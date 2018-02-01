LIFE Business, February 2018: Bang Up to the Elephant!, The Triangle Bar, Tap XIV

OPENINGS

BANG UP TO THE ELEPHANT!

Shades of Miami Beach, ruins in a Latin American jungle and business names you can’t get out of your head! Bang Up To The Elephant! has it all. From the cool, eye-grabbing turquoise exterior to interior fountains and rivers of live foliage, Bang is memorable.

This is the latest from Kevin Delk and friends. He’s one of the area’s most independent and visionary restaurateurs. Delk’s past credits include Beatrice & Woodsley on Broadway, plus Two-Fisted Mario’s and Double Daughter’s downtown. It’s not surprising that he was drawn to a location that stood vacant for 27 years before finding its vision.

× Expand Bang Up to the Elephant Kevin Delk, principal at Bang Up To The Elephant! on Pearl Street, sitting still for just a moment on what may be the largest living wall west of the Mississippi.

“Capitol Hill is my favorite neighborhood in Denver. With old tree-lined streets, big haunted mansions, insolent energy-crisis architecture and insane squirrels bouncing all over the place, Capitol Hill is by far the best for the naturally offbeat,” he explains.

I have a hunch that “naturally offbeat” describes him, too. Delk is clearly right at home with The Hill’s many storied characters and unique structures.

“There's more cats on leashes, dog-teasing foxes and fake-grass lawns per capita than any other neighborhood in Denver proper. It's the incubator and repository of stop-pushing and amp-cranking, friends of Dorothy two-stepping, floating baby-doll faces, shoes on wires, beat-frequented piano bar hotels, lifeboat #6 beseechers, and parks with pine boxes and skyline views,” Delk adds. “I live here because it reminds me of living, of being here; everything has a pulse.”

The beach tints outside flow into a tropical-themed interior. Expect splashing fountains, crumbling concrete walls and wandering plants.

The space was originally dubbed Mighty Sparrow & the Sea Maiden, but the team changed the name during the build out to what’s certain to generate buzz. Bang Up To The Elephant! is slang from the Victorian era that means, “complete, perfect and properly-done,” according to Delk’s team.

There’s a commitment behind the company’s name that extends far beyond the décor. The menu’s full of items like Doubles, Buss Up Shut and Pimento Smoked Jerk. Executive chef Travis Messervey, who promises to surround diners with foods laced with attitude from the tropics, is cooking Calypso-style. Many ingredients are specially imported.

Delk’s especially eager to share Doubles with his guests around midnight. They’re curry-spiced chickpeas, onion, scotch bonnet sauce and tamarind served between two pieces of barra. This dish comes direct from Trinidad. You’ll find it on the plate at breakfast or late at night.

Buss Up Shut is curried jackfruit with fried aloo (a potato-based item), fresh jalapenos and shredded paratha (tropical pan bread). Please forgive if my definitions miss the mark but these are uncommon ingredients in my world.

The jerk chicken is slow-smoked over pimento wood, Jamaican style. Street foods include crispy fried shark, kingfish, ray and catfish with fried bread and slaw.

While the only parking options are on street, the new Bang does boast an ample patio at 1310 Pearl St. for sipping Tiki-themed beverages and watching the neighborhood pass by.

A grab-n-go option will serve breakfast in the a.m. The main bar and dining area occupy the remaining 6,000 square feet of the building. Learn more at banguptotheelephant.restaurant.

THE TRIANGLE BAR

Long before I settled in Denver, the three-sided building at 2036 Broadway enjoyed a decades-long run as The Triangle Lounge. It was one of Denver’s earliest and best-known gay bars located near what was once considered the edge of downtown.

The Triangle lives again. A new management team is behind this launch and they bring an extensive background in hospitality and gay-centric establishments to the operation.

× Expand Triangle Bar Denver’s iconic Triangle Lounge has inspired the opening of The Triangle Bar and Coffee@The Triangle. New address, same as the old—2036 Broadway.

Sean O’Grady brings over a decade of experience at EXDO Events and Tracks to this new venture as does Roger Kerns who’s spearheading the farm to table approach of the classy menu. Their goal is to be classy in all aspects.

There are actually two ventures under a single roof. There’s Coffee@The Triangle Bar and the bar/nightclub itself. The coffee venture features Starbucks brew along with pastries, grab-n-go sandwiches and salads and breakfast burritos. It opens at 7:00a.m. daily.

Behind the coffee space is the bar itself. Banked by a wall of vintage windows to the southwest, the lengthy bar offers ample seating. You can also choose a high top or anchor around the community table that runs the length of the space. At the deepest point in the back of the room, a handful of spacious booths cater to small groups. There’s also a larger seating area that can accommodate special gatherings.

Food is dished out until 9:00p.m. each night. Then the tables are pushed aside to accommodate music. O’Grady is seeking a liquor license upgrade to dance cabaret status that will permit customers to move to the DJ’s tunes.

The building that houses these new ventures is an adventure in itself. The last occupants ran the short-lived Wurstkuche sausage eatery here and they totally reworked most of the structure. There’s a lot of exposed brick and soaring ceilings.

Triangle features an outdoor patio on two levels with fire pit tables at street level plus an upper deck that will debut in warmer weather. A basement space is slated to reopen soon. The new team’s goal is an elevated experience on all levels.

We were going for something that complemented what is already (in Denver) but wanted to elevate the experience by offering signature cocktails made with locally sourced spirits and fresh ingredients,” O’Grady explains.

He had his eye on this location for a year-and-a-half before jumping in. The result is an all day destination for eats, coffee or adult beverages.

“We are a gay bar that is friendly not just for our LGBTQ family but also our allies and our neighbors,” he adds.

Happy Hour begins at 4:00p.m. and features both appetizer and beverage bargains. It’s a great way to try the Wagyu beef meatballs with chili Hoisin glaze or the roasted root veggie salad. Full meals include crispy fish tacos or a Cubano sandwich. Many items can be prepared gluten free.

O’Grady promises an uncommon approach to bar food.

“The locally-sourced, fresh farm to table concept is very important to us because it sets our menu apart from other bars; it also is a more sustainable practice which is important to us. It’s also important to us to support local businesses such as Raquelitas, Haystack Mountain, Red Bird, Harvest Moon, Bluepoint, Mile High Spirits, Great Divide and Stem Ciders,” he adds.

Weekend entertainment is also in the cards. The website is thetriangledenver.com.

TAP XIV

Uptown now has its own taproom. It’s Tap XIV—read it as Tap 14—at 400 E. 19th and Logan streets.

It’s a second location for Tap XIV and more upscale than the company’s first venture at 1920 Blake St. That first space was originally intended to be more refined but the Ballpark neighborhood wanted something basic.

× Expand Tap XIV The décor features a shout out to Colorado's fourteeners, and the beers-on-tap count is closer to 70 for Tap’s new Uptown location.

“We wanted to really show what our brand is all about with this (new) location,” says GM Ryan Earles.

The brand is all about beer, for starters. Fourteen’s in the name but 70 different Colorado craft beers on tap fill the south wall. The back bar stocks 100 Colorado distilled spirits.

I asked what pour had emerged as a favorite so far and the response made me thirsty.

“I would have to say our Black Mission Fig Belgian Quad by Woods Boss,” Earles says. “It’s a fantastic beer with a really warm slightly sweet fig note.”

After working solely with Colorado breweries and distilleries for several years, Tap XIV has identified five smaller brewing ventures and created a rotating collaboration with them. At any given time, there are special brews from Woods Boss and several others that you won’t find anywhere else.

So far, the team loves the Uptown clientele, the area’s foot traffic and the surge in growth nearby. They believe they offer something unique to area residents.

“We took all of the best parts of (our location in) Ball Park, the rotating 70 Colorado craft beers, the Colorado only spirits, and we expanded on it, creating craft pre-prohibition style cocktails and upscale dining in a relaxed Colorado environment,” he explains.

The atmosphere screams Colorado. The menu also demands your attention. Chef Taylor Creedon has created an intriguing list stocked with what he calls “American Alpine Fare.”

Appetizers include an avocado terrine with rhubarb coulis, and local duck Scotch eggs with sausage. Bar goers can still opt for basic items like beer cheese fondue with grilled pretzel bread if they prefer. Beer’s a key ingredient in many of the dishes including the stout onion soup and the Scotch ale mac ‘n cheese.

Tap XIV is open daily at 11:00a.m. weekdays and 10:00a.m. weekends. Learn things at tapfourteen.com/uptown.

SLOHI CITY PARK

Since 1934, the shop at 3217 E. Colfax Ave. has sold bikes. We all still refer to it as the Collins Bike shop. When Two Wheel Feel shuttered late last year, the neighborhood braced for a major change but the wraps are off the new venture and, happily, it’s still a bike shop!

The shop has been cleaned up and walls have been removed to create a wide-open feel. SloHi Bikes, which began in the Highlands in early 2013, has added a second location. It features a full service repair shop, accessories and bikes for sale with an emphasis on commuting.

× Expand SloHi Bikes Sal, the shop dog, is happy to show potential customers SloHi Bike’s many lines of cargo bikes. The shop occupies the former Collins Bike space on Colfax.

Sal, the shop dog, is eager to greet all comers and lead them to the inventory. It includes several lines of cargo bikes that can really haul. A few are electric. This summer, there will also be bikes to rent but for the present, you can get your skis or snowboards tuned up with very little wait time.

The space is closed Tuesdays. Otherwise, hours are 9:00a.m.-6:00p.m. weekdays and somewhat shorter on weekends. The website is slohibikeco.com.

LITTLE GINGKO ASIAN CAFÉ

The address reads 1279 Marion St. but The Hill’s new Asian eatery footprint is on the corner fronting East 13th Avenue. After an 18-month remodel, doors were opened in late December.

Fans of the most recent tenant, Gypsy Café, may be surprised by the transformation. The new space is light but inviting. So is co-owner Kelsey Zhu, who serves as a very gracious hostess and guide for your visit.

“I chose this name because the gingko tree lasts a long time. I love its leaf design,” she says. “I want my business to last like the gingko.”

Prices are set lower than I’d expected to build that longevity, Zhu adds.

The menu features specials from a number of Asian nations. The most popular item on the menu to date is the massive bowl of water fish, a red snapper in chili oil. There are also numerous ramen dishes including one built with grilled eel.

She and husband Steven Yu own Little Gingko. “Experienced, healthy and Asian cuisine” is their motto. Yu has worked for many years in Asian eateries. Most dishes can be adjusted to add or subtract hot spices.

Delivery is available within a small radius. Call 303-993-2327 for details.

MENYA RAMEN & POKE

Just a few blocks from Little Gingko, ramen fans have a second new spot to sample. It’s a new location from the owners of Menya Noodles downtown and two other eateries.

Here the options include build-it-yourself poke bowls, ramen and other dishes like yaki soba. Downstairs, you order at the counter and take a number for casual dining.

Don’t overlook the upstairs however. It’s geared for late night guests with table service and a full bar. On weekends, the kitchen’s open until 10:30p.m.

Cozy seating areas are ideal for watching sports and the circular bar will tempt you to sample the establishment’s craft cocktails. Try the Neon Tokyo or the lychee-infused Red Lotus for something truly unusual.

There’s also an option to order online at menyacolorado.com.

DENVER DISTILLERY

Miles on my odometer really add up doing this gig but this next listing is one I’ve cruised by dozens of times. It’s been five-and-a-half years in the making but Denver Distillery, 244 S. Broadway, is finally open. I wouldn’t kid about an opening that took this long to reach fruition.

Owner Ron Tarver is glad he owns the building. He didn’t have to pay rent during a long, drawn out process. First, he had to arm wrestle with the federal government, which wasn’t too keen on a distillery being built in a retail strip. So, Tarver advocated a law change.

Then the basement floor had to be lowered two feet to fit in the open cypress tanks used for production. A cache of vintage pharmaceutical bottles was uncovered in the dirt. They were woven into the décor.

“I’m 70,” Tarver tells LIFE. “The older I get, what tickles my fancy is being creative.”

His flair for the unique is evident in every corner of the space. Strawberry and kiwi liqueur is aging in small barrels. Some church pews were reworked to create seating. A gargoyle guards the rear hallway.

Rather than walling in the gleaming copper stills, Tarver chose to keep them open to public view but off limits to guests. Savory New Zealand-inspired hand pies are the main eats.

Even the craft cocktail menu’s likely to be unique and 100 percent Colorado except for any using vermouth. Evidently, no one makes vermouth in our state.

In short, you won’t find a more unique space on Broadway and that’s saying quite a lot. The distillery is open six days a week. Closed Mondays. Their Facebook page has more details.

DENVER DRUMZ

After more than a decade operating out of his residence, percussionist and teacher JB Maroncelli has opened a location of Denver DrumZ & Music at 3625 E. 12th Ave. near Teller Elementary.

It’s a big move that his neighbors are probably applauding. You can learn about upcoming classes on the Denver DrumZ Facebook page.

OPEN DOOR TEA SHOP

If tea is your beverage of choice, also check out Open Door Tea Shop at 3407 Franklin St. near Cook Street. It’s an uncommon venture designed to reintegrate adults leaving prison into the community and meaningful employment.

“We embrace community, quality tea and simplicity,” the venture’s website explains. “We did not forget about the coffee lovers; we'll be offering some coffee drinks.”

In addition to beverages hot and cold, Open Door features a selection of baked goods and sandwiches including a turkey, pear and blue cheese item, an alpine Panini and grilled chicken pesto. Prices hover under seven dollars for those meals.

Artwork is on display and for sale. Inmates or those newly integrating into the area created the many works. Proceeds from the art supports the families and children of those incarcerated. You can learn more at opendoorteashop.org. The café is closed Sundays.

SMOKIN’ YARD’S BBQ

I drove by Smokin’ Yard’s BBQ in Idaho Springs countless times before a friend insisted we stop one day for lunch. The place is known for its boiled peanuts and smoked meats. That sums up an approach that’s earned quite a cult following in the past decade.

Now the BBQ joint has a Denver hub. It’s located … and how appropriate is this … inside The Yard on Santa Fe at West First Avenue.

For over a century, this address was home to Stark Lumber. I still remember buying specially milled maple beadboard from Stark in my kitchen remodel.

Now The Yard is a hopping spot that houses Board Game Republic, Copper Door Coffee, Deviation Distillery, Renegade Brewing and much more.

Smokin’ Yard’s is open seven days a week. Worth a trip is their Happy Hour; it offers sliders and discounted beverages weekdays starting at 3:00p.m.

Mondays are all you can eat ribs nights. All. You. Can. Eat. On Friday and Saturday, the special is smoked prime rib while supplies last. You can browse the menu at smokinyards.com.

CHANGES

MAX’S WINE DIVE

Happy Hour just got a lot more joyful at Max’s Wine Dive, 696 Sherman St. at East Seventh Avenue.

The southern-inspired eatery just debuted a new “$6 before 6” Happy Hour scheme. There are six red wines and six whites plus some bubbles for “$6 before 6” weekdays to complement a selection of eats.

The small bites for six dollars include a dish dubbed Man Candy, Ahi Tuna Poke cups, and a Brie en croute. There’s even a popcorn du jour! You’ll find the full specs at maxwinedive.com.

SOLUTIONS LOUNGE & RESTAURANT

The seventh and final escape room at Solutions Lounge is opening Feb. 9. It’s dubbed “Under Pressure” and it promises to ignite imaginations.

Envision this: “It is 1944 and your US Navy team is in the prized submarine Steel Shark, but without warning the vessel plunges without power into the darker regions of the sea. With only one hour before you succumb to oxygen deprivation and the dangers of the deep, you must repair the Steel Shark and return to the surface.”

That’s how the company explains its final offering. This challenge comes with a difficulty rating of 8.9 out of 10, so it’s perhaps not for novices. It also comes with a signature cocktail and an appetizer special like the six other escape efforts.

Solutions, located at 2220 California St. is an eye-catching steampunk bar and eatery paired with seven escape rooms; you can dine with or without an escape experience.

HEDGE ROW

A new year means more spaces for brunch on your calendar. Hedge Row, the six-month-old CCN eatery at 100 Steele St., added brunch to their offerings at the beginning of the year.

You can nosh on gulf shrimp hush puppies with hot pepper honey or sample the maple donuts and pear/cardamom coffee cake made in house. Smoked salmon flatbreads, Belgian waffles and BBQ pork spoon bread also sound tempting.

Brunch is served weekends only. The lunch menu is only served during the workweek. The company’s website is hedgerowbistros.com and their parent is The Kitchen eatery group.

12@MADISON

Another brunch addition just receiving some ink from me is one 12@Madison in Congress Park which debuted months ago. It’s a Sunday-only gig I was waiting for but missed when it rolled out.

One stellar offering on the menu is the bread pudding French toast with pears. There’s also a pork belly Benedict and the option of house hash. House baked goods feature a selection of both sweet and savory options.

Brunch is served at 1160 Madison St. from 10:00a.m.-3:00p.m.

SHOW OF HANDS

Have you caught a case of the Denver traffic and parking blues? I know lots of folks who’ve come down with that virus recently but Show of Hands in CCN has the cure.

If you spend $100 at their shop, they’ll reimburse you for up to $20 spent on Lyft or Uber to reach their gallery. Discounts increase the more you spend and it’s a lovely space to browse.

You could be the first to brave the construction cranes and take them up on their Lyft/Uber offer! The gallery also has four dedicated parking spaces at 201 Clayton St.

ECO-RIDES, USA

Another way to make tracks in CCN is hopping aboard a free, green Eco-Ride vehicle. They’re white and bigger than a breadbox, which the stumpy vehicles resemble. Remember breadboxes? I didn’t think so.

Their travel area is bounded on the south by Cherry Creek. Battery-operated Eco-Rides will pick you up as far north as East Sixth Avenue. On the east and west, the boundaries are University and Colorado boulevards. Learn more at ecoridesusa.com. While the service is free, drivers welcome tips.

SWOOZIES

It started out as a pop-up in the former giggle space on East Third Avenue and Milwaukee Street. After Swoozie’s closed its home on East Sixth Avenue several months ago, the company ran a pop-up here through the holidays.

That venture may now linger awhile. Swoozie’s has a shop in Greenwood Village that is apparently relocating within sight of its current spot. So CCN’s pop-up may continue to operate for several months at 3000 E. Third Ave. Time to plan those spring flings!

CHRISTY SPORTS

The long running store that covers both summer and winter seasons has expanded its CCN location into a recently vacated salon next door. The added footprint should give Christy Sports a chance to display more of the company’s full inventory regardless of the season. Their patio furniture will be out in force before you know it.

FIREBIRD, NEST & HATCHED

Several youth-focused ventures along East Sixth Avenue plan to consolidate into one space on the corner of Milwaukee Street.

Firebird Books and Toys, which operated two blocks east at Detroit Street has closed its original location. A sampling of its product lines will now be housed inside Nest and the adjacent Hatched.

Owner Caroline Evascu has decided to pursue a master’s degree and felt a consolidation was in order. Her Boulder store is also closing.

Evascu intends to keep the books and toys, along with clothing from 0-14 housed in two separate spaces. Some craft classes will still be offered at Nest as well.

ZAKHEM REAL ESTATE GROUP

Expansion can be a major headache unless your new address gives you much more space. That’s the case with Zakhem Real Estate, which is relocating just two blocks north to 825 Logan St.

The short move gives the real estate firm a much larger footprint and increased visibility. The real estate company originally started in a small space tucked behind Govnr’s Park Tavern.

CLOSINGS

TONY’S MEATS & MARKET

Tony’s Market at 950 Broadway has closed. The venture was conceived as a complete market with produce, bakery and staples in addition to main courses.

Now, Tony’s focus is returning to meats. Tony’s will open a new space inside a new food hall at 4960 E. Hampden Ave. later this year. Their Littleton and Dry Creek markets are still open.

CHOWDER ROOM

The salty Chowder Room seafood eatery at 560 S. Broadway is closed after a three year run.

Co-owner Matt Stein and his wife are moving to back to California. Stein was offered a job he couldn’t refuse. Their last day in business was Jan. 20.

PEET’S COFFEE

The shop on East Second Avenue—one of the original coffee spots in CCN—is finished. The SEARS building it occupied is slated for a major redevelopment.

CALYPSO ST. BARTH

The Caribbean-inspired clothing and housewares boutique on Fillmore Plaza in CCN is in the process of liquidating. It’s a company-wide closure that includes the Denver location.

DOLCE JEWELRY

The unique jewelry shop at 3003 E. Third Ave. appears closed after a brief stint in CCN. The company’s dolcejewels.com web address is still up and running.

SECOND HOME KITCHEN + BAR

The nine-year-old eatery tucked away in the JW Marriott closed in mid-January. Its operators elected not to renew their lease. I’ll have details on its replacement next month.

PLATFORM T

In mid-January, Platform T shuttered its location on Colorado Boulevard in City Set. The Baker location at 95 Lincoln St. was emptied several days later.

No explanation has been offered for the closure. The company is liquidating its inventory.

Send biz news and thoughts to LifeBIZ@comcast.net.