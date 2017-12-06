LIFE Business, December 2017: Lyons Historic Window/Preservation Partnership, Moxy Hotel, Skipper & Scout

OPENINGS

LYONS HISTORIC WINDOW/PRESERVATION PARTNERSHIP

If you’ve visited the state capitol since its lengthy renovation, you’ve viewed Nancy Lyons’ work. Her firm, Lyons Historic Window, replaced many of the vintage panes.

“My whole career I’ve been in restoration and renovation as an architect,” said owner Nancy Lyons. “I got into window restoration because it was one of the things you could never find people to do.”

A house fire at home underscored the challenge of duplicating vintage windows. Lyons then gravitated toward hands-on work herself.

Her business—now renamed Preservation Partnership—focuses on historic craftsmanship. It boasts a storefront at 2936 E. Colfax Ave. next to Goombas Pizza Grinder.

Walking down Colfax, Lyons thought this space for rent was the perfect spot to create community around preservation. While work is still done at an off-site production studio, work samples will be displayed here.

In addition to wood sash window repairs and custom storm windows, the store features unique, restored and new wood furniture perfect for vintage homes.

“We’d like to have some things that spark imagination,” she said. “We’d like to address the needs of traditional houses. Put together some of the craftspeople and get discussions going for design ideas, etc.”

Her associates include a furniture designer, a millwork specialist and other hard-to-find craftspeople. Antique lighting may soon join the mix.

Hours will be by appointment but there’s a big open house scheduled for December 5th at 4:00p.m. The phone is 303-830-2320 and lyonswindow.com is the current website.

MOXY HOTEL

Moxie. The term in Yiddish means enough cleverness, skill, creativity, fortitude or nerve to deal with a challenging situation. Interesting name for a boutique hotel? I’ll leave that decision to others, but it’s clear this place is different the minute you call Moxy Hotel at 303-463-6699.

“Oh…Hey. Thank you for calling the Moxy Denver Cherry Creek. We’re thrilled you want to chitchat,” the recording begins. “If you want to crash with us and book a room, contact Marriott.com. To call dibs on the meeting space, please press four. To speak to the captain, please press two. Thanks again for giving us a call. Love you! Mean it!”

× Expand Moxy Sassy and irreverent, Moxy Hotel at 240 Josephine St. was designed to appeal to the next generation of traveler. Photo by J.L. Schultheis Price.

You get the picture. Moxy is Marriott’s concept targeting the next generation of traveler and this one in Cherry Creek North (CCN) is the first U.S. location built entirely around that vision.

Games are sprinkled around the common areas to encourage guest mingling. There’s a campground-themed garden area, gear lockers, vending machines selling bobbleheads and other goodies and an Instagram screen that displays the latest posts from Moxy locations worldwide.

Head to the bar to check into the new 170-room hotel by Marriott at 240 Josephine St. You’ll be offered a free drink with your room key. That bartender will also whip you up a signature flatbread sandwich using naan and your choice of toppings.

Each floor has a different theme and artwork that reflects it. Rooms have a decidedly Euro flair with clean lines and many have killer views. A 50” TV and rapid Wi-Fi is included. The hotel is also pet friendly. Have a Moxy Day!

SKIPPER & SCOUT

Vail-based Skipper & Scout (S&S) children’s boutique opened at 2500 E. Second Ave. shortly before the holidays. It was an easy decision to grab the location.

“Sixty percent of our Vail customer base was from Denver and many were wishing to shop with us on a more consistent basis. We were seeking a neighborhood location to offer fun, kid-centric, in-store events to the community from yoga, to hair art, and kids art programs and hosting trunk shows of local artists and designers,” owner/buyer Kerry Roach explained.

S&S has turned the former Flor carpet tile store into a shop full of delightful spaces for baby to teens. Both boys’ and girls’ attire is stocked along with some stunning dresses for the princess in your life.

S&S is also the only place locally that carries Ivivva tween girl athletic attire from Lululemon.

In short, unique and trendy is the focus. Roach added that customer feedback will determine the store’s ultimate direction and product lines. An opening party is slated for the evening of December 7th with activities for both kids and their parents.

The shop is open daily and 303-333-0222 is their number.

SIXPENNY ROADSHOP

Check out this next CCN offering quickly or miss it. Sixpenny RoadSHOP will only be anchored at 2771 E. First Ave. until December 31st.

The online furniture firm is dipping their toe into the brick and mortar market with temporary locations in select cities. This is your chance to sit on the merch before you order from their product line.

The shop featuring living and dining room goods, including many leather products, opens at 10:00a.m. daily and closes at 7:00p.m. except Sunday when doors shut an hour earlier.

Hint: Stop by after 5:00p.m. to experience their Sip & Shop hours. It might be just what you need to unwind during the holiday shopping season.

“Bring yourself and your curiosity—we’ve got an oven-hot lineup of local vendors ready to feed and entertain, plus a shiny batch of new Sixpenny goods,” the company stated.

TEMPLE

Denver’s newest mega nightclub, Temple, opened in late October promising Denverites “an elevated and unrivaled experience.”

Temple is located at 1136 Broadway in the space that once housed club City Hall. It’s from the same corporate group that recently launched Element Kitchen Bar next door and The Sneekeazy upstairs but Temple is totally unique.

× Expand Temple Three tier viewing lets celebrants at Temple nightclub get as close to or far away from the action as they desire. Photo by David Veltri.

Roughly 100,000 LED lights are incorporated into the 16,000 square foot venue to create a futuristic feel through color programming. Tiers of viewing balconies ring the upper levels and stadium seating surrounds the main level dance floor and DJ booth.

A unique sound system—one of just three like it in the nation—promises an unparalleled audio experience that creators claim still permits private conversations and is gentle on human ears.

The club opens Friday-Saturday at 9:00p.m. Call 303-309-2144 for details or visit templedenver.com for events info.

PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL

This trip outside my normal zone was too tempting to resist. For two decades, I’ve watched as homes sprouted all around the old airport control tower at Stapleton so I was dying to see its new incarnation.

“My phone rang one day and it was the city councilman for the neighborhood, asking if we could get together. When we did, he floated the idea of Punch Bowl Social taking over the building and I admit, I really loved the idea right from the start,” said owner Robert Thompson.

× Expand Punch Bowl Stapleton After 22 years, the Stapleton airport tower is now jumping again as part of Punch Bowl Social Stapleton, a diner and games emporium. Photo by J.L. Schultheis Price.

Thompson has worked to craft this neighborhood icon into a gathering space and what a space it is. Don’t think it was an easy stroll.

“The tower was standing vacant for over 20 years after the airport closed in 1995,” Thompson said. “Some parts of the structure had degraded and we had to determine what needed to be removed and what could be maintained.”

Bad news: you won’t get to climb beyond the second level of the tower. Good news: you won’t feel cheated in the least.

The design for the 32,000 square foot project honors the legacy of the airport, preserving key elements of the historic tower which is illuminated each evening. Indoors, the “golden age of flight” is a heavy design influence.

It’s the company’s 10th PB Social space but none compare to this one. Stapleton features an expanded outdoor space with two bocce courts, ping pong, giant Jenga and even an AstroTurf-lined ‘pool’ with mini boats.

Inside, there are six bowling alleys, two karaoke rooms, a photo booth, darts, shuffleboard and giant Scrabble games.

So far, so good but it’s the food that will turn PBS Stapleton into a hit. The cuisine’s still diner food à la Punch Bowl, but here it’s Southern-inspired and designed by celeb chef Hugh Acheson.

Black-eyed pea hummus and lobster rolls are two of the standouts. Other eye-catchers include the A La Bama chicken sandwich, a Cubano and chicken potpie.

Naturally, the drink menu includes several punch selections and some flight-influenced craft cocktails.

The official address is 3120 N. Uinta St. off Martin Luther King Boulevard just east of Quebec. The number’s 720-500-3788 and punchbowlsocial.com has more.

Hours are weekdays, 11:00a.m.-2:00a.m.; weekends doors open at 8:00a.m. for brunch that’s served until 3:00p.m. You must be 21 or older to linger after 10:00p.m.

GREENLIGHT LAB

If your vocal chords ache from shouting at the person next to you, find refuge at 1336 27th St. in RiNo. Above a door in the alley, an emerald bulb indicates Greenlight Lab is open for the evening.

It’s part cocktail lab and part design lab. Then there’s that ability to hear conversation. What a concept! The name Greenlight refers primarily to menu approval.

× Expand Green Light Lab Both the cocktail menu and the design of Greenlight Lab in RiNo are designed using customer input and preferences. Photo by James Florio.

Bar manager Dustin Lawlor explained, “We start everything on a Beta menu as we are working on the drink. In this phase, it is still open to presentation, recipe and other changes. When we are happy with a recipe and guests are enjoying it and ordering it frequently, we greenlight the drink to the approved section of our menu.”

At the end of your stay, you’ll receive a feedback request to formally evaluate both the beverages and the design elements of the space. Bar stools, lighting, beverages, everything.

It’s a living laboratory conceived by LIVStudio, an adjacent design space with credits that include the recent Il Posto restaurant and Bar Fausto designs.

Greenlight’s creators don’t consider it a speakeasy but something even more rare.

“The idea that the community and our guests are the biggest influence on the interior design and cocktail menu are something that we think is unique to Denver.”

The current menu push is heavy on presentation, new textures and unexpected flavor combinations. One current offering is Rhapsody in White. It’s actually two drinks. The first is a glass of CapRock gin and soda with lemon peel; the second is Greenlight’s take on a Ramos gin fizz.

The idea is to taste them side-by-side and experience the gin working in both. The crew hopes to perfect ice-encased beverages delivered with a personal hammer to open them. Non-alcoholic drink combos are coming soon.

It’s an ambitious approach but one Lawler says is designed to include failures.

“If every single thing is successful, we aren't pushing ourselves far enough.”

Doors open Tuesday-Saturday at 5:00p.m. The last seating is at midnight. The space seats around 40.

WAIT JUST A MINUTE…

Here’s that on again, off again section of biz news teasing what’s next in Denver’s evolution. It’s a risky business for me that on occasion requires a correction.

I jumped the gun last month by promising Bang up to the Elephant, Capitol Hill’s upcoming tropical bar and eatery on Pearl Street would open in November. There’s been a delay.

The mid-November opener has been pushed back one month. Still could be a great spot for holiday guests. Just sayin.’

CHANGES

ASSISTANCE CENTER’S THRIFT STORE

Here’s another correction. Assistance League of Denver (ALD) Thrift Store won’t close this month as I wrote in September.

Instead, the stellar recycled goods store at 1331 E. Colfax Ave. will keep its doors open until some time in spring 2018.

The property has been sold and ALD is slowly relocating all operations to 6265 E. Evans Ave. The loaner program for injury rehab gear, like walkers, has already moved.

The shop will close December 21-January 2, but that’s just a holiday break for volunteers according to spokeswoman Linda Heise.

UNDER THE UMBRELLA

Yes, the rumors are true. After 12 years at 3504 E. 12th Ave., Under the Umbrella owner Jyll Tuggle is moving—100 feet across the street to new digs inside the southwest corner of Capitol Heights Pharmacy & Liquor.

Tuggle has always desired a big walk-in cooler to grow her catering business. With lease renewal coming up, she visited many neighborhoods but couldn’t find the perfect space.

“This is the block that we built,” she said. “The is the neighborhood that we love. These are the people that have supported us since the beginning. They are my friends. We have grown together. I could not leave Congress Park.”

Luckily, she found a way to stay. In the new space, Tuggle will have 400 square feet for the display case and coffee bar at street level but 2/3 of the operation and that cooler will be downstairs. Seating will be reduced but the switch could translate into more takeout meals and other options.

The transition should occur some time in early 2018 with very little downtime. There is now a second Umbrella location in the Baker neighborhood at West Third Avenue and Elati Street if you get desperate.

Waffle Up, the last venture in that Baker space, was seeking new ownership; Tuggle and partner/chef Kathleen Rooney felt they could finally consider a second location. Tim Johnson who helped Tuggle launch the first Umbrella will help her run the Elati space.

“We are using this move to dial in the menu and keep what is selling and getting rid of what isn't. We also want to focus on (improving preparation) speed,” she added.

SATIRE LOUNGE

Check off another milestone for the Satire Lounge, East Colfax Avenue near Race Street.

× Expand Petes 55 mural There’s a new mural outside Satire Lounge on East Colfax to mark a new milestone. Pete Contos and family have operated the venture for 55 years now. Photo by J.L. Schultheis Price.

Pete Contos and family marked 55 years at Satire’s helm on December 1. A new ‘55’ mural was commissioned for the east wall of the club.

SHAVER RAMSEY

The long-rumored move is now official. Shaver Ramsey plans to relocate to new digs at East Sixth Avenue at Fillmore Street. Their location in CCN has been sold and will be scraped for new construction.

The rug shop will move into 589 Fillmore St. recently vacated by Swoozie’s party shop. Swoozie’s moved south to University and Orchard.

By February, the change will be complete. Until then, there’s a storewide sale in progress at East Third Avenue in CCN. The number remains 303-320-6363.

SWEET COOIE’S

There’s a tree alley this year selling fresh-cut spruce and firs behind Sweet Cooie’s. On December 16, Cooie’s and First Bank will sponsor a Gingerbread House Party to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Kits are available for a $15 donation that benefits the charity. You’ll get help with decorating plus free ice cream and hot cocoa samples. This two-hour event begins at 1:00p.m.

CCN WINTER FEST

The plaza at Fillmore in CCN will host a Winter Fest on Saturday, Dec. 9. From 10:00a.m.-2:00p.m., join in the joy with ice carving demonstrations, fire pits, face painting, music, photo ops for you and your pup, warm beverages and other treats.

CCN businesses will offer their own dedicated Fest activities including ornament decorating and entertainment.

OLIVE & FINCH CCN

Last year, I gave a friend and her daughter cookie dough and instructions for the holidays; it was a huge hit. If your kids love making cookies but you don’t want the mess, join a cookie decorating party at Olive & Finch, 3390 E. First Ave.

Dates include December 2, 9, 16 and 23. The fun starts at 3:00p.m. The O&F team will work with kids while you relax or sip some wine.

You’ll leave with a dozen decorated sugar cookies, a hot chocolate smile and memories galore. Tickets run $85 for one adult/child couple. Spaces are very limited. Call 720-257-4763.

O&F is also dishing up holiday pies for home consumption. Flavors include double chocolate cherry, maple bacon and pecan, five-spice sweet potato, coconut and kaffir lime plus salted caramel apple. Orders should be placed 48 hours in advance.

ROSE HOSPITAL GIFT SHOP

If you want to support charities while holiday shopping, the gift shop at Rose Hospital, 4567 E. Ninth Ave., deserves a look. The shop has been quietly raising funds to help the community since 1996.

Support is distributed through grants to nonprofits in the metro area. In the past two decades, $1.8 million has been distributed.

The store is also hosting a food drive through December 31 to collect non-perishables for Jewish Family Services. A food donation earns you a five percent discount on gifts.

CLOSINGS

BLACK EYE COFFEE

After two years at 820 Sherman St., Black Eye Coffee Cap Hill closed on October 22. The company’s evening eatery, White Lies, closed several months ago.

VERTU

Vertu jewelry and accessories at 300 Fillmore St. is closing this month after 30 years in CCN. A retirement sale is underway with 50 percent or more off all merchandise.

DJ’s CAFÉ

Recently, DJ’s Colfax location shut down their Colfax location near Elm Street. The 865 Lincoln St. location is still going strong.

TWO WHEEL FEEL

It’s lights out for the old Collins’ Bike shop space where two wheelers have been sold since 1934.

Several years ago, the shop morphed into Two Wheel Feel run by the folks who also own Hooked on Colfax next door. LIFE was told that a major rent increase contributed to the closure that occurred November 30.

× Expand Collins Bike Shop It’s really lights out for the former Collins Bike/Two Wheel Feel bike shop at East Colfax after 83 years serving the two-wheeling public. Photo by J.L. Schultheis Price.

At press time, the bike shop was still for sale but it’s unlikely that a last minute sale can keep area bikers happy.

DEEP DRAFT BREWING

In October, Deep Draft Brewing on East 17th Avenue near Franklin Street closed down. Thirsty Monk of North Carolina bought the business. Renovations are currently underway.

LOS TACOS FAMOUS TAQUERIA

After a two-year run at 600 E. Colfax, Los Tacos shut in mid-November.

MY OTHER BAR

The casual bar at 1120 E. Sixth Ave. closed and its number’s disconnected. A new bar is opening in its place.

Send biz news to Jeanne at LifeBIZ@comcast.net.