork to sample the other plates at your table.

MACHETE COLFAX

A third Machete Tequila + Tacos is now dishing up Mexican eats for Denverites. The space at 3570 E. Colfax Ave. is the company’s largest and perhaps most ambitious venture.

I’ve dined at Machete no. 1 in Cherry Creek North (CCN) and ogled their terraced patio, but I’ve never visited no. 2 across from Union Station downtown so I wasn’t quite prepared for the evolution of Machete’s décor.

× Expand unknown Machete Tequila + Tacos’ third location Strange faces above the bar leer at customers checking out Machete Tequila + Tacos’ third location on E. Colfax Ave.

Here at no. 3, there are dancing skeletons and papier-mâché masks leering from above the bar so it’s reminiscent of Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos celebration 365 days a year.

The area is split into two dining areas. There’s also a more-than-ample outdoor patio complete with fire pit, making #3 the largest Machete venture to date.

The CCN location opened in 2011 and I covered that debut. Now, City Park and Congress Park residents can walk a short distance to sample Mexico City street tacos and hand-crafted margaritas. That’s where the menu begins but it doesn’t end there.

There are also a variety of quesadillas and starters. Another difference between the three locations is the number of taps behind the bar. Dive into the details at machetedenver.com.

STONEY’S UPTOWN JOINT

There’s also new life inside 1035 E. 17th Ave.—an address that previously housed a Mexican eatery and a Scottish bar and pub.

Stoney’s Uptown is the expansion for another popular, homegrown concept. Stoney’s on Lincoln Street is a well-established sports bar with a New Orleans flair. It covers 18,000 square feet on the corner at East 11th Avenue.

Owner Stoney Jesseph said he’s always been scouting for an expansion space.

“When this space was available, we did some research in Uptown and found that something like us was needed in the neighborhood,” he said.

Early indicators say he was correct.

“There is always a risk of cannibalizing ourselves, but so far we are not seeing tons of Stoney’s regulars (at the second location). We are meeting great new people from the Uptown and surrounding neighborhoods.”

The Uptown space is a mere 5,000 square feet. Jesseph said it has a cozier feel but there are 32 flat screens covering the space so there’s not a bad seat in the house.

I made the mistake of dropping in during a March Madness game so I can’t vouch for cozy. The joint was packed just about a week after opening to the public.

Unlike Machete, Stoney’s has maintained a consistency in décor, utilizing a Colorado theme with skis, snowboards and outdoor gear on display.

Stoney’s #1 features food with a southwestern vibe; the Uptown spot leans toward Italian pub fare. In addition to burgers and sandwiches, the new space features flatbreads and a trio of soups daily. Uptown, with 20 beers on tap, will also host weekend brunch, unlike its big sister location.

Check out their list of upcoming events and sports bashes at stoneysuptown.com.

FRENCH FOR SUGAR

Here’s a slice of something to sample. There is a brand new, Euro bakery and events center. It fronts onto Marion Street but the address is 1201 E. Colfax Ave.

After six years in the catering business, this is the first brick and mortar location for owner Michelle Hadden-Weekley.

× Expand unknown French for Sugar The façade of French for Sugar is that perfect shade of pink to evoke visions of sweet treats and special events.

The façade speaks perfect French. It’s painted an exacting color of pink you’d immediately associate with a French patisserie but you’ll also find scones and other sweet breads on the morning menu.

This summer, a patio should debut along Marion but customers can already sit indoors and sample the wares with some café au lait or climb up four or five steps to the dining level that overlooks the bakery counter. This second space is Le Rêve, an events area able to seat 37 in its French-inspired salon.

Le Rêve is French for “the dream.” After delivering her creations to countless venues around town and viewing spaces available for events, Hadden-Weekley decided to seek a space that would let her host baby showers, bridal showers, small birthday parties, intimate dinners and other small gatherings.

Chandeliers illuminate the space. You’ll fall in love with the one sporting pink and white, striped, mini lampshades. It’s perfect.

High Tea will be hosted on the first Sunday of each month, beginning in June. Hadden-Weekley’s relatives hail from the United Kingdom so that’s always been part of her plan. It will be by reservation only and include her house made lemon curd.

Eventually there will be a wine license to pair dessert wines with baked goods but for now, non-alcoholic beverages rule with beans from local Copper Door Roasters and Teakoe teas.

Hadden-Weekley began the business one day while tinkering with graphic designs. Sprinkles, the kitty on the front windows of the shop was born. Choosing a logo before finalizing a business plan is a rather unique approach.

No, they don’t make cat treats. They do however continue to make custom cakes for special events in addition to individual portions for diners.

“Luckily, we have grown the business to a point where I looked at my husband one day and told him, “Either we open a shop, or we need to do something else because this is becoming too much!” she explained. “A great problem to have. We decided then and there to start looking for the perfect space.

“As a native of Denver, Capitol Hill has always been one of my most favorite places in the whole city. It has so many good memories, so much character and charm, the people in the neighborhood are great and the pocket where our shop now sits is such an amazing area.”

The focus on cakes is twofold. First, it must look gorgeous and yield the perfect colors for the occasion but taste counts just as much.

“I think my core customer base has come to enjoy and expect that from me, so in addition to making them things that look good, I always want to make sure that they taste good as well.”

Currently, the shop is open Tuesday-Sunday. Special events times vary so, on occasion, the bakery will close early to host a private event. You can browse the details at Frenchforsugar.com.

LI’S BAKERY

Venezuelan sweets are abundant at Li’s Bakery further east on Colfax Avenue near Marczyk’s.

This shop at 5038 Colfax Avenue makes a fantastic alfajores. If you’re unfamiliar with this melt-in-your-mouth cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche cream, don’t dawdle. Run over to Li’s and buy a quartet. They’re both affordable and delectable.

× Expand Li’s Bakery A pastry chef puts the finishing touches on Li’s Bakery cookie sandwiches that melt in your mouth.

Li’s head baker, Ysbely Salazar, hails from Venezuela, bringing 15 years of experience to the job. Here, too, custom occasion cakes are a focus. The shop offers gluten free or sugar free cakes in addition to their sugary recipes. Again, the street location comes after years of catering success.

Several signature cakes are available by the slice. The zucchini cake with fresh fruits caught my eye and the many-layered chocolate stack is mighty tempting.

Macaroons are also whipped up daily, another affordable splurge. In addition to towering cakes, the shop sells Venezuelan candies and carved cake toppers to decorate homemade creations.

Savory treats on the menu include several corn arepas stuffed with a variety of fillings, and multiple bread rolls including a cream cheese and guava combination.

Salazar will offer baking classes on Sunday and Monday for the community. Call 720-253-7978 for details or check out lisbakery.com. The site features pages in both Spanish and English.

DENVER DARLING

After launching a successful fashion blog, what’s next? I have no clue but the gal behind Denver Darling, a blog that’s now several years old, has opened her first physical store at 2432 E. Third Ave. in CCN.

Nora’s Retro was the last tenant in this old house. Blogger Abby Miller and biz partner, Molly Fortune, set out to create a place that focuses on the classic, feminine, sophisticated clothing they both love wearing.

× Expand Denver Darling Cherry Creek has a new boutique called Denver Darling that focuses on unique attire for young women with busy lifestyles.

Accessible price points and gift options were woven into the business plan. If you’re shopping for a dress for an event, you can grab a gift here, too. Voila! One stop and you’re done.

“We developed the concept over countless brunches and happy hours and always saw it as kind of a farfetched idea,” Miller writes.

Now the duo gear their venture towards young women with a busy lifestyle.

Fortune explains that they do much of their shopping out of state at shows so the brands they carry are often unique.

“We have brands that a lot of people won’t know,” Fortune said. Women’s sizes in stock run from zero to 14. Check out Miller’s advice at denverdarling.com.

CHERRY CREEK SHOPPING CENTER

The secrecy surrounding the east end of the Cherry Creek mall is lifting as the former Safeway/Rite Aid spaces undergo renovations.

Macy’s Furniture Store and the Container Store will relocate to these new footprints in the near future.

Only Brio restaurant, Elway’s and Boulder Running Company remain as tenants on the west side. Plans for that end of the complex are not in development yet.

BALLROOM & BEYOND

Just circling around to write up Ballroom & Beyond, a dance studio that opened in CCN last spring. I recently stumbled upon this one but better late than never is my thought process.

B&B is the passion of Jaki Brockman, who spent her youth doing homework in her parents’ Colorado Springs dance studio. She’s also a competitive ballroom dancer.

Brockman offers a unique approach to dance lessons; it’s not just about the waltz. There are lessons for Country Western, Latin, Salsa, Merengue, Rhumba, Tango, Foxtrot, Viennese Waltz and the Quick Step, too. Both private and group lessons are available.

“The thing that’s most unique about our industry is that a lot of people come in to learn to dance but they find it’s great stress relief, a great date night and a great way to keep your brain active. It’s a way to invest in yourself,” Brockman said.

Several Latin fitness classes are also offered weekly. AbunDANCE is a special class geared toward women. It’s designed to “empower, inspire, and align” women through dance.

Her studio is located at 300 Josephine St. on the second level. The web address is ballroomandbeyond.net.

I LOVE KICKBOXING

The boxing fitness program has launched a new location at 675 22nd St. near downtown. It sits between California and Welton streets near the Mercury Café.

Opening specials are in full swing and they include your first pair of gloves. Classes are offered Monday-Saturday. There’s usually one at lunchtime and another in the early evening. Call 720-724-7840 or check out ilovekickboxing.com.

EAST TAO RAMEN ASIAN BISTRO

Another Asian eatery is taking a run at the oft-vacant space at 955 Lincoln St. in the Beauvallon complex. This one is dubbed East Tao.

The menu is heavy on ramen with over a dozen varieties. Mondays, ramen lunch is just $8.88.

Other dishes offered include Kung Pao chicken, sweet and sour shrimp, or Za Jiang Mian, a noodle dish with ground pork sauce, cucumbers, carrots and sprouts. One thing that’s not on the menu is MSG.

Thai offerings round out the menu. You can soak up sake from 2:30p.m.-6:00p.m. for $1.99 a glass. Orders To Go can be placed at 720-667-1190. Learn things at easttaodenver.com.

ARCHETYPE DISTILLERY

The former Kitty’s South performance hall at 119 S. Broadway has completed its metamorphosis. Archetype Distillery is now the occupant of this iconic space and the founders have executed a two-story tasting room to showcase their wares.

Currently, the distillery is crafting gin and vodka. Other cocktail ingredients in use include a house-made tonic. Archetype also offers tours and cocktail classes. Most are fee-based.

Archetype Distillery is open at 4:00p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

BIGSBY’S FOLLY

Don’t miss a chance to check out Bigsby’s Folly next door. It’s a craft winery that opened a while ago. You can take a tour or join a custom blending session to learn more about the world of wine.

Bigsby’s team has curated a number of wines from around the globe but they also bottle and sell their own blends.

CHANGES

CAFÉ MIRIAM

The crepe pans are sizzling at Café Miriam after a menu expansion added these thin pancakes stuffed with savory or sweet fillings.

Menu offerings include a shrimp and tomato combo, a marinated chicken dish and several sweet pairings that incorporate fresh fruit, Nutella, ice cream or other ingredients. Gluten-free crepes are also available.

These delicacies are served during regular business hours. Call 713-412-8468 for info. 2217 E. 21st Ave. in City Park West is the café’s address. It’s a great place to celebrate National Croissant Day, too. Mark your calendar for January 30, 2019.

PIEOLOGY

The new ‘baked in a flash’ pizza space at East 11th Avenue and Broadway behind Burger Fi has a cure for the evening blues.

Pieology is featuring Pie & a Pint after 4:00p.m. weekdays and all day weekends. A custom pie and a pint of any beer are featured for just $9.99. Pieology is known for its unlimited toppings approach, so pile it on.

VINE STREET PUB & BREWERY

If you’re strolling up East 17th Avenue near Vine Street this weekend, you might see folks in yoga pants assuming yoga poses.

Vine Street Brewing sponsors a 10:00a.m. yoga class on Saturdays and you won’t have to walk far to lunch from there.

LET ‘EM HAVE IT SALON

Looking for a novel way to celebrate Earth Day 2018? Let’ Em Have it Salon in Uptown invites you to experience a planet-friendly hair treatment.

It’s been over two years since owner Fallene Wells and her team started the journey to be a better business steward. Sustainability, community, and worker involvement are several of BCorp’s guiding principles.

Let ‘Em Have It is the third salon in the world to be certified as a BCorporation.

“We are so proud of the work that we’re doing to create a more sustainable and socially responsible salon,” said Wells.

The salon is wind and solar powered. Their address is 490 E. 20th Ave.

BYBLOS MEDITERRANEAN CAFÉ

The healthful Greek and Lebanese café at 400 Corona St. has added delivery to their concept. A number of vegetarian and vegan offerings, in addition to their signature chicken schwarma, can now be packaged and delivered.

Explore their menu at Byblos-café.com. Delivery options include Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Their number is 303-777-7553.

PETE’S KITCHEN

I am a sucker for nostalgic signage. The more neon, the better. So kudos to Liz and Pete Contos, of Pete’s Kitchen and Satire Lounge, for reviving two animated masterpieces from Colfax Avenue’s past.

The Kitchen’s sign on the corner features flipping pancakes. Those cakes are finally flying again. Satire boasts a ribbon of traveling light.

It’s been decades since these signs were in motion. Such illuminations are now limited in Denver but they weren’t when Pete’s opened in 1942 at Race Street. The family needed special permission to reanimate the illumination.

Catch the signs in action on Facebook’s Save The Signs On Colfax page.

THE PHILADELPHIA PRINT SHOP WEST

Racks of vintage maps and art prints are Philadelphia Print Shop’s stock and trade, but they’ve closed their CCN location on East Second Avenue between Fillmore and Detroit streets.

The gallery has settled into a new home one block north. They’re sharing space with Cherry Creek Framing and Gallery Rouge, which specializes in antique prints of a different sort. Sounds like a perfect match.

The address is 2830 E. Third Ave. and the number remains 303-322-4757.

CHOPPER’S SPORTS BAR

Bring on patio season! Outdoor tables and chairs all over town are being dusted off, but I’m seeking dog-friendly spots. Chopper’s Sports Bar on S. Madison Street is now sporting signage that invites your dog to join the party.

UNDER THE UMBRELLA

After so many years in one space, Under the Umbrella’s closure on East 12th Avenue and Madison Street startled Congress Park residents.

Fans of their pastries, sandwiches and lattes need not despair. Owner Jyll Tuggle is moving her operation across the street to share space with Capitol Heights Pharmacy & Liquor.

Tuggle made the move for several reasons. One bonus at the new space is a much larger kitchen downstairs to accommodate demand for Umbrella catering.

The old space is slated to become a new location for French Press, another coffee and eats concept so this corner will be buzzing for years to come.

CLOSURES

SOLERA RESTAURANT & WINE BAR

For 16 years, diners on Colfax have enjoyed Solera’s Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine at its cozy bar or sipped sangria on a charming, rustic patio, but the eatery is now dark.

Owner/chef Goose Sorensen purchased the building several years ago. Now, he’s handing the keys over to a new restaurateur. The new venture’s flavor will be Texas BBQ.

Sorenson plans to head north to some acreage his family owns in Wyoming. He’ll be restoring several old cabins, doing some fishing and taking a well-deserved break from the restaurant biz.

“No regrets at all,” he told LIFE regarding the closure. “Sixteen years is three lifetimes in the restaurant business.”

After that break, he’s thinking he may get into the wine business but “won't be jumping into another restaurant for a very long time.”

Hank’s Texas BBQ is slated to debut in the space this summer and will honor any remaining Solera gift cards.

Adios, Goose. You’ll be missed.

ELEMENTS KITCHEN & BAR

In the fleeting category, Elements Kitchen & Bar closed on Broadway after just seven months. It was a celebrity chef-driven, farm-to-table, upscale sports bar. Whew. Perhaps that was too much for any one entity?

The group behind this venture is still operating Temple nightclub next door and the SneekEazy one floor up but Elements has vanished.

PANDORA IN THE HILL

If you’re bemoaning the loss of Pandora on the Hill after seeing their windows covered in paper, relax. The couple who own Pandora and Soul Haus next door have consolidated into a single space.

Co-owner Chris Bacorn told a LIFE reader that the consolidation was triggered after a second Pandora location debuted in the booming Stanley Marketplace. Evidently, the Stanley location is doing so well that splitting time between two sites was too much.

You’ll still find ample Pandora magic to celebrate once you step into the Soul Haus space at 225 E. 17th Ave.

SCOUT & MOLLY

The boutique that opened in the fall of 2016 at 2445 E. Third Ave. in CCN shut over a month ago. Scout & Molly still appears to be taking orders online but I’ve been unable to reach any of their Colorado stores for information.

HAMILTON FURS

The decades-old Hamilton Furs shop on the corner of Columbine Street and East Third Avenue in CCN has closed.

Send news to Jeanne at LifeBIZ@comcast.net.