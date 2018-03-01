LIFE Business, March 2018: Vive Float Studio +, Kian Rug Company, Tealee's Tea House and Bookstore...

OPENINGS

VIVE FLOAT STUDIO +

Cherry Creek North (CCN) has a new oasis. It’s Vive Float Studio +, an escape from today’s stresses and worries. As the name indicates, there are float rooms here for relaxation but there’s more to the story with the + at the end.

Roughly 3,400 square feet of former Continental Deli space at 250 Steele St. has been totally transformed. Owner Andi Sigler crafted an enticing space, drawing on inspiration from her original float business in Frisco.

In addition to four private float/shower rooms with high ceilings and ample space so no one gets claustrophobic, there are a slew of other options to boost body health.

The Halo Room provides the latest in salt therapy. It’s a dry salt treatment dispersing tiny crystals to aid respiration. Next door is an infrared sauna—one that heats your core without triggering major sweats—that my tour guide says is seven times more detoxifying than steam treatments.

Vibro-acoustic treatment (VAT) combines a vibrating water table with music that mirrors the vibrations in a relaxation package.

A special cryo room can treat areas of injury. It’s also popular for facial treatments. There’s one feature I can’t wait to try—the full-body cryo tank like the one Von Miller uses. The concept may seem intimidating but your head is above the treatment tube for the entire two to three minute process. I could handle that.

“You will have the best night’s sleep you’ve ever had after a treatment,” says studio director Keanna Casanova.

Cold therapy first became popular with ice baths, and this is its next evolution. It boosts oxygenation of your core and extremities. So wrap yourself in -319 degree temps and chat with the technician monitoring your deep freeze. Time will fly.

Clean, comfy and curative is Vive’s mission. Sigler’s vision includes a Quiet Center where guests can relax and sip tea before or after treatments. Individual recliners surround the glow of a steam fireplace.

The studio opened Jan. 27 and currently offers introductory pricing. There are also multi-month membership choices that provide access to the Quiet Center daily and to a number of services for one set price. Find details at vivefloatstudio.com.

SOCIAL FARE

Second Home exited the dining space inside CCN’s J.W. Marriott one Sunday evening in January after a nine year run; the following morning, Social Fare opened in the space.

While the name flipped, much stayed the same. The focus is still comfort foods and some favorites from Second Home were retained.

“The idea is for folks to come socially and share a lot of menu items,” says manager Shara Dowd.

Sunday brunch is still a thing. The old pajama brunch for kiddos gave way to a pancake extravaganza where kids eight and under can decorate pancakes and pile on fruit and bacon, do crafts or view movies while supervised. It’s complimentary, too. Hours run 7:00a.m.-1:00p.m.

Parents will welcome the expanded DIY Bloody bar that added ingredients to build other cocktails like a Tequila Sunrise or Screwdriver. There’s even a recipe book to juice creativity.

Social Fare’s menu is broad, as you’d expect from a hotel. There are appetizers, soups, salads, entrées and snacks available. Comfort dishes include fried chicken, meatloaf, braised short ribs and a three cheese grilled sandwich. Burgers built from several proteins are offered, too, but those with an adventurous palate can find intriguing offerings like a tempting wild mushroom, kale and butternut squash risotto.

The restaurant has an adjacent lounge area where all wines and whiskeys are 20 percent off each Wednesday. All brands, all price points. Could be a great way to sample something new.

One of the best things about Social Fare is that the hotel will offer three hours of free valet parking for diners. The phone number is 303-253-3000.

KIAN RUG COMPANY

After you’ve devoured brunch, stroll around the corner to explore Kian Rugs. The space that once housed Design Within Reach in CCN is now all about floor furnishings.

After years on South Broadway and in Grand Junction, two brothers have opened a rug gallery in CCN.

“We were always looking for a bigger location. One selling luxury items. Most of our customers and designers were from the Cherry Creek area,” says Mori Torabbeigi, who runs the shop with his brother, Moe.

The duo opened a wholesale family business in 1995 and added retail 11 years later. Their CCN showroom opened in late December.

I had my doubts about the space as a rug store but it really works. Design Within Reach had built numerous wall panels into the space that are ideal for hanging and displaying carpets.

The shop sells traditional rugs, antiques, modern and contemporary styles. They also do some custom work and carry only hand-knotted rugs. One carpet in stock contains 10 million knots and the company employs over 100 workers in India to handle custom orders.

The business caters to two distinct groups. Roughly half their shoppers favor contemporary but others, like me, still lean toward traditional floor patterns.

The building is slated for renovation soon but Torabbeigi is not concerned.

“We have an agreement that if they are going to do construction, the landlord will find us another location. We plan to stay in Cherry Creek for the next 20 years.”

The address is 2500 E. Second Ave. Doors open 10:00a.m. daily, except Sunday when it’s 11:00a.m.

TEALEE’S TEA HOUSE AND BOOKSTORE

“She was good people.”

With four simple words from the heart, Denver native Risë (Ree’-sa) Jones paid tribute to her inspirational grandmother as she introduced area guests to her new business venture—TeaLee’s Tea House and Bookstore, which is named after the late Evelyn Jones.

Jones paid tribute on a very snowy Saturday morning in early February—a day she wondered would ever arrive—and the place was packed.

Jones and husband Louis Freeman will run the venture at 611 22nd St. near Welton St., but there’s been an outpouring of public support for this black-owned venture, too.

City Council president Albus Brooks helped dedicate the space. He challenged the community to come around and invest as he had. It was a family affair for many.

“My kids are here today,” Brooks said. “It’s a blessing to have you in Five Points.”

The morning’s events could be summed up in one word: Finally!

It has been a long journey. Jones had to surmount significant health challenges but, from those treatments, TeaLee’s emerged.

“At the end of my recovery period, my husband asked the question: “What do you really want to do with your life?” Indirectly, I answered, “I want a teahouse.”

What she really envisioned was a “black-owned (and managed) business (to) trade with each other while spending our dollars multiple times with our neighbors.”

A survey of potential customers was favorable but it took years to open the doors. Renovations to the vintage structure weren’t simple and, yes, permitting problems arose, but the results are prime.

Inside TeaLee’s at street level, there are cozy corners for lingering plus a lively bar where baristas are hard at work.

Afternoon Tea and High Tea can be ordered in advance if you desire. Otherwise, there are plenty of options to build your own special goodie plate. A daily quiche is served along with a soup du jour, and a charcuterie plate that rotates daily.

Sandwiches include honey-roasted turkey with Brie, chutney, and greens; a curried egg salad with marcona almonds, currants and endive, and a salmon and English cucumber stack with Japanese mayo.

In addition to a café that features delectable bites and an abundant love of tea, espresso or hot chocolate are offered. A gift shop occupies one wall of the café. Downstairs, there’s a bookstore and events center stocked with volumes Jones hopes will inspire both the African-American community and other guests.

What inspired me was Jones’ own story. Read it at tealeesdenver.com. TeaLee’s is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00a.m.-7:00p.m.; the number is 303-593-2013.

Launching a business while recovering from a life-threatening condition has been financially daunting. The couple has set up a gofundme.com page and welcomes any pledges.

TACOS, TEQUILA, WHISKEY

Yippee! There’s another address for Pinche Tacos fans. Whoops, I meant Tacos, Tequila, Whiskey (TTW). I’m well aware that the name was legally changed years ago (for multiple reasons) but I bet you’re still calling it Pinche, right?

This café debuts March 1 in a new building at 215 E. Seventh Ave. With this space, Kevin Morrison now owns a total of five eateries in Colorado and Arizona. I remember his modest food truck beginnings so it’s been impressive documenting his journey.

When we talked about number five, my first comment focused on the many entrepreneurs taking a page from his book, and following a taco-centric path.

“I noticed that,” he says with a good-natured chuckle but then rapidly dismissed it as not his concern.

“Honestly, I kind of go through my day with blinders on and just try to make our concept better every day. It’s all about the current shift and what we’re doing tomorrow.”

Morrison is rarely idle. He’s planning a pop-up brunch at his other eatery, Fish & Beer in RiNo, on April 8.

“We’re toying with the idea of adding brunch there. I think it would do well.”

Back on The Hill, the latest TTW space features soaring ceilings, which I hope will dampen the decibel level. This spot seats 50-53, most at community tables or an extensive counter/bar top. Its interior is similar to the York Street location but there’s no patio.

This space pays tribute to TTW’s amazing run. Reviews and rankings from Food Network, Huffington Post, Cheap Flights, The Denver Post and other publications document Morrison’s big successes.

Final food prep will be done behind the bar. That’s sort of a company trademark. While the menu is likely to stay very close to the other two Denver locations, Morrison gives his kitchen managers input on the final menu. The same goes for the guy behind the bar.

“My bartender has learned our basic cocktails but will have free reign to create his own cocktails,” Morrison added.

Small batch tequilas continue as a focus. Like the other locations, there are liquor lockers you can rent; the proceeds go to charity. TTW sells you the bottles at retail versus restaurant prices and will craft cocktails utilizing your stash. It’s a feature found at all TTW locations.

CANOPY

A pair of new offerings on Broadway has neighbors buzzing. First up there’s Canopy, a spacious new bar at 8 Broadway.

It’s the fourth drinking establishment from Greg Gallagher and company, and his first venture outside downtown Denver.

The bar area is a spacious, relaxed room ideal for some serious drinking. In back, there are two pool tables and a game space plus a photo booth.

A compelling mural by local street artist Jaime Molina anchors the back wall of the space and it’s magnetic. It pulls guests further and further into the sprawling bar under a canopy of bare bulb lights that illuminate the space.

“People in this area like nice finishes,” says Isaac Leon, the manager. “This is a downtown finish without downtown prices.”

His team’s research determined that Baker was eager for a bar that would be different from area dives.

This is the team’s largest venture to date but there’s no kitchen. No food is prepared on site. Food trucks will fill that need but there’s no lack of food spots just outside Canopy’s front door if you can’t wait.

In addition to dedicating space for a food truck, Leon hopes to add a bike parking area out front. He believes the neighborhood needs one and hopes that cyclists will stop in.

He’s also reached out to area dining spots with an offer. Leon envisions a staff-swapping venture where businesses can contact each other if they need some fill-in help. Part time workers could then work for several ventures within a block or two, pitching in during emergencies.

I’m pretty deep into this write up and haven’t touched on the adult beverage offerings yet. Must be saving the best for last!

Canopy has over 20 craft brews on tap plus a feature called “Dad’s Fridge” where the old American faves like Schlitz are $3.50 a can/bottle.

Cocktails get their due with a focus on those popularized during Prohibition; they run just nine dollars each. A nine buck Sazerac is noteworthy. The house also carries a slew of infused vodkas.

Fans of KU and FSU will find a place here. The bar features 12 TV screens that will carry some of those university games. In fact, maps of the two campuses adorn the walls near the front of the space. Expect to hear “I lived right here!” from time to time as alums locate their former haunts.

Don’t overlook the neon sign in back. It reads, “So glad you’re not here.” Yes, not. That’s sassy signage sure to be a popular background for your next Instagram blitz.

Canopy opens at 4:00p.m. Monday-Thursday. Friday’s open time is 2:00p.m. On weekends, it’s 11:00a.m.

CHUBBY CATTLE

There’s nothing wrong in a dose of entertainment with your next meal and Chubby Cattle, the new Baker eatery, has embraced this concept in a huge way.

Chubby Cattle’s first location in Las Vegas was a hit so they’ve brought the act to 2 Broadway contiguous to Canopy.

At the heart of the restaurant is a conveyor belt that delivers hot pot ingredients to you. You control your own hot pot tableside.

First, choose a hot pot style. Some are spicy hot; others, thankfully, aren’t. Think seasoned broth and you’ve got the concept. It’s the Chinese/Mongolian take on fondue.

Healthy foods are emphasized. You begin with selecting your main dish—beef, lamb, chicken, seafood and duck are just some of the choices—and then add veggies and other ingredients you find appealing.

Noodles are a popular item. In addition to wheat noodles, there are ribbons made with potato or fish. The glass noodles on the menu left me shaking my head because they don’t contain glass; they are simply transparent.

There’s a train system incorporated into the architecture to deliver food to your table. It may or may not play Star Wars music when the meal arrives. Place your order on an iPad and take your changes on a musical flourish.

If chef duties sound fatiguing, Chubby’s kitchen offers grilled skewers, dumplings, fried rice and much more.

Confused? Check out chubbycattle.com/chubby-cattle-denver for additional info.

DELHI DARBAR

Where to begin? This space at 100 E. 20th Ave. and Lincoln Street was briefly advertised as Gumba’s Italian Restaurant & Bar. Before I could get their details into print, the owners scrapped the Italian menu in favor of Indian entrées. One source indicated Gumba’s was too close to Coperta on East 20th Avenue, which also features Southern Italian fare.

Now dubbed Delhi Darbar, it’s a lunch and dinner spot that features an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet. Indian food lunch buffets seem to be in demand and there are limited Indian options downtown. The buffet is already drawing ‘em in.

Darbar is based on a Persian word used to designate a King’s court hall or meeting room. The dinner menu includes samosa, a trio of soups including Mulligatawny, masala, vindaloo, tandoori and several tempting chef’s specialties.

The eatery is open daily at 11:00a.m. Browse their menu at Delhidarbardenver.com.

THE OWL SALOON

A new bar concept has risen from another’s ashes so it’s out with The Ram and in with The Owl Saloon at 5026 E. Colfax Ave.

The new owners earned their spurs running several area drinking houses including The Bar Car on Colorado Boulevard.

This vision is something new: “With all of Colfax’s color and variety, what Colfax nor Denver doesn’t have is a tribute to all of Colorado’s mountain saloons. You know the ones; woody/rustic, a mountain dog w/ a bandana patiently waiting in a jeep just outside, log cabin/country store feel, dollar bills and hats hanging from the ceiling.”

I didn’t see any dollars stuck to the ceiling yet; the décor is definitely rustic but appealing.

Pours start daily at 3:00p.m. The kitchen swings into gear Wednesday-Saturday dishing up Kick Ass Tots, 12” pizza and sandwiches. Tater tot enthusiasts will be in hog heaven with a dish of The Owl’s green chili tots.

You can get more details at theowlsaloon.com where the motto is “We are certain you’ll have a hoot!"

CHANGES

THE ROLLING PIN

In the 2700 block of Welton Street, kitchen workers toil before dawn crafting pastries that can transport guests to Paris with a single bite. The Rolling Pin frequently sells out of delicacies since it opened, so management finally decided to serve seven days a week—a big plus for Monday croissant cravers.

Hours have expanded with the shop open until 6:00p.m. except Sunday when doors close at 3:00p.m. That adds up to 27 extra hours in the week to satisfy cravings for their unusual croissant flavors. The list includes a guava cheese blend, and an apricot and almond that’s a stunner with just the right dash of tart fruit to complement the almond paste. Yes, I’m writing from personal, recent experience.

Éclairs, tarts and tall cakes fill a second pastry case and the Pin also offers Paris-inspired sandwiches you can sit and enjoy or grab on the run. They’re located next door to Rosenberg’s bagels.

REZENED

After anchoring the northwest corner at East 21st Avenue and York Street near City Park for several years, ReZENed’s owner, Connie Higgins, decided the space was too small to sell large furniture pieces any longer.

ReZENed merged in November with 2NDS, a consignment clothing space Kathleen Doyle ran briefly on Welton Street. The two businesswomen now operate from this single location.

One added focus now is men’s and women’s consignment clothing. You can also still find home accessories like lamps and accent pieces.

Call 303-596-6252 if you’d like to learn more about their consignment policies. ReZENed opens daily at 10:00a.m.

FLYCUTZ BARBERSHOP

FlyCutz Barbershop is back in business at 5034 E. Colfax Ave. after a lengthy renovation by the landlord necessitated a brief relocation.

The company has been in operation for two years and plans to stay in their new home for many more.

“We’re trying to stay local and true to the community and area families,” a spokesman says.

The hair space is open seven days a week. Call 303-901-7074 for details. Reservations can be made through styleseat.com. The barbershop is located right next to the new Owl Saloon.

SAFEWAY CHERRY CREEK

Renovation crews have begun work on the former Safeway store in CCN. Its future still remains a mystery, however.

“The building is not being demolished. We are in the process of renovating the building and it will be repurposed for other retail uses,” says Nick LeMasters, the shopping center’s GM. “We are not prepared to announce the retail uses at this time but will do so at a later date.”

COMPUTER DOC

Launched in 2016, the computer repairs space at 4956 E. Colfax Ave. is now closed but they’re not gone entirely. The business has gone mobile and will come to you. Their number remains 720-613-4168.

BROTHERS BBQ

The area’s long running smokehouse just passed the 20-year mark and signage at the southeast corner of Washington Street and East Sixth Avenue across from Pablo’s is boasting about the milestone.

I have it on the best authority (read about him in the next item) that this place is a Must Try for BBQ lovers.

CLOSINGS

The start of the year is always a tough time for independent businesses but this past January was peppered with eatery closures. Restaurants were dropping faster than dinner checks.

Two of the spots had endured—even thrived—five or six years in business, so some of these may come as a surprise.

CHARCOAL

I vividly recall the evening Charcoal opened on West Ninth Avenue in the Golden Triangle. That date was my son’s 21st birthday and we made a night of it back in 2011.

Charcoal won much recognition for its Scandinavian-influenced cuisine and growing ingredients on their roof in the Golden Triangle. It also won my heart. Owner Gary Sumihiro says running the original space demanded more time than he could devote so he decided to go out on a high note.

Several years ago, the culinary team spun off Charcoal Bistro on Old South Gaylord Street, which happily remains in business although their Swedish pancakes don’t come with lingonberries (insert frown here).

TONY P’S UPTOWN

Tony Pasquini has pulled the plug on Tony P’s on East 17th Avenue in Uptown. The shocking purple two-story eatery on the corner of Clarkson Street was the third location Pasquini had launched on my beat. There was one up the street in what’s now the purple Hamburger Mary’s space, and another on Milwaukee Street in CCN at an address that now houses Big Daddy’s Burger Bar.

There is still a Tony P’s at 32nd Avenue and Zuni Street. The original Pasquini’s on South Broadway remains in business, too. Tony’s sister has continued at the helm of the Broadway spot since the siblings severed their business relationship years ago.

THE HOUND

A shorter run has ended for The Hound, a neighborhood eatery that rose from the bones of The Irish Hound bar on Saint Paul Street last year.

Mark Berzins, the head of Little Pub Co. who also operated Irish Hound, told me, “I loved the way it turned out and I am very proud of the execution by the staff, especially the kitchen. It just did not work the way we thought it would. I think it is time to let someone else breathe new life into the old dog.”

WHITE FENCE FARMS

A reader shared this one: White Fence Farms Chicken on Corona Street and East 9th Avenue closed sometime around Christmas.

“Though many have tried, no evening food place has survived in the King Soopers neighborhood,” he pointed out.

White Fence opened several grab ‘n go locations in 2016 but they struggled at several locations then vanished.

SPINSTER SISTERS

The CCN retail location of Spinster Sisters has shut its doors after a brief run on East Third Avenue near Stitch. The Colorado-based soap and body care company began at local craft fairs, expanded to several brick and mortar locations and is now back down to two, one in Boulder on the Pearl Street Mall and the other in Golden.

Send biz thoughts to Jeanne at LifeBIZ@comcast.net.