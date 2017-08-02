LIFE Business, August 2017: Hedge Row, Milk Roll, Las Delicias

OPENINGS

HEDGE ROW

The buzz in Cherry Creek North (CCN) this month is centered around a new eatery dubbed Hedge Row that springs from the minds of a pair of local dining legends. To grasp this new concept, let me take you back to The Kitchen’s Boulder debut over a decade ago.

“When Hugo (Matheson) and I first opened The Kitchen in 2004, we started working with Anne and Paul Cure, two amazing farmers in Boulder, Colorado. Anne and Paul were growing delicious local food at Hedgerow Farm. There, we hosted pig roast parties where we’d roast meat and veggies over an open fire. The taste just doesn’t get better than that!” said The Kitchen’s co-founder Kimbal Musk. Musk’s impressive restaurant credentials are often mentioned in the same breath as those of his tech brother, Elon Musk.

× Expand HedgeRow Stacks of wood are a prominent feature at Hedge Row, a new Cherry Creek eatery where most dishes are cooked over wood flames.

“Fond memories and 13 years later, we are inspired to get back to our roots and open a wood-roasted, real food restaurant.”

This new eatery pays tribute to those early years when dependable local food supply partnerships were still in their infancy. Musk and Matheson continue to work with the Cures, who’ve launched their own farm and still proudly provision several Kitchen locations plus Hedge Row.

This newcomer is not identical to its big sister but you will find The Kitchen’s tomato soup and sticky toffee pudding on this menu by popular demand. However, Hedge Row offers an all day menu with only slight changes between lunch and dinner. Updates roll out seasonally.

Signature items include wood-roasted lamb meatballs with spiced tomato sauce, feta, and mint; spiced hummus & veggie plates with caramelized fennel and sumac; wood-roasted pork chops with summer cherries, braised cabbage and fennel and my personal favorite: wood-roasted carrots.

Kids get some overdue attention here, too. The Hedge Row kids’ menu reflects a more sophisticated approach to youth dining, with items such as buttered rigatoni with pan-seared salmon.

The beverage program features signature cocktails plus wines and beer on tap, as well as in bottles.

The 4,100 square feet space is gorgeous. A more-than-ample bar area with numerous tables on the south side balances a large dining area to the north. It’s an eye-pleasing spot designed by Matheson and local firm Semple Brown.

This relaxed American bistro is likely to become a hot spot in CCN for everyday dining. A second Hedge Row is slated to open in Indianapolis this fall.

Hours in Denver at 100 Steele St. are 11:00a.m.-close. Happy Hour is part of the mix weekdays 3:00p.m.-5:00p.m. The eatery number is 720-642-8292.

MILK ROLL CREAMERY

You could choose the sticky toffee pudding at Hedge Row for dessert but if you’re seeking something cool, consider a short drive north to the new Milk Roll Creamery at 3500 E. Colfax Ave.

“Rolled ice cream has become a trend across the nation and in many areas of the world,” said Milk Roll’s 22-year-old business owner and college student Mary Nuygen. “I felt that it was a good time to open a new hang out location for Coloradans.”

× Expand MilkRoll The latest ice cream craze to hit Denver is rolled. At Milk Roll Creamery a base is blended then flash frozen in seconds and carved into rolls then topped.

Nuygen selected this location because the area’s undergoing a great deal of renovation and a surge in popularity.

“I thought it would be the perfect place. Everyone knows of Colfax, right?” she added.

“Our creations are different from normal ice cream. It starts as a liquid ice cream base and ends as a solid ice cream roll in a matter of seconds. Not only that but (we make it) right in front of you.”

In addition to the presentation, which involves an average of five fat rolls in a cup, plus toppings, is adorable. Quite Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat-worthy but hurry up with the photos or you’ll end up with a beverage, not a frosty treat.

There’s a menu of house creations or you can choose your own base—original, matcha green tea, or chocolate—then something to mix in, additional goodies plus drizzle that tops it all off. Or choose from the beverage menu and try the Thai Milk Tea.

Most of these offerings are familiar to Colorado ice cream fiends but one surprised me—activated charcoal. It has no taste but one customer told me he finds it helps with lactose intolerance. His companion said it also whitened teeth.

It all fits with Nuygen’s philosophy: “Don't be afraid of trying new things. Many might see it as odd or maybe satisfying, but it is all up to you to explore.”

The creamery, located next to Heidi’s Deli, is open Monday-Thursday, noon-9:00p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon-11:00p.m.; Sunday, noon-6:00p.m. The number is 720-381-6099.

LONDON ALLEY SALON

There’s a new salon at 1233 E. 13th Ave. next to Marion Street Tavern. It’s London Alley Salon, a shop that promises to “take you back to the British Invasion, when the Beatles ruled the radio, GoGo boots rocked, and the Twiggy pixie cut was all the rage.”

The interior is an edgy space that houses a massage service, skin care treatments and an old school barber as well as numerous hair services. It’s a Green Circle Salon, too, with eco-friendly products in use.

Check out londonalleysalon.com to get the full picture. Their number is 303-830-0333 and hours are Monday-Saturday, 9:00a.m.-6:00p.m.; Sunday, 11:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Other times by appointment.

MIDDLESTATE COFFEE

Do you smell the coffee roasting at 17 E. Fourth St. just a few steps from Broadway and Rory’s Tavern on the corner? This is the home of MiddleState Coffee, a boutique bean shop run by Jay DeRose and Seanna Foley.

The duo has roasted beans for several years now. What started out in 200 square feet in the back of a men’s clothing store has become a stand-alone business.

While most of MiddleState’s business is wholesale, they do open their doors Tuesday-Wednesday, 8:00a.m.-4:00p.m. for the retail crowd. Normally, shoppers will find eight different single origin beans plus a house blend in stock.

DeRose and Foley also run Little Owl Coffee at 1555 Blake St. That’s a great place to explore to sample the beans before you buy.

× Expand MiddleState Jay DeRose of MiddleState Coffee packages fresh-roasted beans. The roastery is already looking for additional space.

READY, FIT, GO

If you checked out Ready, Fit, Go during its very brief tenancy at 18th and Gaylord Streets and loved their grab-n-go healthful meals, you’ll be pleased to know the company has opened a new store at 361 S. Colorado Blvd, just south of Alameda Avenue.

Check out those assembled meals and dietary aids at rfghealthfulfoods.com.

VICES SNEAKERS & GOODS

Shoe stores on my beat don’t get any more fascinating than this one. Vices is a new sneaker boutique on the corner of 22nd and Welton Streets near Park Avenue West.

At first glance, it seemed the shoes were all highly plasticized but they’re actually collectible sneakers cocooned in protective, clear wrappers. The reason for the protective coverings can be found on the shoe’s sole. It’s the price, which can track from $100 to nearly $2,000 a pair.

Many of the collectible products are sold on consignment as buyers liquidate their stock both new and worn. The store keeps 15 percent of the sales price.

It helps to know your size because you can’t try most of the shoes before you buy. Sizes run from a size four kids’ shoe to men’s 14s and 15s.

In addition to collector tennis shoes, Vices sells collectable apparel and rare toys. There’s a Key Master machine (like The Claw at your local arcade) where for five dollars you can try your luck and perhaps win a pair of pricey footwear.

Vices’ graphic designer Maurice Anderson told LIFE the new store is sponsoring a school supply drive dubbed ‘Bigger Than Shoes’ that will run until August 11. Every donation earns a raffle ticket for a drawing during the ‘Big Giveaway’ celebration on August 12 from noon-4:00p.m. when area youth can get free backpacks and school supplies.

Free street tacos and other treats are also part of the party. A decidedly impressive way to launch a unique business. Check it out.

Hours are Monday-Saturday, 11:00a.m.-7:00p.m.; Sunday, noon-6:00p.m. 720-272-1500 is the shop number and vicesltd.com is their website.

CRISP BARBER SHOP

A few blocks west of Vices in the space that recently housed Whisky Grade at 921 21st St., Crisp Barber Shop is planting new roots after a move from the west side of town.

The shop features four chairs and plenty of character. Kids are welcome as well as adults. Barbers are cutting Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-7:00p.m.

“Community, culture, family. That’s a big part of my business,” owner Joey Romero said. He’s already giving back to the new ‘hood with free cuts on Saturdays to anyone in need including the homeless, single parents struggling to make ends meet and the unemployed.

Romero can be reached at 720-530-8737. Schedulicity.com is the place to book appointments.

eTUK DENVER

No, that’s not a flashback to your last Latin America vacation. There are definitely three-wheeled Tuk Tuk vehicles driving down Broadway. The Baker/Capitol Hill areas are the latest neighborhood to get Tuk Tuk rides via a free shuttle service supported by local merchants.

The Broadway run connects the Alameda RTD Light Rail station to the south swinging north to Third Street. Currently the shuttle is available only Thursday evenings from 6:00p.m.-10:30p.m.

× Expand eTuk You’ll see more of these electric carts buzzing down Broadway Thursday nights. eTuk Denver offers a free shuttle between businesses and the light rail station.

“We’re doing a 13-week-pilot to assess ridership,” said CEO Walid Mourtada.

Two vehicles will be in service to begin. Look for the sandwich boards that mark the locations to hop on and off. The five scheduled stops include the RTD station, West Nevada Place at Broadway, Archer and Broadway and Punch Bowl Social.

It’s a great alternative to a designated driver. Take light rail to dinner. Just don’t miss the last shuttle back to the station!

“We came across Tuk Tuks in Guatemala a couple years ago and said ‘Wouldn’t that be a fun way to get around an urban area?” added Mourtada.

He considers his business venture as covering ‘the last mile.’ It’s a fun, eco-friendly way to connect public transportation stations to local businesses.

The three-wheelers are all electric and manufactured in Denver. Each cart seats six passengers. It’s part of a national effort to cover that last mile.

eTuk also offers city tours, holiday light tours, wedding transportation and other special events. The Broadway service launched in mid-July and will continue until mid-October before evaluation. A similar, free service has been operating Saturday evenings and First Fridays in RiNo to great acclaim.

The corporate office number is 720-593-8857.

I DO BEAUTY BOUTIQUE

It was bound to happen some time and that day has arrived. I Do Beauty at 1708 E. Sixth Ave. in Country Club is a salon dedicated only to wedding-related beauty. You can motor to their salon or their professionals will travel to you for hair and makeup as your special occasion dictates.

“We offer an elegant, relaxing, and private boutique experience for you and your guests to get primped and pampered for any big event! Unlike other full service salons (that) accommodate one or two special events per year, that’s all I Do Beauty Boutique focuses on all year 'round!” the company website detailed.

With this focus, there are no set hours. Owner Miranda Vinyard wants to provide a more private and organized experience you won’t get at the corner salon so the shop is open 24 hours a day but you’ll have to schedule in advance, naturally. The number is 720-935-2086. Check out the service menu at idobeautyboutique.com.

RADHA GOVINDA’S

The space at 1400 Cherry St. is once again a vegan restaurant. The new name is Radha Govinda’s. Like its predecessor, Govinda’s Garden, this eatery dishes up “fuel for the soul” buffet style.

Kids under five eat free; seniors and students get a discount off the regular buffet price. Both lunch and dinner are served with some special entrees added in the evening.

Lunch hours are 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Dinner is offered those same days from 4:30p.m.-8:30p.m. Details can be located at radhagovindas.com. The eatery’s number is 303-622-3330.

GERARD’S POOL HALL

This month, my scouting trips took me up to the northwest corner of my beat to visit Gerard’s Pool Hall. It ain’t every day one of those opens in the Queen City!

Owner Gerard Ensinas has been a pool guy for 40 years. So is his partner Ken Wolf who’s behind everything that’s touched the 2600 block of Larimer recently.

× Expand Geralds Seven vintage pool tables are the main draw at Gerard’s Pool Hall located off the alley behind the 2600 block of Larimer St.

Wolf called Ensinas back in August 2016 and said, “Let’s open up an old school pool hall.”

“The response has been amazing. People love everything about the space,” Ensinas said. “I feel like I have to pinch myself because this is a dream come true.”

It’s also an homage to the history of Larimer Street, which included numerous pool halls in the 1920s. Out in the alley, the sign above the door flickers in a way that transports you back to those days.

“I told (the neon artist) I want my sign to look like it’s been here 75 years,” he said.

The space at 1305 26th St. is reached from the alley that runs between Larimer and Walnut Streets. That alley space has been closed to auto traffic and will soon become a pedestrian mall.

Upstairs, there’s a full bar, ‘smooth and strong’ craft cocktails and a vintage atmosphere designed with relaxation in mind. On the main floor, Ensinas proudly introduces pool players to seven vintage rosewood Brunswick Gold Crown III tables that have been lovingly restored. This fall, private lessons will be offered and leagues start in mid-August.

Dedicated fans can enjoy the bar, reserve a table via OpenTable or rent a locker for their personal pool cue. Doors open at 11:00a.m. daily. It’s lights out at midnight. In between, there are two Happy Hours and daily drink specials.

CHANGES

LAS DELICIAS

Mmmmm, delicious. That’s the only way to describe the new home of Uptown’s Las Delicias on East 19th Avenue at Pearl Street. The well-known restaurant reopened last month with a glittering new interior and a sweet, rooftop deck. The menu’s not bad, either.

Las Delicias closed its original location in late 2015, promising to reopen in January to celebrate their 40th anniversary. To be fair, maybe they didn’t specify which January. That 40-year milestone passed 18 months ago. Finally, the place has thrown open the doors again.

× Expand LasDelicias The wait was a year longer than expected but the results at Uptown’s redone Las Delicias eatery are impressive and the menu won’t disappoint.

Roberto Torres Jr. oversaw the lengthy process and was eager to open when spring rolled around.

“Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong already,” he said the day before his final inspection in June.

Indeed, adding an elevator plus an upper bar, more storage and a rooftop deck is not for the faint of heart. The entire place at 439 E. 19th Ave. needed to become ADA complaint but the results are worth the long wait.

An expansive new bar area anchors the west end of the building with both community and individual tables. An exposed brick wall hosts the perfect painting for the long and lean space.

As I write, the menu is still identical to what longtime fans remember. Torres hopes to add some new specials and brunch by September. The only notable change so far has been updating the margarita recipes to emphasize fresh ingredients. Each is now muddled by hand.

Last Sunday, the kitchen overflowed with family members trying out new things—a fitting process for an eatery that Torres’ dad founded 41 years ago with four tables and a bit of counter space.

“He did everything. He was the cook and server,” Torres recalled.

As each storefront was vacated, Torres Sr. grew his footprint, eventually buying the entire building. Now the family owns and runs five restaurants under one name.

The natives have been restless waiting for the joint to reopen. When Las Delicias announced on Facebook that they were holding a soft opening in mid-July, over 1,400 requests flooded in—far more than the eatery could handle but insanely gratifying for the Torres family.

Roof dining and the upper bar are available until 10:00p.m. Sunday-Thursday; ‘til 11:00p.m., Friday-Saturday. This new space can be reserved for special events and will be fully enclosed in winter. The restaurant’s number is 303-839-5675.

KUNICKI RESTORATION

The new(ish) furniture restoration business at 3339 E. Colfax Ave. has launched a cabinet refinishing service. The company website has some intriguing before/after shots of some they’ve refreshed. Check out kunickirestoration.com for visuals.

Founder/owner Chris Kunicki has seen a lot of neighborhood demand for restoration and he does each piece with great care, according to reviewers. His number is 303-520-6996.

CHERRY CREEK NORTH CRANE PROJECT

Have you noticed all the cranes around CCN? Not the 10-story cranes. I’m referring to all the two-legged ones. Merchants in CCN recently launched the Crane Project. It’s an attempt to find humor in all the area construction.

According to a Seattle Times study, Denver ranks #3 in the building crane department with 35 dotting the skyline. That’s a move from #5 a year ago. However, we’re still way behind Seattle and #1 Toronto, which boasts 72. They can keep the top spot!

The project involved 40 garden cranes initially. Many provided splashes of color and perched outside area galleries. Sadly, some have been kidnapped or, should I say birdnapped.

“The concept was we all embrace the cranes because even though it’s a mess now, in the long run it will bring more people to Cherry Creek. We just thought it was funny,” said Lisa Tyler, owner of Gallery Rouge who conceived the idea. “We needed a few smiles.”

Bubbles and Bites this past July Fourth weekend was another idea born out of the CCN Arts District that Tyler chairs. CCN galleries served beverages and snacks the first morning of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and encouraged many festival goers to step into the area’s many art shops. That list included Gallery Rouge, which features vintage prints from many nations.

Tyler added that art fans don’t have to wait until next summer to enjoy art in CCN. Many galleries, including hers, offer free parking, a definite plus!

ILLEGAL PETE’S

If you have tickets for Red Rocks concerts this summer, Illegal Pete’s on East Colfax and Race Street wants to see you first. Pete’s is a stop for the venue’s shuttle service. Could be a stress-reduced way to wine, dine and let someone else do the driving.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE CREATIVE DISTRICT

The calendar’s been tinkered with and now the Golden Triangle Creative District (GTCD) has launched a new treat for art lovers. After a long run hosting First Friday events, GTCD has switched to Final Friday for its art walks.

A rotating group of GT businesses will be open each month. Check out goldentriangleofdenver.com/final-fridays for details for the next event.

PETCO STREET FAIR PARTY

Dogs know the street is for cars. This block party for folks and their four-legged pals will take place in the parking lot behind the Petco building at 3705 E. Colfax. Ave. on August 27.

To celebrate local creatives and focus on adoptable animals, local crafters and other small entrepreneurs are being offered free space to display their wares.

There will be free PawBenders provided by Petco’s neighbor, Good Times. Blue Sky Soda Co. plans to pour samples. The National Brittany Rescue and Adoption Network will share info on their work and the Brittany breed and you can learn about pet adoptions.

Other offerings include nail trims, wading pools for the pups plus Build Your Own Treats (for dog) and Ziva Chocolates (for the humans). Hours are 11:00a.m.-4:00p.m. and a few vendor spaces are still available. The number is 303-377-3541.

BRIK ON YORK

Hard to believe it’s been two years since Brik on York opened. Happy belated anniversary! The eatery turned two in June and, naturally, threw a big bash for the ‘hood.

The menu at 2223 E. Colfax Ave. has evolved somewhat over the years. It now is entirely focused around a wood-fired oven that yields numerous pizza combinations. In addition to house combos, there’s the build-your-own-option plus a variety of greens for your dining pleasure. Of course, pasta is not overlooked but I’m a wood-fired gal so I want to try the wood-fired goodies, including bacon-wrapped jalapenos with cream cheese and jam.

One new offering from Brik is delivery within a three-mile radius of the space via Grub Hub. That circle covers most of the LIFE zone.

BAERE BREWING CO.

It’s anniversary number three for Baere Brewing Co. at 320 Broadway. Here the focus is on craft brewing with full permission to BYO food or grab some takeout at the nearby Asian eatery.

Food at Baere is limited to Baker Street Pretzels and spicy mustard crafted with Baere’s own beer. The brewery has expanded hours a bit since opening in 2014. They’re open Tuesday-Wednesday, 4:00p.m.-10:00p.m.; Thursday, 2:00p.m.-10:00p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon-11:00p.m.; Sunday, noon-8:00p.m.

Another change since 2014 is that a handful of independent liquor stores now carry Baere in bottles. That list includes Joy Wine & Spirits at 1302 E. Sixth Ave. Study the beers on tap at baerebrewing.com.

THE RIGHT START

The wraps are off and the storefront refreshed at The Right Start on the southeast corner of Milwaukee Street and East Third Avenue in CCN. But more changes are in the pipeline.

Right Start was purchased by another children’s store in February. Soon all their shops will be rebranded as giggle. The new parent company plans to offer some Right Start merchandise and some of the giggle lines in one space. New inventory is arriving daily.

What hasn’t changed is that there are half a dozen parking spaces off Milwaukee due south of the store for shoppers at Right Start/giggle and Mariel women’s wear. The shop number is 303-320-8312.

BLUE MOON FLORAL

After 36 years on the corner of Grant Street and East Sixth Avenue, Blue Moon Floral is downsizing. The company still has a store next to Le Bakery Sensual but will occupy a much smaller footprint. Part of its old space is now for lease.

Rising rents motivated a difficult business decision. The address is still 300 E. Sixth Ave. and Blue Moon is open seven days a week.

DEL FRISCO’S GRILL

Free valet parking has rolled out at Del Frisco’s Grill, on Saint Paul Street in CCN just north of East First Avenue. It begins at 10:45a.m. daily.

All you have to do is validate your ticket with a hostess at the 100 Saint Paul St. restaurant. Call 303-320-8529 for more.

CLOSURES

MASTERPIECE LUNCHEONETTE

The second location of Masterpiece Deli at 1710 Sherman St., known as Masterpiece Luncheonette, closed several weeks ago.

While Masterpiece is a huge hit at 1575 Central St., executive chef/owner Justin Brunson evidently couldn’t keep this one going. Perhaps that’s because Brunson is knee deep in numerous meat-centric operations, including the Denver Central Market on Larimer Street plus cured meats ventures and his Old Major restaurant.

AMERICATUS

The casual Italian eatery on Larimer Street just half a block north of Broadway closed in late June after a five-year run.

Chef/owner Iain Chisholm made the decision to devote himself completely to wholesaling locally made salumi cured products under the name Americatus Artisan Provisions.

He’s teamed up with Mark DeNittis to launch this new venture. I predict you’ll see Americatus products at a number of Denver eateries in the coming months.

THAI MONKEY CLUB

The location at 406 E. Colfax Ave. has a sign posted that states, “We’re closed May 22-August 30.” No other information is available but a phone message refers diners to Thai Monkey’s only other location remaining in business—the spot at 102 S. Broadway. Details as I get ‘em.

SCENTED STUDIO

The building that housed Scented Studio in CCN was sold several months ago and now tenants are exiting the scene.

Scented Studio encouraged customers to blend their own special fragrances and offered numerous classes. After years in its home on the upper level of the building on East Second Avenue and Detroit Street, the studio has relocated to 3437 S. Broadway in Englewood. Their number is 303-333-3315.

CHERRY CREEK BEAUTY BAR

Located at 180 Steele St. next to Cherry Creek Grill, Cherry Creek Beauty Bar closed June 29 after five years in operation. It appears high staff turnover may have contributed to CCBB’s demise.

Send biz tips to Jeanne@lifeoncaphill.com.