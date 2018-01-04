LIFE Business, January 2018: Stargazer Fine Chocolates and Coffee, Mehak | India's Aroma, La V

OPENINGS

STARGAZER FINE CHOCOLATES AND COFFEE

Step off the main thoroughfares and you’ll discover some real gems blossoming in our neighborhoods. One new, hidden jewel is Stargazer Fine Chocolates & Coffee, tucked into the 700 Colorado Blvd. complex behind Snooze and UPS.

Stargazer is the first brick and mortar store for a two-and-a-half year old company that originally launched making unique chocolates for corporate clients. Now you can sample their impressive line of truffles and dipped goods with a cup of quality coffee.

× Expand Stargazer Fine Chocolates and Coffee Chocolatier Karen D’Onofrio, left, creates confections to tempt the curious at Stargazer Fine Chocolates and Coffee.

Proprietor John D’Onofrio and his daughter, Karen, head up the shop. She’s the chocolatier. Her brother, Tim, is on staff too. In total, three generations of D’Onofrios pitch in. Stargazer represents a homecoming for the family that once lived at East Third Avenue and Bellaire Street.

John’s an attorney and waltz enthusiast who can envision dance sessions after the café closes nightly. However, he is not planning to roll out his ballroom steps…yet. For him, the hardest thing about this new venture were not the permits or space design. It was “giving up control to the next generation.” How’s that for honesty?

At the 2017 Choctober event, Stargazer won People’s Choice top honors. This family of chocolate enthusiasts chose Guittard chocolate as a base ingredient for special creations. It’s a natural connection since Guittard is also a multi-generational family business based in San Francisco.

The centerpiece at Stargazer is the case packed with house made truffles. Flavors include the Argyle, a blend of dark goodness infused with scotch, honey and ginger and Supernova, an ivory ganache finished with pearl sprinkles. A tempting Mimosa is crafted with orange essence and champagne. There are also dipped grahams and other goodies nestled inside chocolate shells.

You can try one of Stargazer’s favorite coffee blends with a scone, muffin or with a couple of truffles. The company is happy to have you sip their brew while you wait for your Snooze table as well.

Stargazer’s logo is a lily—the stargazer flower with a pink center also associated with St. Francis. The name is also one selected to evoke a heavenly experience, according to Karen D’Onofrio.

The family promises something big will be happening for Valentine’s Day, so drop in soon.

Hours of indulgence are 7:00a.m.-7:00p.m. weekdays; Saturday 8:00 a.m.-4:00p.m. The shop number’s 303-394-4000.

MEHAK | INDIA'S AROMA

Another emerging jewel is Mehak | India’s Aroma on the garden level at 250 Steele St.

The chef may be from London but the concept is 100 percent Colorado-grown. After running an Indian restaurant in Littleton for several years, owner Eddi (Ganesh) Adhikari felt Cherry Creek North (CCN) was ready for elevated Indian cuisine.

× Expand Mehak India’s Aroma The atmosphere at Mehak India’s Aroma eatery is elegant and upscale, encouraging diners to linger.

“You have to have a vision,” he explained. “In Denver, there are many Indian food lovers.”

Plan to linger. The former Ondo’s Spanish tapas eatery has been totally redone and the new décor is inviting, warm and atypical.

There is an express lunch served daily that includes soup, an entrée and a glass of tap beer or wine. Personally, I’d have to make it a late lunch and call it a day with those beverages.

I’m not a huge fan of Indian cuisine but I may have to rethink my position. I rarely try the foods I’m offered during interviews but Adhikari insisted I try his take on Daal lentil soup. I was feeling polite so I grudgingly agreed.

That first sip was fresh, appealing and mind altering. A second dish—mushrooms stuffed with diced lamb and two sauces also impressed.

A full bar includes wines as well as craft beers on tap. In addition to the Indian cuisine you may already know, Adhikari promises some entrées are unique to his shop. One is Paneer Peri Peri, a mixed grill marinated in ginger, garlic and wine vinegar. The stuffed mushrooms I sampled are another house specialty.

One other thing that Mehak and Stargazer have in common: both advertised a firm opening date—December 1 and 12 respectively—and both opened as promised. That’s incredibly rare these days.

Restaurant staffers can be reached at 720-638-9350. The website is mehakdenver.com. Don’t forget there’s free parking in back.

Lunch is served until 3:00p.m. daily. Worth a special mention is the Happy Hour from 3:30p.m.-5:30p.m. daily where your entire check is 20 percent off. No exceptions. Dinner is served until 9:00p.m. Sunday-Thursday; until 10:00p.m. Friday-Saturday.

LA V

Fans of Crepes ‘n Crepes at 2816 E. Third Ave. in CCN have been studying the company’s expansion into the old Tipton Jeweler space for months. What would it mean for crepe fans?

The new space boasts the same color scheme and awnings as the eatery but La V is a retail shop. It sells packages of signature Crepes ‘n’ Crepes batter with that clever crepe spreading tool attached but most of the merchandise is non-edible.

× Expand La V The colors of Provence paired with merchandise from Europe make the new retail store, La V, next to Crepes ’n Crepes a mini-vacation.

Items like French tablecloths, dishes and glassware are gorgeously displayed and the place delivers a genuine Euro feel. You can browse here for Italian toothpaste, German bath salts and much more.

The debut of La V—an obvious play on the French word for life spelled “vie” but pronounced “vee”—was delayed a bit by the team’s opening of a third location of their restaurant concept in the Highlands. Their second café is downtown.

Hours are Monday, 11:00a.m.-4:00p.m.; Tuesday-Friday, 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m.; Saturday, 9:00a.m.-6:00p.m.; Sunday 9:00a.m.-4:00p.m.

FORTUNE WOK TO TABLE

Across the street from La V, Asian cuisine has returned to the two-story eatery at 2817 E. Third Ave. Fortune Wok to Table delivers some intriguing options.

Made-to-order, authentic Chinese dumplings sound pretty tempting. At the lunch hour, Fortune also serves Chinese noodle bowls—including one built with pork ribs—that feature protein or veggies.

Owner/operator Li Li is returning to the restaurant business after a 14-year hiatus. She explains her vision as, “healthy, fresh and fast on the main floor. The upper floor is fine dining.”

There is patio and main floor seating for casual eats. Upstairs, the vision is a secluded space where reservations are recommended.

The upstairs menu includes both small and large plates. The winter duck plate with black mushrooms and bok choy and the king prawns and garlic prepared ‘dry’ are just two entrées served upstairs. Vegetable offerings are on the list as well and the kitchen will cater to special vegetarian requests.

A full liquor license is available with a big focus on Chinese beer. The eatery can be reached at 303-321-7788. Hours are 11:00a.m.-9:00p.m., Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday; Friday-Saturday 11:00a.m.-11:00p.m. On Monday only lunch is served.

NEEDLE IN THE HAY SALON

Needle in the Hay is a full service hair salon located in the 200 block of Steele Street in CCN. It began two years ago as a two-seat operation in the Sola space on Detroit Street but recently moved to a larger footprint.

“Our new location gave us the opportunity to expand and create what we'd been envisioning for years—a vibrant salon culture that celebrates curiosity, creativity and collaboration,” said co-owner Josh Tyson Haberberger.

Cuts are offered for both youth and adults. The shop is named after the song of the same name and more.

“We know that finding the right stylist and salon can be like searching for a needle in a haystack,” he added. “We set ourselves apart by putting a premium on education and are fortunate to have attracted some of the most talented stylists working in Denver. We also have a free parking lot for guests behind the building!”

Wife Niki and the team of stylists work Tuesday-Friday, 9:00a.m.-7:00p.m. Saturday hours are 8:00a.m.-4:00p.m. The salon also features the services of esthetician Rhea Horvath of Womenfolk Beauty. Call 303-388-8580.

PIEOLOGY

There’s a new guy in town tossing pies at 1147 Broadway next to Zep’s and Burger Fi. If you like your pizza quick and loaded, check out Pieology.

This is the first location in Denver for a new Pieology franchise operation. It’s locally owned and planning to add addresses. Pieology’s claim to fame is custom build pizza cooked rapidly—I’m talking three minutes—from start to table.

× Expand Pieology As the -ology in the name suggests, you can truly experiment with dozens of different ingredients when you build your personal pizza at Pieology.

What sets this space apart from another rapid pizza joint to the south is unlimited toppings. You heard it. Unlimited.

Individual pies measure nearly 12 inches and the list of toppings would please any palate—Canadian bacon, two kinds of sausage, artichoke hearts, candied walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese and dozens more.

“We allow our guests to build their pizza, their way. No questions asked,” said manager Aayush Upadhyaya.

He described a five-pound personal pizza he built for a customer but warned that individual wasn’t too thrilled with his own excess. We recommend a sprinkling of common sense when ordering. After all, you have to lift each slice to your mouth.

In addition to traditional thin crust, Pieology offers a thicker version dubbed Pie Rise, plus a gluten-free selection.

You can also opt for a custom salad if pizza doesn’t fit your mood. Both options price around $8 so you can grab lunch and a drink for under $10.

There’s the ubiquitous soda fountain but there are additional choices, including freshly brewed teas and 10 craft beers on tap.

Hours Monday-Saturday, 11:00a.m.-10:00p.m. Sunday, 11:00a.m. -9:00p.m. You can order online or by phone. That number is 720-328-2271.

CITY VET

Where beer once flowed freely, a storefront on Colfax has gone to the dogs. And the cats.

The former home of Lost Highway Brewing, 520 E. Colfax Ave., is now home to City Vet, a full service general animal practice, that offers exams, surgical treatments plus massage and acupuncture. A groomer is slated to arrive in February. There’s also a special cat ward.

The clinic is seeking a ‘fear free’ certification because that’s a number one goal. There are special pheromones in the air being used to put many animals at ease. Other approaches are also in play.

“We encourage people to do happy visits with their dogs. Come get treats. That can be helpful with nervous dogs,” said Meriel Drummond, client care coordinator. “Bring your dog in just to say 'Hi.' Make this part of your routine.”

Vets on Colfax are rare.

“Many people have been coming and thanking us for locating here,” Drummond added.

The adjacent shop sells prescription diets and non-script foods, including raw and frozen eats.

You can email the clinic at capitolhill@cityvet.com for an appointment or call 720-262-4340. Walk-ins are sometimes available, too. Hours are 7:00a.m.-7:00p.m. weekdays and 8:00a.m.-2:00p.m. Saturdays. A second City Vet is being built out at 333 S. Colorado Blvd.

DADDY’S BAR AND GRILL

My Other Bar closed this past fall and the windows were papered for a couple days. A new venture, Daddy’s Bar and Grill, then rapidly debuted in the space.

Daddy’s is a gay-friendly neighborhood bar located at 1120 E. Sixth Ave. This is the ideal place to try if you prefer your bartenders shirtless.

The wood-fired pizza that made My Other Bar popular remains. Other eats include burgers, sandwiches and onion rings.

Hours daily 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m. The number’s 303-993-6365 and daddysdenver.com is the web address.

WORKABILITY

Denverites have been offered a slew of new co-working spaces in recent months. The latest to debut on my beat is Workability, with two locations at 1576 Sherman St. and 1532 Emerson St. It doesn’t get much more centrally located than that.

You can opt for a share space, a private office or go virtual with someone answering your phone. Bring your dog, try the yoga class or savor a cup of warm java this winter.

“We are not a dot com,” a spokesman said regarding the firm’s web address, workability.works. “We liked the play on words telling the world that what we do…works!”

Drop-ins are encouraged. No need for an appointment to stop by. You can also call 720-500-0311.

GRID COLLABORATIVE WORKSPACES

A second co-working recently debuted at 445 Broadway near The Wizard’s Chest. Grid Collaborative features an event space, an outdoor patio, free beer, bike storage and much more. Check out connectatgrid.com.

FEDEX

If you desire a new location for your FedEx shipments, there’s a new location on East Sixth Avenue just steps west of Broadway in the new Denver Health complex.

CHANGES

CONGRESS PARK TAPROOM

This month is your best, and maybe only, chance to enroll in the 2018 Congress Park Taproom (CPT) Mug Club. Memberships at the tavern, 833 Colorado Blvd., sold out last year so don’t dawdle if this has appeal.

Each mug is numbered and tagged. You can even bring and leave your own as long as it holds 20 to 22 oz. The membership concept delivers 20 oz of beer for the price of a pint. That’s a 25 percent increase in brew. Other perks include a t-shirt and other discounts.

Initial memberships run $75; timely annual renewals are less. You can find details at congressparktaproom.com.

A second rack is being added to push the available membership count to 125 but only one individual can claim Mug #1. That belongs to owner Mark Thompson.

In the past year, Thompson added some games including foosball to the space, and a ‘Buy a Friend One’ board where you can literally pay it forward.

CPT is not a craft brewery but rather a place to sample the wares of numerous independent ventures. The current hot seller is Melvin IPA from Jackson, WY that won the gold in the 2016 Great American Beer Festival. The number is 303-997-7469.

SWINE EMPORIUM @ THE BAR CAR

The diminutive Bar Car space just two doors south of Congress Park Taproom is now open for lunch three days a week at 11:00a.m. Their BBQ lunch fare is available Friday-Sunday.

SYRUP

There’s now more elbow room at Syrup in CCN. The popular breakfast and lunch space has sprawled into a vacated biz space next door. It adds a total of 65 extra seats.

That should cut down on wait times at 300 Josephine St. Syrup does not take reservations. The eatery’s number is 720-945-1111 and doors open daily at 7:00a.m.

HOWARD LORTON GALLERIES

Since October 1927, Howard Lorton Galleries (HLG) has been operating on what was once called Denver’s automobile row. The furniture and design store just passed its 90th anniversary and its various addresses around the Golden Triangle makes HLG a likely candidate for the longest operating venture in the area.

× Expand Howard Lorton The Franklin Studebaker building on Broadway has been part of the Howard Lorton Gallery venture for 35 of the company’s 90 years in business.

Back in the '20s, Broadway was automobile row. The home furnishings business started in what is now Rickenbaugh Volvo and Cadillac at 777 Broadway. Then it moved into a second automotive showroom—the three-story Franklin Studebaker building that opened in 1920 and housed a variety of transportation ventures until 35 years ago.

A refresh of the iconic white building fronting on Broadway near East 12th Avenue removed a lot of clunky cement block to reveal some spectacular vintage window work. The tour’s worth a visit. The number is 303-831-1212.

DJUNA

If you’ve followed Djuna from CCN to Broadway and the Shops at 9th Avenue, they have relocated again. The new address at 1824 S. Broadway opened just in time for a 20th anniversary celebration.

SOBO INTERIORS

A block north at 1784 S. Broadway is SOBO Interiors, a collective representing the other shops formerly known as the Shops at 9th Avenue.

AMAZING LASH STUDIO

After its original home on the NW corner of East Second Avenue and Detroit Street was sold to developers, Amazing Lash Studio moved to the 200 block of Steele Street and is open seven days a week above the new Mehak Indian restaurant.

LULULEMON

Moving into Cherry Creek when others are moving out (citing parking and rent spikes as a major headache), as predicted, athletic store Lululemon has vacated its space in the 100 block of Fillmore Street and is now operating at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

There's a good gym-going culture there, so maybe that's part of the decision.

CLOSINGS

DJ’S CAFÉ

In LIFE’s last issue, I wrote that DJ’s Café on East Colfax Avenue near Elm Street had closed suddenly. That’s still true but it’s not the end of the story.

Now all three locations, including the four-year-old cafe on East Lincoln Avenue at East Ninth Avenue, have closed. Details are sketchy and a notice on the door simply shares thanks for the years of business.

IBEX

The Vermont-based woolen clothing store, Ibex, at 250 Columbine St. near the now-closed Eddie Bauer shop, plans to shut down shortly. The company is liquidating its entire business and that includes closing three retail operations (including Denver’s) by February.

BRIK ON YORK

Brik on York, an eatery striving to be wine-centric and offering live music closed its doors in early December. Management has declined to explain the reasons for the closure.

JOSEPH HAMILTON FURS

After running a business that spanned three generations, Joseph Hamilton Furs at 2440 E. Third Ave. is holding a liquidation sale.

After 60 years in business, furrier Joseph Hamilton stepped away from the business to address a medical issue. I’m told he’s doing well and may return to Denver but a liquidation sale is now underway.

In addition to furs, the shop sells leather and cashmere coats and capes. Repair services are still available along with a selection of accessories, like fur ear muffs.

The sale is expected to run through mid-February. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m.

Send biz news to Jeanne here: LifeBIZ@comcast.net.