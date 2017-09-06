LIFE Business, September 2017: Bourbon Grill, Rocky Fin Poke Bar, Element Kitchen & Cocktail

OPENINGS

BOURBON GRILL

It’s fall. Let the feasts and football begin. If you’re still worn out from eclipse parties or too much bumper-to-bumper traffic, you need good, clean comfort food. You need Bourbon Grill chicken with a side of mac ‘n cheese.

After 15 years as a walk-up window dishing out boxes of cooking to go, Lien Vo and husband Tom Leiber shut down Bourbon Grill in June to relocate. Six weeks later, they reopened a handful of blocks west at 571 E. Colfax. This address is the former home of Pizza Fusion, an eatery run by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless that trained workers for hospitality jobs and served up some damn fine pie.

× Expand Bourbon Grill Yes, there’s still a line to order at relocated Bourbon Grill, which opened in mid-August to a long line of fans after a brief closure to move west on Colfax.

Vo appeared genuinely surprised to see lines down the block on August 15th when she reopened, but her bourbon chicken has a big following.

“The food is amazing,” said Matt Morava, who’s been a regular customer for over three years.

We spoke as he patiently waited in line August 19th. “You definitely want to do the bourbon chicken the first visit.”

Now the famous restaurant has indoor seating, but yes, there is still a line to navigate before you get to the order taker. All meals are still packed to go and many were headed out the door during my visits.

“We did add a few items to the menu,” Vo said. “The (old) kitchen was so small.”

In fact, the original kitchen was only 300 square feet. Now, Vo has room to expand her talents. Fresh-squeezed lemonade returns to the menu along with Paté Chaud and Jambalaya entrees.

In addition to bourbon, blackened or bbq chicken, there are cheesesteak sandwiches, Texas BBQ and other temptations. For Vo, every morning is a journey to all the places she’s lived and loved.

“These are all the foods I like,” she said with glee.

Born in Vietnam, her family ran a restaurant there. Her father worked at the U.S. Embassy and sometimes she helped cater events. As refugees, they moved to the U.S. in 1979 and New Orleans became home.

A Southern influence is woven into many Vo recipes and she already has more additions in mind but not just yet.

“I can’t do much yet because of the crowds,” she explained humbly. The instant return of Bourbon’s client base is clearly a source of well-earned pride paired with flat-out amazement for Vo.

At least the phone calls from fans will cease as word of Bourbon’s reopening spreads. For weeks, Vo fielded calls from customers willing to volunteer their time to get the new space open sooner.

Right now, the pace is pretty hectic so you can leave a message at 303-355-3821 or stop by daily 10:00a.m.-9:00p.m. The Sunday hours are new.

Be sure to check out the mural on the back wall. It’s an homage to the original humble space further up Colfax where Vo and Leiber first set down deep roots in the heart of Denver.

ROCKY FIN POKE BAR

The stretch of Colfax near Lafayette Street has attracted the area’s first kava bar, a joint that mixes Froot Loops with ice cream and now a fast casual poké eatery. Seems fitting. If you haven’t tried it, the best way to describe poké is a raw fish salad.

Owner Rex Djuanvat, the restaurant owner of Rocky Fin, was on a trip when he hit on the concept. “I went to Hawaii and ate poké for the first time. It was wonderful.”

× Expand Rocky Fin Poke Owner Rex Djanvat is excited to introduce Cap Hill diners to his fast casual restaurant concept at Rocky Fin Poke Bar.

One taste was all it took. He meshed his experience in a Japanese eatery with work in fast casual eateries and wrote up his business plan.

Djanvat lived at East 12th Avenue and Pearl Street for years. The former Fat Jack’s sub space fronting on Lafayette Street was an easy location choice.

Ordering is easy, too. It’s a five-step process that lets you customize your meal. Think Chipotle does sushi and you’re close.

Step One is the selection of your protein. There are several raw options and several cooked ones. Then toppings, sauce and garnishes are added. The list includes walnuts, pickled ginger and dried seaweed plus dozens of others.

Beverages include two housemade ones with fresh fruits and cane sugar. Djanvat’s focus is on more healthful options and he’s clearly a foodie. He and his wife spend their days off flying to other cities to try a new restaurant before returning home on a red eye flight.

Rocky Fin dishes up daily 11:00a.m.-9:00p.m. The number is 303-861-1188 and the menu’s viewable at rockyfinpoke.com.

ELEMENT KITCHEN & COCKTAIL

When City Hall Events Center closed for business, signs at 1134 Broadway promised something new. Now Element Kitchen & Cocktail has opened as a sports bar with upscale eats.

As Denver has evolved into a foodie destination, sports bars have struggled. At least that’s the thinking of partner Jon Spadafora who brought famed Dallas chef John Tesar in to design Element’s menu.

× Expand Element Kitchen The décor and the menu are upscale at Element Kitchen & Cocktails, a new "enlightened" sports bar at 1134 Broadway.

Tesar holds some serious credentials, including an upcoming appearance on TV’s The Gauntlet cooking program and a new cooking show on the Discovery channel.

The elevated sports concept is “as gluten free as possible.” That translates into 90 percent of the eats being available GF. Many ingredients are locally sourced so there’s a "farm to table" element as well.

The menu offers deviled eggs, guacamole made tableside, steak or tuna tartare, fried chicken and waffles, sausage and peppers, plus a long list of other options. Eighty beers are available—that’s 8-0—with 20 on tap and many being gluten free or reduced.

A large projection screen will show local sporting events and Game of Thrones. Check out the full menu of eats and events at element-kitchens.com.

The company is also planning a speakeasy with a sneaker theme. You heard me. "Sneakeasy" will occupy the upstairs space and feature specialty cocktails paired with a collection of rare and desirable sneakers, according to manager Melissa Kelly. That venture is expected to open in November. It will serve tapas and adult beverages.

The main City Hall space is slated to become Temple nightclub—a concept that Kelly describes as "Zen meets alien crop circles." Can’t wait.

BLUE PAN PIZZA

Detroit arrived in Congress Park August 24 with the opening of Blue Pan Pizza. The old bike store at 3509 E. 12th Ave.—part of the Capitol Heights Pharmacy building—has been reworked into an appealing family eatery.

Blue Pan specializes in Detroit-style pizza but also serves a Chicago cracker crust pie and one that’s dubbed New York style.

“The signature characteristic of Detroit-style pizza, the caramelized crust, is achieved by using a unique blend of brick, white cheddar, and whole milk mozzarella cheeses,” Blue Pan’s owners say.

Yes, in Detroit style, the cheese goes to the edge of the pan—a deep dish pan that is often…wait for it…blue in color. And the tomato sauce goes on top of the cheese.

Dough for all pie styles is made in house daily. This is the second eatery for Blue Pan; their first venture in the Highlands opened in 2011. The Congress Park store is larger and may allow for a broader menu.

Co-owner Jeff “Smoke” Smokevitch brings numerous awards as a pizzaiolo to this venture. Yup, that’s what you call an expert pizza chef. A liquor license offers adult beverages to pair with some of his award winning recipes and there are 20 beers on tap.

Hours are daily 4:00p.m.-10:00p.m. The space has no patio but offers a wall of garage doors that will let the interior enjoy outdoor air during finer weather. The number is 720-519-0944. Online ordering and delivery are also available.

MATT CAMRON RUGS & TAPESTRIES

At 248 Detroit St., Matt Camron Rugs has opened next to Aviano Coffee. It’s the old SOL Lingerie spot.

Camron has showrooms in Houston where the business began, Dallas, Chicago, and Washington D.C., in addition to their new location in Cherry Creek North (CCN).

This venture also does appraisals and rents rugs for special occasions.

The website is mattcamron.com and the shop number’s 303-777-8010.

CARE ON LOCATION

Your plans for this weekend probably don’t include an ER visit but fevers and sore throats happen with no heed to the time of day. A new telemedicine venture launched by a pair of Washington Park residents could spare you that lengthy, costly ER or urgent care trip.

It’s called Care on Location (CoL) and medical director Jon Savage, MD brings 15 years’ experience as an ER doc to his new venture.

× Expand Care On Location Dr. Jon Savage and his wife, Maureen, on screen, demonstrate how telemedicine works in their new online health care venture.

“The military has been using some form of telemedicine for decades and, when you think about it, so have on-call physicians all over the country as they return calls at night from patients and try to (determine) what the problem is and how to solve it,” he explained.

Long ER shifts demonstrated that many of his patients didn’t really need an ER; they just couldn’t get in to see a primary care doc. This is the segment of the market he’s targeting.

He cites a study indicating that the average wait to see a primary doc is now 27 days, so it’s no surprise that in 2015, a Colorado Health Access Survey documented that 40 percent of ER patients really didn’t have an emergency.

Savage believes telemedicine can address numerous complaints that didn’t require blood tests or x-rays.

“These issues may include cough, cold symptoms, sore throat, rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, medication refills. But at only $49.99, this care is perfect for individuals who have high deductibles and have to potentially pay for the first $6000+ out of pocket before insurance pays a dime,” he explained.

A second category of patients falls into what Savage dubs the "should I stay or should I go?" category. Is that cut serious enough to need stitches? Is my ankle just sprained or do I need an x-ray?

“If a patient does need further care, we can direct them to the most appropriate and cost-effective location for that care, potentially saving them the frustration and cost of going somewhere and not having their issue adequately addressed.”

His third target group is patients who desire extra privacy or have other issues. They could want to avoid crowds, have mobility issues or live in rural areas. Even tourists far away from home can access CoL. The company, which launched in May, reports their #1 customer currently is a mom concerned about her child.

To start, the service is via two-way online chat but eventually more services, including technician home visits could be added. Current hours are 4:00p.m.-midnight, Thursday-Monday.

The website for pricing and registration is careonlocation.com. A credit card is needed to make a reservation and Savage said the average wait time is around 20 minutes for your teleconference.

WOODS BOSS BREWING

Chad Moore and Jordan Fink were friends and adventurers before they became business partners. Fink was a professional brewer and Moore was a craft brew fan with a business background.

First, Fink traveled to Nepal to open that nation’s first craft brewery. Then Moore and his family trekked through South America while the duo hammered out their business plan via Skype.

× Expand Woods Boss The slab of fallen redwood that anchors Woods Boss Brewing is a gorgeous one that ends with a big burl. Trail signs on either end display what’s on tap.

Put their Woods Boss Brewing venture, 2210 California St., on your "Must See" list this month. It’s an amazing transformation.

“The building was over 100+ years old and truly looked like a disaster but the architecture and the location is where the vision took over,” Moore explained.

Their realized vision is both rustic and glamorous. It’s a vast warehouse space finished with woodsy detailing. The centerpiece is an amazing bar crafted from fallen redwood—a single slab, 21 feet in length, that ends with a wood burl over five feet in diameter.

“We used another 21 foot long slab to build a beer table surrounded by couches that would enable people to sit comfortably, share stories and relax around a gorgeous centerpiece that is itself a conversation starter,” he said.

Mock trail signs at either end of the bar list the day’s offerings and sizes begin with four ounce pours. The craft selection includes beers just right for a newcomer to craft and those seeking the more "funky," creative flavors from a brewer pushing the envelope. Roughly a dozen are brewed here and available on tap, along with Tommyknocker root beer and Happy Leaf kombucha.

The Woods Boss name pays honor to their fondness for the outdoors but it’s officially an old job title Fink held working with the youth corps in the Pacific Northwest years ago.

“The Woods Boss was the one who would check in on each of these teams and assist the crew leaders with any challenging kids or bring in supplies, etc. The Woods Boss was the one who brought in the fun, worked hard, yet was the light-hearted goofy guy/gal,” Moore said.

Woods Boss reflects the duo’s shared values. Their business plan includes profit sharing with the co33mmunity, accessibility and making everyone feel at home. So far, they’re off to a great start.

Call 303-727-9203 for information or just drop in. Doors are open Monday-Thursday 2:00p.m.-10:00p.m.; Friday-Saturday, noon-11:00p.m.; Sunday, noon-8:00p.m. Don’t overlook the footrests at the bar!

BIRDCALL

Is this the perfect place to launch a chicken joint or what? Birdcall is now open at 800 E. 26th Ave. If the address rings a bell, it was the long time address for Tom’s Home Cooking when Tom’s was chicken central in Five Points.

Fried chicken goes modern here. This new concept from the folks behind Park Burger debuted complete with modernization of ordering and pickup.

× Expand Birdcall Ordering is streamlined, and you can count down until your meal’s ready at Birdcall, a new Five Points chicken-centric eatery from the Park Burger folks.

There are touch screens outside the front door to grab your order and record payment. “Very cutting edge,” said co-founder Connor Boyton who sees it as an inevitable trend.

“(We) put the ordering in the customer’s hands, which decreases order mishaps, and we also are getting a leg up on the future of fast food!”

Inside, there are LED screens that tell you how long your order will take and a honeycomb of pickup slots where you finally get your hands on the food. Repeat customers can save their profiles and past history if they want to reorder a great meal.

Chicken is served in numerous forms. There’s a grilled chicken Caesar sandwich, a crispy Nashville Hot coated in dry rub and the Southern paired with pimento cream cheese and slaw.

While Birdcall could be all about chicken, a Cowcall built with Harris Ranch beef is also on the menu; it’s topped with caramelized onions. A crispy tofu sandwich and four salads give vegetarians something to ponder.

Breakfast also gets its due. The place opens at 7:00a.m. weekdays for the first meal of the day. Eleven different entrees under six dollars will tempt you to grab two or three.

Juices are house-squeezed. Beers on tap include a draw from Spanagalang Brewery just around the corner. You can grab a draft, sandwich and side salad for around $16.

EVENTS AND ADVENTURES

A singles social club from Phoenix has moved its offices to Denver and 789 Sherman Street in Capitol Hill. That places the Events and Adventures (E&A) team offices diagonally across from Black Eye Coffee.

As the name suggests, this is an event and travel-planning company. The club has chapters in 11 cities now and chose Denver for its central location.

Travel, skydiving, scuba, skiing, broomball, fishing. This club promises it all. It is membership-based and there’s a one or two-year contract, plus some extra fees for costly events but there are numerous meets each month.

Members range in age from 20s to 50s. The focus is on local events but there are big trips, too, including one to Antarctica that’s reportedly sold out. Their website, eventsandadventures.com, has details.

CHANGES

SOUTHSIDE BAR KITCHEN

First, let me address the rumors about the Cold Crush hip-hop club reportedly moving from RiNo to 3014 E. Colfax Ave. “False” says the current tenant and owner of SouthSide Bar | Kitchen, John Elliott.

Cold Crush, the source of much RiNo drama in recent years, has until Halloween to vacate its space on Larimer Street. Its lease was not renewed and owner Brian Mathenge bought the Southside property in April but Elliott says he plans to stay put.

“The new property owner has been trying to force us out of our lease for the past four months but we have a solid (one) through 2019,” he added.

He’s so confident in his tenancy that he recently transformed the upstairs space from Beetle Bar into Hidden Idol Tiki Bar.

“We focus on classic Tiki. Hidden Idol is designed to be an escape.”

Local tikifile groups (yup, they exist) have latched on. Half the drink offerings are old beachcomber favorites—zombies, suffering bastards, Mai Tais, etc. The rest are house creations. There have already been several luaus and other special food events will arrive monthly.

Hidden Idol is open Thursday-Saturday, 7:00p.m.-close; Sunday 4:00p.m.-11:00p.m. The space also hosts private events.

Monday-Saturday, Southside and Idol offer 25 percent drinks for teachers, first responders, military members, nurses and service industry. That discount bumps to 50 percent on Sundays.

ADRIFT TIKI BAR & GRILLE

Readers who live in the 80203 and 80218 ZIP codes can tiki for less at Adrift Tiki Bar & Grille. On Tuesday evenings, those lucky residents can quaff Zombies and other beverages for 15 percent less at Adrift, Broadway’s well-known Tiki bar. That discount is for the entire check. Sadly, I reside in 80206.

The new promotion is designed to draw in more locals, including those on foot or two wheels. The space at 218 S. Broadway is open Tuesday from 4:00p.m.-10:00p.m.

SOL MEXICAN COCINA

There are also a few changes in Baja Mexican cuisine to report. SOL Mexican Cocina is celebrating its first anniversary in CCN by shaking up lunch and happy hour.

Matt Baumayr, co-founder and operating partner of SOL Mexican Cocina, said, “Our new lunch menu offers smaller portions which are priced aggressively for the market and our happy hour is now seven days a week from 3-6 p.m.”

Many happy hour offerings are only offered during that time frame. They include single tacos like the black bean and sweet potato or beer fish offerings or SOL’s signature grilled corn dish carved tableside.

Lunch now features smaller versions of SOL tacos, tortilla soup, salads and more. Larger sizes will remain available.

SOL is located on the northeast corner of Columbine Street and East Second Avenue in CCN.

SWEET COOIE’S

The coming cooler weather has prompted shorter operating hours at Sweet Cooie’s vintage ice cream parlor, 3506 E. 12th Ave. Weekdays, doors will open at noon instead of 11:00a.m. The weekend open is still 11:00a.m.

Congress Park residents and other fans have warmly embraced this new addition to the Little Man Ice Cream company. Is it coincidence that the new hours started on the day of the a.m. eclipse?

CONGRESS PARK TAP ROOM

Tuesday evenings at 6:30p.m., Congress Park Taproom’s (CPTR) Run Club is hitting the streets this fall. I hear there’s a liquid reward at the end of the run, too.

CPTR is not a brewery. It’s a taproom that hosts craft beers from many local brewers and others from farther afield. With 30 taps in all, there’s likely to be something for everyone here. Sunday mornings they offer burritos and brews for brunch. Check out hours and details at congressparktaproom.com.

CASTLE MARNE

The Hill’s celebrated 1889 lava stone structure designed by famed architect William Lang has garnered some new recognition in its 127th year. Castle Marne, the area’s historic B&B received a perfect score from HotelsCombined.com, joining some very elite company. Only five establishments can boast a 10 out of 10 rating.

The rating covers quality of rooms, food and location. Situated at 1572 Race St., Castle Marne’s been restored to its 1880s splendor, offering guests a chance to enjoy this prime example of the greatest construction boom in Denver history.

CURIOUS THEATRE

Curious Theatre at 1080 Acoma St. just received a grant that is being called "transformational." A fitting way to celebrate a 20th anniversary.

The grant comes from the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. It’s a three-year, $100,000 gift to support the company’s growing national profile and allow more investment in artistic opportunities.

“We feel a strong momentum right now,” said producing artistic director Chip Walton. “We have a unique voice in our community and we are committed to working with the best artists across the country to realize our vision in production.”

In the past decade, playwrights of color, LGBTQ playwrights or female playwrights wrote two thirds of the plays Curious staged. The company in recent months has rebranded itself as “a social justice organization whose platform is live theatre.”

“There’s a reason our motto is ‘no guts, no story,’” said managing director Katie Maltais. “We were founded by risk takers and that’s what’s enabled us to not only survive, but thrive for 20 years. We are Denver’s home for diverse, thought-provoking new work.”

Learn more about the theater’s 20th season at curioustheatre.org.

YOGA POD

The yoga studio at 2780 E. Sixth Ave. now offers Sunday classes. This change in service launched several months ago; I’m tardy but sharing the news.

Hours on weekends start a bit later—at 8:30a.m. versus 5:30a.m. weekdays. Call 303-399-9642. First week’s free so what’s your excuse now? The website for class schedules is cherrycreek.yogapod.com.

THRIFT MART

The building housing Thrift Mart, the Assistance League of Denver’s recycled clothing and goods shop at 1331 E. Colfax Ave., was recently sold but the thrift operation will continue in business until winter. Expect a big closing sale around Thanksgiving.

THE GOODS

“We know your work week is stressful. Perhaps we can help a little.” That’s the message from The Goods restaurant at 2550 E. Colfax Ave. The company is encouraging local families to bring in the kids any time on Wednesdays when kids eat free all day.

A play area is also available for bouncy kiddos who need activity until their food arrives. Vegans, vegetarians and the GF crowd will all find their favorites on the menu alongside carnivore fare.

Owner Mark Whistler must know that his pitch is music to harried parents’ ears. The Goods opens at 11:00a.m. weekdays. The eatery is now open on Mondays, too. Call 303-355-5445 for more.

THE USUAL BARBERSHOP

This RiNo business has been a hit since it opened its doors. Originally launched in a space adjacent to Our Mutual Friend brewery on Larimer Street, The Usual Barbershop has relocated to a brand new space at 2950 Welton St.

Owner Bridget Mahoney has true business flair; she named her barbering business The Usual because that’s what most male clients order. Mahoney’s new space near Purple Door Coffee has plenty of chairs for a cut or shave. Call 303-297-1672 for an appointment.

CLOSURES

CLYDE RESTAURANT & WINE BAR + DESIGN STORE

This is one email I didn’t expect any time soon. Clyde Restaurant and Wine Bar at East Eighth Avenue and Lincoln Street closed Aug. 19 after less than a year in business. So did the adjacent Clyde Design space that opened last December.

“We really gave it our all,” the owners wrote to alert followers to their decision. Chris Fehlinger and Jon Lipshutz painstakingly did most of the renovations of the former Le Central space themselves.

I don’t think we’ve heard the last of these guys.

UOKI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

The ‘hood lost a popular eatery with no fanfare and minimal notice a month ago. Uoki Japanese on East Sixth Avenue and Washington Street closed rapidly and vamoosed. The number’s been disconnected.

One worker at a nearby business told me that the eatery’s popular owner was offered an opportunity to sell and grabbed it.

It’s a mystery what’s up next for the address but work is underway to host something brand new.

CHOW URBAN GRILL

It’s already lights out for Chow Urban Grill, a relatively new "new age" eatery on East Colfax Avenue at Monroe Street.

LATIGO

The Mexican grille called Latigo on Blake Street near Coors Field also closed after a short run.

DUKE’S CONVENIENCE STORE

The garden level CCN quick stop on the corner of East Second Avenue and Detroit Street is now closed also. The building will eventually come down to make way for a multi-story, mixed-use space.

Send biz news to LIFEBiz@comcast.net.