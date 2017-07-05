LIFE Business, July 2017: Vineyard Vines, Cafe Miriam, Saucy Bombay

OPENINGS

VINEYARD VINES

Nope, it’s not a winery but good guess. Vineyard Vines is a pink whale. Really. If you’re familiar with the firm, you understand. If not, think Martha’s Vineyard, not Napa.

From that island direct to Cherry Creek North (CCN), Vineyard Vines has set up shop inside the old Harman’s Eat & Drink restaurant at 2900 E. Second Ave. What was once a neighborhood watering hole is now a clothing store overlooking Fillmore Plaza that takes pastels to the max.

× Expand The Martha’s Vineyard-based clothing company Vineyard Vines has anchored at E. Second Ave. at Fillmore Plaza.

“We are so thrilled to have opened our first Colorado store in the Mile High City. The Denver community has always been incredibly supportive of our brand and we are very excited to finally have a retail store in the area so we can build stronger relationships with our customers,” said Ian Murray, who founded the company in 1998 with brother, Shep.

The two-story, 4,000 square feet restaurant space is now a single story clothing store with soaring ceilings and something for all ages. The firm launched with 800 ties that sold out so fast, a new business was born; it now counts this store as one of over 100 around the nation.

Selling ties helped the brothers escape a life of wearing them. They abandoned desk jobs and business suits in Manhattan and switched to bathing suits because they believed, “It’s never too late to change course.” Or have fun.

“Above all our brand is fun. The clothes are rooted in classic and tradition but evolved to incorporate today's great performance fabrics and functionality. We have lots of bright colors, and signature prints paired with styles that can take you from the beach to the boardroom and everywhere in between,” said Shep Murray.

They still make irreverent ties—check out the fish taco model—but added a whole lot more including hats, shoes, bags, dresses, slacks and sports gear. There’s even a Denver Broncos tie. Wooden whales their father carved inspired the pink whale logo on polo shirts and other attire.

“We always had a whale over our front door of our house and seeing that (Martha’s Vineyard) is an old whaling community, it just seemed like the perfect logo,” said Ian Murray.

Hours for CCN’s newest clothing store are Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-8:00p.m.; Sunday, 11:00a.m.-6:00p.m. Check out the entire inventory at vineyardvines.com or drop by the store to check out the boat that anchors the space.

CAFÉ MIRIAM

Here’s a second new biz triggered by a major career change. This story is perhaps the most extreme career shift of which I’ve ever heard.

Decades ago, Touhami ElFahdi came to Denver from Morocco. He studied English and attended Metro State University. When he needed a place to stay for a couple weeks, his language teacher, Mariane Woodward and her husband Les, offered him a room.

× Expand You can try to match official state animals to their home states while waiting for your latte or pastries at Café Miriam, on E. 21st near York.

He stayed four years and became a true family member. Math and computer science skills then landed him jobs at Hughes Aircraft and Lockheed Martin, where he worked with NASA.

Family ties are clearly very strong in ElFahdi’s world. He launched Café Miriam as a father/daughter venture to spend more time with his high school student before she heads off to college. Now that’s real devotion!

Located at 2217 E. 21st Ave., just west of York Street, Café Miriam aims to be a new neighborhood hangout. It features Kaladi and Novo coffees, excellent pastries from The Rolling Pin in Five Points, Sweet Action ice cream and will soon add locally made empanadas to the menu.

While serving quality products is important to ElFahdi, it’s all about the neighborhood. “Seeing neighbors exchange phone numbers” makes him happy. He hopes neighbors feel the same.

The décor has been carefully selected to reflect values ElFahdi holds dear. Fifty state animal paintings anchor one wall. The artist is ElFahdi’s adopted brother, Andrew Woodward. Young and old will enjoy trying to match the animals to their home states.

The bar top and some bench seats are crafted from a reclaimed bowling alley—quite possibly the old Elitch Lanes in Highland.

Café hours daily are 6:30a.m.-3:30p.m. and 5:30p.m.-8:30p.m. The break gives ElFahdi time to restock and keep the café sparkling. The number for additional info is 713-412-8468.

LUSH LIFE EXPERIENCED FURNISHINGS

When Wardrobe Works owner Robyn Wackerli retired a couple months ago, I wondered what new boutique would land at 126 W. 12th Ave. in the Golden Triangle. The wondering is over. The former women’s clothing boutique is now home to Lush Life Experienced Furnishings.

Owner Heidi Hollier explained, “I do newer and funky vintage home furnishings. I used to be on South Broadway. I moved here April 1.” She moved north to get closer to the Art Museum and the sophisticated crowd it draws.

Hollier has been in business since 2011 and uses Facebook to display new inventory, but her services don’t stop there. She sees herself as a local resource who can connect customers with upholstery specialists, refinishers, etc. “I’ve even set customers up on dates,” she added.

Hollier’s story is another tale of significant career shift. After earning an MBA at DU, she worked as a procurement specialist for the Department of Energy until striking out on her own with a job she loves.

You may find some consignment pieces at Lush Life but she owns most of the stock for sale. “Anything I think is cool,” is Hollier’s buying plan. “I like furniture that tells a story.”

In addition to furniture and floor coverings, there is an ample supply of art and accessories at the shop. The number is 303-733-1009. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 11:00a.m.-6:00p.m.; Friday 11:00a.m.-3:00p.m.; Saturday, 11:00a.m.-6:00p.m.; Sunday, 12:00p.m.-4:00p.m.

LAWRENCE & LARIMER

Another new clothing store has been added to the area. This one is Lawrence & Larimer, also called Law & Lar. It’s new storefront sits at 3229 E. Colfax Ave. adjacent to Atomic Cowboy.

The Denver-born clothing line has been around for three years. After outgrowing a 200-square feet space at 2700 Larimer St., the company moved southeast. “We’ve actually had our eye on this space for years,” said co-owner Keyonna Chapman.

She and her husband, John Chapman IV, operate the store and created the clothing lines. He explained the choice of a company name. “We wanted some history around our brand.” An Arapahoe Indian head is a common image that repeats in some designs.

Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1:00p.m.-7:00p.m.; Saturday, 10:00a.m.-7:00p.m.; Sunday, 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Law & Lar can be reached at 720-295-6468. Check out lawrenceandlarimer.com for more.

SAUCY BOMBAY

The only exercise now taking place at 2600 E. Colfax Ave. is repeated lifting of fork to mouth. My kind of workout! The former Jazzercise building has been transformed into a home for three new ventures. The first to open is Saucy Bombay, a fast casual concept from the owners of Bombay Clay Oven in CCN that fills an Indian food void on Colfax Avenue.

Owners Marshall and Rohini Miranda first tried the fast casual concept several years ago in a downtown food court and it thrived. Now, Saucy has debuted across the street from East High School. “I think what this brings to Colfax is another exciting option. The area has become more walkable. We have a walk up window where you can watch us make naan bread,” said Marshall Miranda.

× Expand The new Indian fast casual eats concept on E. Colfax Ave., Saucy Bombay, features a spacious eating area and the chance to design your own meal.

It’s a build-to-order concept. Pick your protein. Start with a form—roll, bowl or plate—then add a base of rice, quinoa, greens or Yogi Mix, a blend of cumin-flavored garbanzo, black-eyed peas, kidney bean and corn. Add some sauce and toppings to complete your meal.

The naan is hand-rolled and baked to order in a 700-degree clay oven. The sauces are all house made. Concept details are viewable at the saucybombay.com. Hours daily are 10:45a.m.-9:30p.m. The number’s 303-320-3020.

BROADWAY DELI

This native New Yorker expects a lot of a joint called Broadway Deli. A new eatery at 8 S. Broadway aims to deliver. The space is streamlined with some table seating, but the focus is centered on the prep counter and grill.

All sandwiches come with a pickle spear. Check that off the list. Got rye bread? Check. There are 11 types of cold sandwiches and half a dozen hot ones. Each is built to order and the offerings even Peyton Manning would love. Chicken Parm is on the list.

The deli also features a full bar and reasonably priced adult beverages. Doors open at 11:00a.m. daily. They shut Monday-Wednesday at 10:00p.m.; Thursday at midnight; Friday-Saturday at 3:00a.m.; Sunday at 9:00p.m. Call 303-777-9923 for more.

BROCHE BALLET

If you’re trying to learn a new skill, private instruction can speed the process. Julie Gill, owner of Broche Ballet, knows that concept’s value. Her new coaching studio at 1111 Broadway in The METLO building is her offering to area dancers.

“I started ballet in my late teens. I trained in NYC about 10 years. When my coach fell ill, she taught me how to teach and I took over most of her clients,” Gill explained. “It is a little unique. When I moved here from New York, I needed a studio to restart my own coaching business.”

The studio opened in mid-May. Currently, private lessons are offered and semi-private ones will debut later this month. Adults who have always wanted to learn are one target demographic. Gill also trains athletes in ballet and those seeking a professional career in the field.

“My business has two sides to it. The first is coaching. The second is studio rentals for other teachers in the neighborhood.”

When Gill is not teaching, the studio is available for yoga, other dance instructions and any other classes that desire a fully equipped space. Details about renting the studio can be located at brocheballet.com.

INTREPID SOJOURNER

With the many craft breweries taking root all over town, it’s not easy to stand out from the crowd—unless your biz name is Intrepid Sojourner.

This new craft brewery at 925 W. Eighth Ave. and Santa Fe Drive is where lavender meets Tippel. Where Turkish coffee meets stout. Garlic, dates, chamomile and other unusual ingredients jump into the barley mash at Sojourner where the brewers are indeed fearless.

× Expand Travel is what it’s all about at Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project on West Eighth Avenue near Santa Fe. Each brew is designed to take drinkers on a journey.

Opened in late May, Sojourner is a first business for co-founders Ben Gettinger and Andrew Moore, who is also head brewer. Moore spent his early working years as an archeologist before making a sharp course correction. It was his digs in Turkey that inspired him to brew and add international flair to his product line.

Moore says his Turkish coffee stout is an example of his approach. He wants each tap to offer a brew that takes the drinker on a journey. “It's dark and full of coffee, but sweet and easy drinking. I find it impossible to drink it without reminiscing about those Turkish summers, and planning future travels.”

Travel is the key to understanding Sojourner’s vision. Vintage suitcases anchor one wall and the bar top’s covered in maps. Last month, customers received a 25 percent discount on Thursdays if they brought in a passport.

Root beer, kombucha and other non-alcoholic blends are also on tap next to 10-16 different beers. A new addition is the apricot and date Hefeweizen.

The two men met through their moms, who were sorority sisters. Gettinger was looking for a small business venture and Moore was seeking someone to handle the business side of the house.

An old laundromat offered the perfect infrastructure. It’s been spruced up to create an inviting, generous taproom with plenty of brew space left over. There’s also a patio out front and a few parking spaces.

This is a great stop on First Fridays. Gettinger and Moore survived their first one in June and are looking forward to July 7.

Hours are 11:00a.m.-11:00p.m. daily. If you stop in during the day, you’re likely to find one of the founders behind the bar eager to discuss beer in depth. The web address is sojournerbeers.com.

CHANGES

PARK TAVERN

A major renovation worth a new look has transformed Park Tavern, 931 E. 11th Ave. The well-established bar and eatery just shrugged off its plywood cocoon after many months of construction delays. What emerged is a comfortable new space.

Park Tavern sits across from Whole Foods on East 11th Avenue at Ogden Street and was once considered a neighborhood dive. Some may bemoan the loss of the dive bar feel but for newcomers, the new look could have major appeal.

× Expand The new rooftop bar at Park Tavern is open for business. It features a bar, elevator access and views of Capitol Hill.

Owner Louie Belegratis has been pondering a makeover for years.“It was an older building. A renovation has been in my mind a long time,” he said.

On Memorial Day 2016 the first demolition hammers started the knock down work. Belegratis was prepared for a few months of delays but ended up with over half a year’s worth. Still, he kept the tavern partially open all but three weeks.

The old bar area and dining room swapped footprints to keep doors open as much as possible. The new bar opened in late April, along with a rooftop deck. Now the dining room is almost ready.

That rooftop deck is the result of much neighborhood negotiation. Walls were built to contain the noise and the new upper bar faces due south sending sound away from residents on the north and west. Sunday-Thursday, the roof closes at 10:00p.m. Friday-Saturday, it closes at 11:00p.m.

A few pool tables remain but the improved space gleams in a way that dive bars rarely do. The new menu’s not peddling typical dive bar eats, either.

Grilled artichokes, fish tacos, blue crab mac ‘n cheese and fried Brussels sprouts with Tender Belly bacon and chipotle aioli are part of the draw. There’s also a signature fried burger stuffed with ham, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions. Breakfast entrees start around seven dollars. Gluten free pancakes make an appearance, too, along with numerous salads and appetizers.

Brunch rolls out every weekend. Menu options include a Carnitas Benedict, and a bacon-wrapped steak burrito. There’s the usual Bloody Mary offering plus one with bacon, another with shrimp and a broad selection of alcohol-infused milkshakes.

OLIVE & FINCH

The eatery’s second location at East First Avenue and Cook Street in CCN just debuted a spacious eastern patio you’ll want to sample. It features generous umbrellas to tame the sunlight and could be the perfect spot to savor Friday burger nights starting at 4:00p.m.

For a $10 bill, you can enjoy a flame-grilled burger and top it the way you like. The meal comes with a side salad or chips, plus—wait for it—a cold beer.

× Expand Ample umbrellas and oversized games are two of the attractions at Olive & Finch at First and Cook where every Friday is burger night.

The patio is stocked with games like corn hole, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, Plinko and there’s also a sandbox for the kids.

If burgers aren’t your thing, Happy Hour is also perfect patio time. Owner/Chef Mary Nguyen calls it “generous and energetic.”

Beverage prices start at three dollars for wine and sangria. One dish I couldn’t resist is the bleu cheese and prosciutto tartine—a type of flatbread or open-faced sandwich topped off with apples and candied walnuts.

In addition to a quartet of tartines, Happy Hour includes meat and cheese boards or Mediterranean plates of hummus, feta and grape leaves.

The address is 3390 E. First Ave. The full menu can be found at oliveandfincheatery.com.

CHARCOAL RESTAURANT

When Charcoal Restaurant opened its doors in September 2011, I was impressed with this addition to the Golden Triangle’s dining scene. The team seemed on top of the latest culinary trends. Now, Charcoal is reinventing itself with three new menus designed to reflect the ever-changing food industry. “New small bites and shared plates using greens from our rooftop garden will be the main focus throughout lunch and dinner service,” spokeswoman Heather Collins said.

At the dinner hour, most of the entrees now come in under $20 per plate. Reduced prices were one goal behind the changes. The eatery is also open for lunch again for the summer months.

Happy Hour (bar or patio) is a daily affair with a twist. It runs from 4:00p.m.-6:00p.m. and 4:00p.m.-close Tuesday and Wednesday. The menu includes specially priced eats and adult beverage specials. There’s also Charcoal’s unique take on entertainment.

“Arrive early for Chef Max’s special, limited-availability, Pork Gyozas made with chive blossom and soy glaze,” GM Matt DeGennaro added. “Be careful, as one Gyoza will be stuffed with a habanero.” The diner who plays “habanero-gyoza roulette” and gets the hot pepper, will receive a beer on the house to help put out the fire.

Charcoal is open at 43 W. Ninth Ave. Monday-Saturday. Dinner starts at 5:00p.m. Lunch begins at 11:00a.m. The number is 303-454-0000.

DENVER TED’s and ICE CREAM RIOT

After 13 successful years, Denver Ted’s at 1308 Pearl St. has served its last cheesesteak on Cap Hill. The location shuttered after Father’s Day.

The plan: move the sandwich venture to the Ballpark neighborhood. Ted’s is pairing with Ice Cream Riot to feature foods from both ventures at 2020 Lawrence St., a newer construction space that previously housed Lower 48 restaurant, Pop’s Place and The Inventing Room.

The new address does not look ready for occupancy just yet so expect details as they leak. The company has made some promises to include the Hill in its new delivery area. For now, calls to 303-830-9089 have been going unanswered.

CONCORD CUSTOM SHOP & TAILORS

At press time, this longtime biz at 213 Detroit St. near East Second Avenue was holding a major moving sale. Its longtime home—the building that occupies the northwest corner of East Second Avenue and Detroit Street—will be scraped to make way for an eight-story office building.

Concord Custom has been in business since 1976 and in CCN for the past three decades. The shop will move around the corner to 200 Clayton St. shortly after the arts festival. The new address is a little larger so there may be more merchandise to browse but the main business is catering to athletes and other folks who need true custom clothing.

Hours remain the same and the number is still 303-399-0557.

CLYDE RESTAURANT, WINE BAR & DESIGN STORE

The innovative duo behind Clyde’s Restaurant just keep adding new attractions. The most intriguing new offering is brunch three days a week. Get a jump on the weekend with Friday brunch from 11:00a.m.-2:30p.m. and start that weekend early!

“We are very busy for brunch on Saturday and Sunday so we decided to offer brunch Friday also,” said co-owner Chris Fehlinger.

Offerings include the Clyde Cobb salad and a Barbacoa Benedict on house biscuits with green chili Hollandaise sauce. You can also swap out those biscuits for bagels from Rosenberg’s Deli in Five Points.

Tuesdays are now a prime day to share a bottle from Clyde’s curated wine cellar with friends. All reds, whites and rosés are 50 percent off. You can enjoy your vino in the bar area or the dining room. Only order food if you desire it. Sadly, the offer doesn’t cover champagne.

The spot at 112 Eighth Ave. has also opened an outdoor patio along Lincoln Street and may soon roll out ticketed events featuring area chefs showing off their talents. They’re also open during the Final Friday events throughout the Golden Triangle.

The restaurant is open Tuesday-Sunday, 4:00p.m.-10:00p.m. Look for more themed wine and food dinners after last month’s successful Moroccan dinner. The number for reservations is 303-861-4112.

CLOSINGS

TAM O’NEILL FINE ARTS

“We only have a sale every two decades,” the notice read. That was owner Tam O’Neill’s way of telling fans that she is closing her CCN shop at 311 Detroit St. mid-month after two decades in business.

One of O’Neill’s fondest memories after 20 years is her photo booth that operates during the annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival. Stop by to get your photo taken American Gothic style. She even provides the pitchfork.

The shop will close July 15 after a final CCN Sidewalk Sale.

“You want to quit while everyone is still having fun,” she explained in discussing her plan to close. Her spouse is retiring as well and they hope to travel, cook and read more in the coming years. If your reaction is, “Oh, no. I have pictures to frame,” you can exhale. The frame shop adjacent to the gallery will remain in business.

Hours are Monday-Saturday, 10:00a.m.-5:30p.m.; Sunday, 11:00a.m.-4:00p.m. The number’s 303-355-7711.

DJUNA

A former CCN business that most recently occupied a space in The Shops On Ninth is moving south, too. Djuna home furnishings is heading down to 1824 S. Broadway with plans to open their new showroom in late summer.

Meanwhile, Djuna’s operators are planning a trip to Provence this coming fall complete with cooking class, a chateau stay and lots of antique fairs. Yes, I’m jealous.

THE SHOPS AT 9TH AVENUE

Djuna’s move is just part of the story. The entire 15,000 square feet complex at Broadway and Ninth Avenue is closing due to soaring rents.

Send biz tips to jeanne@lifeoncaphill.com.