LIFE Business, October 2017: Ember, Clear Fork Cider, Triple Tree Cafe

OPENINGS

EMBER

Austin and Denver, two cities with a great deal in common, are about to share a new connection.

Later this month, Ember Hostel will open in a historic mansion on Grant Street near East Ninth Avenue. Owner Andy Ward is creating the ideal space to stash the in-laws for the holidays. Austin also boasts a hostel by Ward.

Hostel? Yes, that’s what I wrote but this is not your cookie cutter 1960s version. Most recently, the mansion at 857 Grant St. housed law offices. Now it boasts a carriage house that sleeps 12, original oak woodwork, a solarium and abundant vintage detailing. There’s also a modern fire pit and a 10-person hot tub in back.

Ember offers 65 beds. Most are what the Ember team calls "privacy bunk bed pods." Each is self-contained, featuring a privacy curtain, and electrical connections.

Some of these so-called dorm rooms will house eight or more guests. A "females only" dorm was created with solo women travelers in mind. It showcases a vintage fireplace and a sitting area off the second story along with an expansive vanity.

Prices average about $50/night per traveler. There’s also a single private room dubbed Black Magic that rents for more.

Hostels traditionally mean a bathroom down the hall but there’s a surprise here. Individual cubicles house a shower, toilet and sink so you can bathe and dress in privacy.

What makes or breaks hostels, however, are the common areas. Here, the majority of the first floor is dedicated to socializing. One space on the main floor features a 1911 built-in breakfront and a pair of custom built, curved red velvet sofas. It they don’t start a conversation, I don’t know what will.

A heavy focus on concierge service is woven into the business plan along with the luxury of free espresso in the mornings.

Ember is the second effort from hostel traveler and host Andy Ward who launched his first venture, Drifter Jack’s, in the Lone Star state several years ago. He brings a wealth of personal experience to the task.

“I spent years travelling through Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. Many times I stopped to work at hostels along the way and at one point took a managerial opportunity in Guatemala,” he explained.

Drifter Jack’s is geared to the 18-25 year old backpacking crowd but Ember is more upscale by design. Ward feels even business travelers will find Ember’s classy design and social events irresistible when they’re in town.

“The thing I cherish most about hostels is how easily you can make new friends and we excel at that,” he said. “I see this as a hostel that's not just for people on their last dollar, but people of all ages looking for a unique experience while they're visiting Denver for pleasure or business.”

Ember is slated to open around October 20. Reservations for those hard-to-please holiday visitors can be made now via hostelworld.com or by calling 303-860-7777.

CLEAR FORK CIDER

“No berries, no ginger, no shenanigans.” That slogan made me grin but it also aptly sums up the approach at Clear Fork Cider, 1632 Lafayette St.

I was intrigued when the owners told me they were working in a garage. Lafayette is, after all, a strong residential street on The Hill, but this is no residential garage. Think 10 times larger than yours and you’d be close.

Boy, do these guys know their apples. Clear Fork embraces the world of dry ciders and prefers using juice from apples grown on older trees. Montezuma County and the Cortez area are a major source of vintage stock but Colorado’s apple crop was decimated by a freeze this year.

Karl Kister and Jay Kenney are searching farther afield for fruit sources but they’re picky. They’re convinced the most interesting cider comes from apples in old orchards that are packed with tannin, acids and sugar.

They bill themselves as a recovering attorney and a recovering architect. Kister didn’t practice architecture long before he sought another career path. Kenney is the former attorney who started making cider 25 years ago. The two started talking cider and joint ventures several years ago.

“Friends liked our cider so we decided we should share it with more people than we could just making it at home,” Kister explained.

Clear Fork started winning medals shortly thereafter. Five bronzes from the Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition and a silver medal from the Governor’s cup already hang on one wall.

The small batch ciders are fermented in steel then aged six months in oak. The 2016 batch has been aging in barrels from Francis Ford Coppola winery in Sonoma and is about ready to bottle.

Kister describes their product as a “fruit-forward cider bursting with flavor unlike anything else on the market.” All products are gluten free naturally. Kenney suggests you let the cider warm up a bit before drinking.

“This drinks more like wine. A temperature of 40 degrees or a bit more is recommended.”

You can order Clear Fork at Satchel’s on Sixth and the MCA Denver Café downtown. It’s available for purchase at Fairfax Wines and Marczyk's (both locations), Molly's and Joy Wine & Spirits. More retailers are in the pipeline.

The number’s 303-909-3091. You can learn more about their approach at clearforkcider.com.

TRIPLE TREE CAFÉ

One of Colfax’s longest running coffee shops has new ownership. Caffe Sanora’s CO 40 on the corner of Marion Street has morphed into a motorcycle and travel-themed café dubbed Triple Tree Café.

The transformation took just four days according to business partners Paula Horowitz and Naomi De La Torre. Both women are bikers. De La Torre is leaving a nursing career to tend this new business.

Triple Tree Café, while motorcycle-themed, is really grounded in De La Torre’s spirit of wanderlust and thirst for adventure. Horowitz shares that passion. Both say they’re most fulfilled while adventuring on two wheels.

"So, biker-themed, yes, because it is such a big part of who we are as individuals as well as what has shaped us into the women we are today,” said Horowitz. “But we certainly aim to create an environment that is inclusive to all, and want to provide a space where anyone can come in and talk bikes, travel, or adventure of any form!”

This month a new menu rolls out. Sandwiches and other dishes will draw influence and flavor from different parts of the world. The duo also wants to perfect a breakfast sandwich that puts Triple Tree on the map.

Sanora was known for its house-made baked goods. The bakers are still on staff and their unique recipes won’t change. Some offerings are gluten free. The business will continue to provide pastries to the Tattered Cover and may expand their line into other locations.

The naming of a business is no easy task. I’m always curious as to how new ventures get their monikers, so you know I had to ask.

“It took many attempts and iterations but when “Triple Tree” was tossed into the mix, we knew we had a winner. Not only is it motorcycle specific—the “triple tree” is the motorcycle part that connects the two front forks to the single steering column—it is also a simple representation of being outside, in nature, on an adventure of any sort. And, like the triple tree connects major elements of the bike, Triple Tree Café aims to connect people from all walks of life,” Horowitz explained.

Triple Tree’s wraparound patio is generous. You may see a bike or two parked out front, but the space serves just wine and beer so it won’t become a late night bar.

Hours are daily, 6:30a.m.-5:00p.m. but could expand soon to include evening tapas and beverages.

Triple Tree’s owners are open to sharing questions and mechanical repair advice. They’re even planning a road trip. In May 2018, the crew invites you on a 14-day motorcycle tour of Vietnam. Details can be found at tripletreecafe.com.

KRIEG SCHOOL of HISTORICAL FENCING

Move over Game of Thrones. Fans of medieval combat and intrigue can now test their own skills at the Krieg School of Historical Fencing, 1050 Bannock St., in the Golden Triangle.

Since May, clanging longswords and slashing rapiers on Bannock have melded with the study of historical Italian and German fencing manuals that date back to the 1300s. These medieval arts can immerse you in history.

“We study these manuals that were written five centuries ago, and the magic happens in translating what's written on those pages into actual techniques that work in real life and then fencing with them,” said instructor Meg Floyd.

Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) training has ruined many a movie sword fight for Floyd and her colleagues.

“Why is no one thrusting? Why does no one close to wrestle?” she often wonders. “However, a lot of people (myself included) come to HEMA because they loved a scene in a movie or a character in a book. My favorite sword fight is a saber fight between two men in the pouring rain in an old Polish movie called With Fire and Sword.”

Students currently range in age from teens to those in their 60s. Fitness levels and body types vary but all can succeed with HEMA, according to Floyd. Classes are offered daily, mostly in the late afternoon and evening.

“You don't need any special background at all to begin. We have people who've come in from Olympic fencing, other Asian martial arts like karate, people who do sports like biking or climbing, and some people who have no athletic background at all,” said Floyd. “Historical fencing is a really unique set of challenges, so basically everyone is brand new when they begin.”

You will definitely find Game of Thrones enthusiasts here but the common bond is a love of the sword. Check out the class schedule at kriegschool.com.

PRIDE & SWAGGER

The corner restaurant on the corner of Pennsylvania Street and East 17th Avenue first opened as Caveau Wine Bar then morphed into Blueprint Bar. Now, a third incarnation has arrived with a bold new slogan: “No pride, no swagger, no service.”

“I hope it empowers people to embrace who they are, and be proud if it! Never be afraid to show the world your true self!” said owner Scott Wedor.

Pride & Swagger is a gay bar that’s throwing its arms wide. Since The Wrangler moved up to Five Points, he feels Uptown has experienced a void that he can fill.

“The Uptown neighborhood of Denver holds a place of beloved nostalgia in my heart. It is where I used to hang out with my friends, when I first became a part of the Denver LGBTQ community. When the opportunity arose for me to give back to the community that gave me so much in the beginning, I had to take it!” he added.

Evening events are part of the P&S business plan. They’ll include poker, trivia and much more. An extended Happy Hour is also on deck.

Wedor brings a lifetime of experience in the hospitality industry to his new venture. He’s extensively worked both the front and back of the house.

“We are striving to build something that the community will love, and enjoy. I hope that all of your readers will join us and help make Pride & Swagger a part of life in Denver.”

Surrounding eateries can deliver to Pride & Swagger. Wedor has no plans to roll out his own food menu. More info will be posted at prideandswaggerco.com.

Hours are Sunday-Wednesday, 4:00p.m.-midnight; Thursday-Saturday, 4:00p.m.-2:00a.m. The address is 450 E. 17th Ave. and there’s some free parking in the adjacent lot off Pennsylvania.

WALGREEN’S COMMUNITY PHARMACY

Walgreen’s has opened a new pharmacy at 2608 E. Colfax next to Saucy Bombay but it’s not the large store concept you’d expect. You may not even notice the Walgreen’s sign.

Here, a community pharmacy operates to help individuals with complex disease states manage their healthcare.

“The goal’s the holistic management of the patient,” said manager Aldridge, PharmD. “You really need folks looking for drug interactions.”

One focus here is helping individuals with cystic fibrosis. Another area of interest, Aldridge said, is reversing medication non-compliance.

Aldridge indicated that non-compliance is a growing concern amongst pharmacists and especially concerning in those with multiple conditions. When folks with multiple medications don’t take them as prescribed, health issues get complicated or worsen.

You can find more details about the concept at walgreensbootsalliance.com. Hours are weekdays 8:30p.m.-5:00p.m. You can walk in but it’s preferable to set up an appointment to discuss specific needs by calling 303-305-5875.

NEST BEDDING

Denver now boasts one of 12 showrooms for Nest Bedding, a California-based venture that sells mattresses, bedding and pillows primarily via the Internet.

Lucky Denverites can actually examine the products up close at 110 Clayton Lane before ordering. Nest is near the JW Marriott hotel.

Hours daily 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m. The number is 720-773-4571.

MARK’S WATCHES & MARK’S DIAMONDS

Hark. Is that the gifting season I hear approaching? If you desire a new spot to shop for watches or jewelry this season, check out Mark’s Watches or Mark’s Diamonds at 3033 E. First Ave. in the ANB building. They’re located on the fifth floor.

At Mark’s Watches, you’ll find Terry Allison, master watchmaker, and Tim Strong, watchmaker and master jeweler. Mark Hadley, the principal in both ventures, runs Mark’s Diamonds.

Each shop features plenty of stock merchandise, but in-house design services for custom work and a repair facility are also part of the package.

“Our main focus is watch sales. Repairs are secondary. We’re good at them but sales and the occasional custom watch are the main effort,” explained Allison.

Hours are weekdays, 9:00a.m.-5:00p.m.; Saturday, 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m. 720-722-1177 is the main number. Appointments are available through marksdiamonds.com if you wish to discuss an engagement design.

AXIS PILATES

There’s a new fitness regimen at 1138 E. Sixth Ave. where Pilates instructor Heather Willer is now owner/instructor Heather Willer. She purchased the former Corner Studio in May.

The new biz name is Axis Pilates which adds cycling and TRX suspension training classes into the mix. There are 35 classes each week, including some that blend cardio and core training to boost results.

A wide selection of classes will be offered including group and individual reformer Pilates sessions.

“I fell in love with the location as it is the perfect place for numerous communities to be able to have a convenient and dynamic studio,” said Willer. “I wanted to create a space where people can gather, have fun and sweat. The name Axis stands for just that, core strength for the body, and a core studio for the community.”

The 2,000 square foot studio boasts a private space for training. Many classes can accommodate up to six students at a time. Find their schedule at axispilatesco.com.

THE LOTUS-A MEDITATION STUDIO

There’s a new meditation center now open at 228 Broadway that features some appealing alternatives.

“Our studio was created for those seeking a retreat to learn or practice meditation in a secular environment. Our enlightened instructors guide students through meditation classes, workshops and healing therapy,” a spokeswoman said.

The studio offers daily, guided meditation weekdays at 8:15a.m., 12:15p.m. and 5:45p.m. The meditation room is an inspired space with plush cushions and pillows. In addition, Lotus features a pair of cozy lounges, a tea bar and a retail area.

Information about schedules and pricing are located at thelotusmeditation.com.

CHANGES

THE KITCHEN TABLE

For more than four years, The Kitchen Table (KT) on East 22nd Avenue has drawn diners to its diminutive restaurant space with “scratch made comfort foods” and KC-style BBQ. Now, the eatery is on the move.

Goosetown Tavern at 3242 E. Colfax is turning over their kitchen to Dave Kilroy and the KT team. It’s a joint concept familiar to this stretch of Colfax, which includes the Atomic Cowboy/Fat Sully's/Denver Biscuit Co. setup just across the street.

Kilroy has already closed his original space and hopes to open mid-month at Goosetown. He’ll be posting the exact date on social media.

I asked him what would change in the new space; the answer should please his many fans.

“Not much!” Kilroy said. “We will be adding a few things: burgers and chicken sandwiches, a few vegetarian options, and wings.”

While much remains the same, there is one notable shift.

“Now you will be able to order a beer, sit on a patio, see some live music, and order our food all in one place. Plus, we will be on COLFAX! Who doesn't love Colfax?!?!”

Colfax is likely to love KT right back. The café was the only Denver eatery listed on Yelp’s “2015 Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S.” after just three years in business, so they’re doing something right.

One challenge at the old location was the size of the kitchen. Kilroy told me over a year ago he needed more space to prep and slow cook. He gets that at Goosetown, a space that hosts live music and evening events.

“We may still sell out of some of the BBQ meats (that's just BBQ—even Brother's and Moe's run out of certain items from time to time), but everything else will be on the menu for all hours of service,” he said.

“I want (your) readers to know how grateful I am to the people who have supported Kitchen Table the past four years. I would not be here today, and could not make this leap, without them. I hope to continue to see their beautiful, smiling faces at The Goosetown. I also want them to know that we chose this opportunity to move/expand because it gives us the best chance to maintain the high quality and standards that have made us successful. Both of these points are extremely important!”

Kitchen Table will operate Tuesday-Sunday serving dinner and late night eats. Lunch service could debut next summer. The website’s kitchentablecafe.com.

THE AVENUE GRILL

Next month, The Avenue Grill at 630 E.17th Ave. in Uptown will celebrate 29 years in business. With a big 30 year milestone in sight, a major upgrade of the facilities has been launched.

Gone are the white linen tablecloths. I’m told a few regulars grumbled about that but no one can fault the new wood tables and chairs. The bathrooms and the El Dorado events room have been spruced up. Best of all, vintage décor items are being pulled out of storage to remind folks of the Grill’s storied past.

On one wall near the bar, there are photos of regular customers. Under that tableau, a lengthy Bloody Mary bar stretches along the wall. Do-it-yourself types will have trouble choosing a favorite accent and garnishes from a vast selection.

Brunch is now a regular feature. On Saturday, it’s Reggae brunch with upbeat music. All weekend, brunch runs 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m. because Denver can’t get enough.

“Denver’s a brunch town. It’s a favorite with millennials. They like brunch later in the day,” said manager Sarah Bourgoin.

Long known for burgers, the Grill recently expanded that side of the menu. There’s now a burger with Boursin cheese and crisp onions and a Benedict burger that comes with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce.

“(The Benedict) earned a big high five from staff,” Bourgoin explained.

All menu items are tried on the staff first, then the public. Those with staying power remain year after year but new items are added regularly.

Several intriguing newcomers include a seared tuna and watermelon salad, a ramen bowl and a bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado flatbread. Still, I’d recommend leaving room for the Huevos Rancheros with spicy chorizo.

One way to spot a well-established restaurant is to look at its signage. Years ago, the sort of marquee sign that Avenue Grill boasts along East 17th was outlawed unless already in place. This one has been lovingly refreshed as part of the renovation but all work had to be done with the sign still attached to the building.

Bourgoin is clearly a preservationist at heart. She’s overseeing the renovations like a hawk, seeking to retain as many vintage features as possible. So far, the results are very pleasing.

If you stop in, do take a minute to study or linger at the big bar. I’m fascinated by the library ladder that reaches to the top of that massive back bar. It must be 16 feet high.

Avenue Grill will feature a sake-focused tasting dinner in October and a special Halloween mystery gathering on Oct. 31. Look for details at avenuegrill.com or call 303-861-2820.

HATCHED

Hatched is a youth clothing store that just reopened after a lengthy delay in renovations. It’s situated at the corner of Milwaukee Street and East Sixth Avenue.

Owner Caroline Evascu said she “wanted to reopen with a concept that clearly reflected what we learned over the prior year or two.”

Translated, that means more accessories and gift items, not just clothing for tween girls. It also means less expensive brands, including Hayden Girl, in stock.

There’s also a sleepover section with products to share with friends like bath and body products or crafts. Finally, Evascu has added what she describes as a fun selection of formal dresses aimed at the cotillion market.

OLIVE & FINCH

Olive & Finch’s Cherry Creek (CCN) location at East First Avenue and Cook Street drew lots of families to their $10 Friday Burger Nights this past summer. The ample patio was often packed.

With cold weather on the way, the eatery is moving their family-focused specials indoors as of October 13.

For $20 per adult or $10 per kid (ages six and up), you’ll get the choice of one main dish, several seasonal sides and dessert, all served family style. The "five and under" set eats free. The special meal is dished up from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. each Friday.

Chicken pot pie, meatloaf or mac ‘n' cheese will anchor the meal. Don’t overlook the sides that will feature dishes like roasted carrots with curry oil and cucumber dill sauce, mashed potatoes or roasted broccoli with anchovy dressing and lemon cream. Chef/owner Mary Nguyen isn’t shy about sharing her creative thoughts about food!

DESIGN WITHIN REACH

Vacating a space they’ve occupied on East Third Avenue near the Cherry Cricket for numerous years, Design Within Reach has moved into new digs on the corner of East First Avenue and Clayton Lane.

It’s a larger space that recently housed Orvis outdoor wear.

IVIVA

Signage next to the vacated Design within Reach space indicates that Iviva, Lululemon’s youth activewear shop, is moving from the Cherry Creek Shopping Center (CCSC) into the former FLOR space on East 2nd Avenue.

This is Iviva’s second move in recent years.

LULULEMON ATHLETICA

Iviva’s parent company, Lululemon Athletica, 158 Fillmore Plaza in CCN, is reportedly planning a move also. It will open a new space in the shopping center later this fall.

A PEA IN THE POD

A well-established maternity clothing store in CCN is also on the move. This time, A Pea In The Pod has relocated back to CCSC where it first opened 20+ years ago. Pea vacated its longtime store on East First Avenue earlier this year.

Columnist’s note: You’re not alone if you need a program to keep up with all these moves.

LA RHUMBA

La Rhumba at 99 W. Ninth Ave. in the Golden Triangle marks its 20th year in business next month. The business is part dance studio and part late night dance spot.

Classes are offered Monday-Wednesday, 6:30p.m.-9:30p.m. Salsa and other Latin dances are the focus.

From Thursday-Saturday, the place heats up with doors opening at 9:00p.m. Wear your dancing shoes; no flip flops allowed. Saturday hours begin at 7:00p.m.

Schedule classes or learn more at larumba-denver.com.

CHARCOAL RESTAURANT

Year seven is now underway at Charcoal Restaurant, two doors east of La Rhumba at 43 W. Ninth Ave. Charcoal opened in September 2011 and has maintained a high bar for dining ever since.

The eatery recently rolled out a new menu with a focus on sharing dishes. It’s open for lunch in the warmer months and for dinner Monday-Saturday. Weekend brunch is also available.

CHOCOLATE LAB

Denver’s only chocolate-centric eatery, the Chocolate Lab in the 2500 block of East Colfax Avenue, has seen demand force a change in hours. The Lab will now be open until midnight Thursday-Friday to handle the after movie crowd.

The kitchen staff has been experimenting with house-made flatbreads. They’ve rolled out a version with chocolate spice-rubbed chicken, the Lab’s signature chocolate bourbon BBQ sauce, pickled onions and several types of cheese topped with milk chocolate shavings.

SANTIAGO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANTS

Denver and the Front Range are pulling out the stops on Oct. 14 for the area’s first ever Breakfast Burrito Day. Mayor Michael Hancock signed the proclamation and Santiago’s Mexican restaurants are eager to dish up some "throwback" burritos.

Santiago’s believes the event is a way “to recognize the impact the City of Denver has had on blending American and Mexican cultures and on distinguishing one of the most-celebrated breakfast foods on the Front Range.”

Santiago’s will charge $1.25 for breakfast burritos that day—that’s the throwback part—the same price they charged in 1990 when their doors first opened. The wraps will be available all day, too.

“We thought it was time to officially celebrate and recognize breakfast burritos with a designated day that commemorates the ingredients, flavor, culture, authenticity and especially the people who come together to enjoy them,” said Rachel Wells, second-generation owner of Santiago’s. Her mom founded (and still operates) the restaurants with other family members. The company is proud it has always embraced community-minded values.

At this price, there’s gotta be a limit. It’s five per person; no substitutions allowed. The nearest Santiago’s is at 571 Santa Fe Dr.

YOGURTLAND

The place for Fro-Yo on this beat has now added a new dimension. Yogurtland on Grant Street near Sixth Avenue has added ice cream—you read it right—to their menu.

Real rich chocolate and creamy vanilla are the two flavors on tap. Of course you can dress them up with Yogurtland’s many, many topping options.

BEACON EVENTS CENTER

The community meeting space on East Third Avenue in CCN has relocated to new digs in the Parkside Mansion, 1859 York St.

CLOSINGS

PALETTES

The elegant restaurant Palettes at Denver Art Museum closed in mid-September. Their space will be demolished thereafter as part of the upcoming Denver Art Museum renovation project.

GUMBO’S LOUISIANA STYLE CAFÉ

There are big changes coming to 1033 E. 17th Ave., which recently housed Gumbo’s and Argyll Whisky Bar.

Gumbo’s has departed and Argyll has been vacant awhile. Work is underway to turn the spaces into a second location for Stoney’s Bar and Grill, a sports concept with a first location on Lincoln Street.

DAZBOG COFFEE

Across the street from Gumbo’s, DazBog coffee is also shuttered. This move appears related to the opening of a new space at 1719 E. 19th Ave. in the new St. Joseph’s hospital complex.

COPERTA

The southern Italian eatery at East 20th Avenue and Logan Street has closed its coffee walkup. Da Asporto was modeled after Italian train station quick serve kiosks, offering breakfast Panini and quick bites, along with espresso and pastries.

Signage indicates we will see a second incarnation in the space—this one focused on gelato and donuts. Stay tuned.

SAFEWAY

After 51 years in CCN, the Safeway grocer on Steele Street and East First Avenue will close by the end of the month. The company’s lease was not renewed and, although the grocer could have operated through the holidays, Safeway management elected to close sooner to allow time to sell off remaining equipment.

Reaction from neighbors has been one of dismay, with many residents expressing concern on social media for occupants of the elderly housing towers that sit directly across the street. Many of those older shoppers walk to the grocery store. Staffers at the store are well known to their many customers. Employees will all be transferred to other Safeway locations.

As the day to close gets closer, discounts that started out at 5 percent or 10 percent off most inventory are expected to rise. The day after news broke about the closure, signs were hung promising up to 50 percent off merchandise.

BED, BATH & BEYOND

CCN is also losing Bed, Bath & Beyond. This closure is slated to occur on November 1. Staffers tell me the new store next to Glendale’s Target on South Colorado Boulevard will open the following day. Sounds like an ambitious agenda.

Send biz tips to LIFEbiz@comcast.net.