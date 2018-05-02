LIFE Business, May 2018: Ad Hominem, Curtis Park Deli, Cherry Creek Beer Garden

OPENINGS

First, a correction: Last month’s column stated that Bigsby’s Folly winery was located next door to Archetype Distillers on South Broadway. Incorrect. It’s due north of the new Zeppelin Station at 35th and Wazee streets.

AD HOMINEM

Let’s not argue—especially over a new eatery to explore. While the term "ad hominem" commonly refers to distasteful argument tactics, owners of the new eatery by that name had a second definition in mind in selecting it.

“Our restaurant focuses on the lesser known definition of “relating to a particular person,” or “to the man,” the website explains. Good to know!

The microgrow cases, right, provide kitchen ingredients and divide the dining area and bar at Ad Hominem in the Golden Triangle.

It’s a modern American eatery geared around the people they serve and the cultivation of relationships. Values declared on a large sign in the entry include empathy, honesty and discipline. While Ad Hominem’s philosophy is shared by the staffers I encountered, common backgrounds also unite this staff.

Executive chef Chris Martinez and Catie Rees, chef de cuisine, teamed up at 43 W. Ninth Ave., after stints at Rioja, one of the city’s elite downtown eateries.

The management team in place at the former Charcoal footprint in the Golden Triangle also boasts several recent Rioja alums. Together, they share a vision of elevated hospitality and fine service, but this venture is more casual than you might expect.

GM Michael Metzer is eager for neighbors to stop in, look around and, hopefully, grab a seat. Where wine racks once separated the dining area and bar, microgreens and herbs are now grown in full view.

Both lunch and dinner are dished at Ad Hominem along with weekend brunch. Small plates and entrees build the menu that will rotate regularly. Locally sourced and environmentally sustainable are two main goals.

For lunch in April, the team was offering a fried chicken sandwich on brioche bun with brown sugar aioli, house pickles and slaw. Cauliflower Clamfredo is offered any time of day; it pairs charred cauliflower with fried clams, lemon and parmesan. Charcoal’s signature grill is utilized for a number of dishes, including a healthy selection of gluten-free or vegetarian options to try.

A healthy sense of competition is in evidence. Staffers are used to working at an eatery that garners major dining awards so it’s understandable that Ad Hominem’s crew wants to make their mark.

“It’s not that we are trying to directly compete with the Rioja and other ‘top-flight eateries’ per se; it’s that we want to set a new overall standard in Denver for a dining experience,” Metzer said.

OK, Denver. The bar’s been raised. Time to eat! The menu’s available at adhominemdenver.com.

CURTIS PARK DELI

Bring on the French! And the Italian. And the Curtis? I rarely get this excited about eateries, but I’d been counting the days until Curtis Park Deli (CPD) on East Sixth Avenue opened; I know what the neighbors can expect.

True confession. I am not a sandwich lover. Rarely eat them. But I make an exception for CPD’s creation called French, a lovely pairing of ham and Brie with the Deli’s own aioli and mustard.

The Curtis Park Deli has expanded with a second location of their well-known sandwiches at East Sixth Avenue and Clayton Street.

Years ago, I wrote about CPD’s debut in Curtis Park and, as I drive this town monthly seeking new businesses to cover, I’ll drop in for a French. Now, my ‘hood can experience their take on locally sourced, fresh ingredients. The meats are elite but it’s the house-made condiments that snagged my interest.

The menu on East Sixth is identical to the original location’s…for now.

“We want to create continuity between the locations and not confuse our customers with different offerings. That being said, we're adaptable to the needs of the neighborhood, so we could change things or add a new special “Cherry Creek” sandwich just for this spot,” said Mike Reif and Dash Harrison, the owner-operators.

“This spot seemed like a perfect location to see if more than one location is sustainable. We've done well in the first location, so we felt it was time for the next adventure.”

In fact, their original venture does so well, it used to ‘sell out’ daily. Those depressing words were uttered to me numerous times when I tried to order. It won’t happen often here, I’ve been assured.

“It's going to be busy, but that's a good thing. We are both passionate about serving people and making a positive impact in the neighborhood,” Reif and Harrison said.

There are 20 seats inside and another dozen on the patio. Former Dragon Café customers won’t recognize the interior, which includes a mural of neighborhood homes.

One goal is to fill a need for tasty “grab ‘n go” lunch options for workers in and around Cherry Creek North (CCN). Phone in your order at 303-900-9028 or message them through curtisparkdeli.com.

Parking is easy if you need to grab and dash. CPD opens at 10:00a.m. Monday-Saturday. Weekdays, they close 6-ish. On Saturday, it’s 4-ish. Welcome to my ‘hood, gentlemen.

CHERRY CREEK BEER GARDEN

Ready for a beer brat with a beer cocktail? Cherry Creek Beer Garden (CCBG) is open for business. It’s part of the new Moxy Hotel complex at 240 Josephine St. Complete with fire pits, lap blankets and giant Jenga games, CCBG features beers on tap but they love craft in cans because recycling is easier, and the can art can be spectacular.

So are dogs to their way of thinking. The entire patio is pup friendly, but watch your four-legged friend with the all-you-can-eat doggie bones.

Ollie, at right under the chair, celebrates his 12th birthday with his peeps at Cherry Creek Beer Garden at The Moxy Hotel.

Weather permitting, the grill’s working and you can grab sausages flavored with beer like the Railyard Ale Bratwurst or like an apple-sage combo that just tastes great with beer. Or wine.

The place opens at 3:00p.m. weekdays. Brunch is served on weekends starting at 11:00a.m. Learn things or check out the ambiance at cherrycreekbeergarden.com.

SIGNET JEWELRY

Superlatives get tossed around freely whenever a new business opens, but any you hear regarding Signet Jewelry, 300 Fillmore St. in CCN, have already been earned.

This corner gem is not your mama’s jewelry store. It’s packed with unique wares you won’t find elsewhere. The focus at Signet is on jewels and lifestyle objects that are often one-of-a-kind and memorable.

Simple elegance provides the perfect showcase for the jewels at Signet Jewelry in CCN. Photo by K. Mancini.

Signet’s a joint venture by Kevin Mancini and Carol Ferguson, who’s also a designer. Signet features a number of designers of spellbinding work, including Todd Reed, a Boulder creator with a rare flair for diamonds. Reed and his captivating work will be celebrated at a special May 3 event; find times at signetjewelry.com.

Similar events are planned each month. The selection of designers will change periodically. Some will be displayed consistently. All share a commitment to sustainable sourcing and environmentally conscious practices.

Don’t overlook the lifestyle objects. There’s a wide, international selection that features unique vases, Murano glass pieces and much more. I was lucky to make it out the door without several purchases.

Jewelry and bridal consultations are also available by appointment. The shop’s number is 720-484-5195. Signet is closed Mondays.

THIRSTY MONK

Belgian beer fans who’ve been wistful for the shuttered Cheeky Monk on Colfax can drift over to the city’s new Belgian beer pub. It’s located next to Jack’s Urban Grill on East 17th near Franklin Street.

This space was most recently Deep Draft Brewing, a breezy beer shop with ocean-inspired décor. Now the walls are paneled with weathered barn wood and a hefty statue of a rotund monk anchors one wall near the fireplace.

Thirsty Monk hails from Asheville, N.C., where it has thrived. Seeking a ‘mature beer market’ for expansion, the ownership settled on Denver. Their brewmaster comes from Denver’s Crooked Stave.

Operations manager Dion Dixon explained that their 16 taps only pour Monk brands, but guest taps could be added in the future.

The initial business plan includes incorporating local ingredients into their recipes. Local is also the theme for eats.

Like most brew pubs, Monk doesn’t have a full kitchen. Instead, they’ve paired up with several nearby eateries to create food flights that complement your choice in beer. There’s a selection of four snacks in each tray, including one or two protein items selected for each category of beer—sour, dark, light, hoppy, medium and, of course, Belgian.

"We’re really keen on beer pairings,” Dixon stated.

If pairings are too complicated, opt for the brewery’s signature food—a pint glass of crispy, sugared bacon strips.

Monk opens at 4:00p.m. daily except Friday-Sunday when doors are unlocked at noon.

LITTLE STAR MART

The previous Blue Moon flower space at 300 E. Sixth Ave. is now the home of a convenience market. Blue Moon consolidated into the southern corner of their original address and is still creating floral magic next door.

You can satisfy your late night cravings with Little Star and Postmates delivery. Get Hostess Twinkies, White Castle burgers, Red Baron pizza and much more delivered to your doorstep. They also carry gourmet sandwiches and daily needs.

Owner Simeran Baidwan also operates Little India restaurant next door. His landlord, Rob Naiman, manages both buildings. For Baidwan, who started working retail in high school as a cashier at Osco Drugs on East Colfax, it’s a return to his retail roots.

“We want to be that small, daily needs store with upscale customer service,” he said. “This is a seed we planted, and we hope it grows into something bigger. We’re not 7-Eleven. We’re mom ‘n pop.”

The name Baidwan chose for the mini-mart reflects the area. There’s Blue Moon, Starbucks and Cosmo’s Pizza within shouting distance. Hence the celestial theme.

He’s in this for the long term. Shop hours include Friday and Saturday around the clock. The plan is to expand into 24/7 operation soon.

The number’s 303-777-1462.

CHANGES

CHERRY CREEK SHADE & DRAPERY

The window coverings company at 2438 E. Sixth Ave. turned 50 last month. True story. They opened on April Fool’s Day five decades ago and are still going strong.

“We’ve been family owned since ’68. We’re now fourth generation,” said Doug Kershner. “We design it, build it, install it. Everything.”

Daughter Ashley is the only female master installer certified by Hunter Douglass in the tri-state area. Kelsey, Kershner’s other daughter, is the firm’s lead designer. Granddaughter Kamey pitches in, too.

With thousands of fabrics in the shop to browse, you can touch and feel the options. They also craft patio screens, cushions and outdoor work in addition to interior coverings.

“We insist on the designer going out to your house, seeing your light. It’s important to make sure the fabric’s right. We think the extra trouble’s worth it.”

Kershner is proud of the company’s personalized service and attributes a half century of success to that special touch. However, if you’re just too busy to stop in, you can email them a photo of the job area. The number is 303-355-4223.

LULA ROSE GENERAL STORE

Maybe it’s hardwired into the building’s DNA. Lula Rose General Store at 3434 E. Colfax Ave. now serves up flower arrangements in addition to a stellar cuppa Joe. Country Club Floral occupied this building for decades before Lula Rose moved in. So how fitting is that?

Owner Oliver Miller-Finkle said the flower sideline started not long after the shop opened in 2015 and it’s still picking up steam.

“We wanted to keep the history of the building alive. Also, my great Aunt Lula Rose (the store's namesake) was a very accomplished floral designer, and I wanted to pay homage to her.”

Additional space inside a new co-working venture just two blocks west provides room to offer a line of classes first launched last May.

“We host workshops from flower arrangement basics to wreath building classes and even repotting and terrarium building. We love to host parties at our new space and can accommodate up to 25 people now,” he added.

With the added footprint, Lulu Rose is a true, full-service floral spot. Keep an eye out for their May sidewalk sale early this month. It’s a great time to get acquainted. Check out the succulents, dried-flower arrangements and more at 3225 E. Colfax. The annex is called Little Lula Rose. The shop’s closed Tuesday-Wednesday.

The annex features a walk-up window for coffee, too. Hear that, Atomic Cowboy fans? You can grab a cup to warm you as you wait for a table this coming weekend.

HAND AND STONE MASSAGE

Their original home at East Second and Detroit is now just a huge hole in the ground, but Hand and Stone Massage has been operating from a temporary location at 244 Milwaukee St.

Now the venture has locked down new, permanent digs in the former Eddie Bauer space a few blocks west. At press time, their relocation/reopening date was set for April 24. The new space is located in the 200 block of Columbine Street across from Halcyon Hotel.

If you’re craving a massage at 9:00p.m. at night, consider these folks. Hours during the week are 9:00a.m.-10:00p.m., with shorter hours on weekends. Their phone is 303-394-4444.

ARGONAUT COFFEE

Would you like some coffee with that Bailey’s Irish Cream? Argonaut Liquor on East Colfax Avenue is steaming up the northwest corner of their building with hand-crafted espresso and latte.

The company uses Pablo’s beans for their caffeinated beverages and also sells whole bags if you want locally roasted.

It’s another addition for the firm that added meats and cheeses in recent years. We do not suggest you crack open that bottle of Bailey’s in the parking lot and top off your cup ‘o Joe before driving home, however. That could be more trouble than it’s worth.

OLIVE & FINCH, TRUFIT ATHELTIC CLUB

Customers of Olive & Finch eatery and TruFit Athletic Club can kick back now. Both ventures attract lots of foot traffic, but drivers have had difficulty parking with ease. A new garage is now accessible off Cook Street just south of First Avenue.

Progress seemed to slow to a snail’s pace for this long-awaited amenity, but its arrival is a welcome one.

CONCEPT RESTAURANTS, INC.

The owners of Blue Island Oyster Bar in CCN and Uptown’s Humboldt Farm, Fish, Wine has developed a dining discounts booklet to benefit Metro Caring, one of Denver’s best-known anti-poverty and hunger organizations.

Concept’s ownership group has supported the group’s Fresh Foods Market for the past three years. Now they are selling booklets of dining discounts with all proceeds from the sale going to the charity. Concept hopes to raise over $15,000 for Metro Caring.

In addition to supporting a worthy cause, purchasers will receive $700 in coupons to use at seven Concept Restaurants. They include Humboldt and Blue Island plus Ignite Burger on Larimer, Rialto Café and others. The deals are good through the end of the year. You can order yours at conceptrestaurants.com while supplies last.

PORCH LIGHT REALTY

After shutting an office on S. University in Bonnie Brae, Porch Light Realty has added a new one at 200 University Blvd. It’s on the second level above Enstrom’s and Brain Balance in Suite 200. The number’s 303-733-5335.

CLOSINGS

THE STATIONERY COMPANY

After 35 years at 2818 E. Sixth Ave., The Stationery Company will close by the end of this month. At press time, items were on sale for 40 percent off. Even the fixtures are for sale.

“Some people still write beautiful letters on beautiful stationery but it’s just not enough,” said owner Lin Logan. “We’re pretty much the last standing, brick and mortar shop.”

Logan watched other stores close and figured she’d get busier and busier. That occurred, but it still wasn’t enough.

“I still love it. I love doing the windows, the stores and the displays, but I work six days a week,” she said. “I really am at peace with it. It’s OK.”

Miss ya already, Lin. The number is still 303-388-1133.

THE NEW CAMPUS LOUNGE

If Stationery Company is the ‘long’ in closings, now read the short. After just a handful of months, the New Campus Lounge on S. University has shuttered once more.

Dan Landes, who owns Watercourse Foods on East 17th Avenue, captained the revival. He didn’t pull any punches regarding what he called a failure.

Landes told The Denver Post he blew it by not paying enough attention to the joint’s 40-year of history as a sports bar. Campus Lounge was run for decades by DU hockey legend Jim Wiste.

Send biz news and thoughts to LifeBIZ@comcast.net.