LIFE Development, April 2018: 16th Avenue & Washington Street, The Element Hotel, Emerson Place Fire

Every month, LIFE will provide answers to the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or if you want to know how much longer your street parking will be sacrificed during construction, email Stacey McDole at capitolhill303@gmail.com. She’ll do the investigation for you and report back.

630 E. 16th Ave. – 16th Avenue & Washington Street

An apartment building on the corner of 16th Avenue and Washington Street, historically known as the Essex Apartments and more recently as the Denver International Hostel, is getting the treatment it deserves after years of neglect.

Denver-based GM Development recognized the gem-in-the-rough and purchased the property for $2.1 million, according to property records.

× Expand Denver International Hostel The building at 16th Avenue and Washington Street, formerly the Denver International Hostel, is getting some new attention.

Built in 1908 and designed by Denver’s beloved architect William E. Fisher, it was prime for restoration. GM Development, who has met with Historic Denver and History of Colorado/State, intends to restore it as close to its original state as possible. The group has also submitted plans to the National Park Service so that standards for renovation are met.

“We enjoy preserving the fabric of our cities with unique buildings like this one that was designed by Fisher and Fisher,” said Ben Gearhart, principal of GM Development. “We are working to put this on the National Register of Historic places, and have already received our Part I and Part II approvals through the National Park Service.”

The project’s expected completion date is October 2018. Of the available apartments, which will include one-and two-bedroom units, 50 percent will be long-term market rate rentals, 50 percent short-term rentals. Both unit styles will have modern amenities without disrupting any historic features. A B&B is also planned for the west wing of the building. The original porches on the north facade will be rebuilt to their original architectural design.

This is GM’s fifth historic development project, but its first one in Denver. Past local projects have been new construction.

“We are always looking for historic buildings to renovate and bring back to their original use, character and story,” said Gearhart.

For more information regarding this project, follow Historic Denver on Facebook or visit the developer’s website at gmdevco.com.

The Element Hotel – 13th Avenue & Elati Street

A new hotel is breaking ground in the Golden Triangle district.

Element Denver Downtown—located on Elati Street and 13th Avenue and part of the Starwood/Marriott family of hotels—will feature 157 extended stay guest rooms in a seven-story structure. While many Starwood/Marriott hotels dot Metro Denver, this is only the second Element hotel. Park Meadows is home to the first.

The $40 million hotel will feature the usual fare: a fitness center, conference room, bar/lounge, an outdoor patio and parking garage on the ground floor. The second level will house parking for 72 valet-only parking spaces. Levels three through seven will be hotel rooms. An outdoor terrace and conference center will top the building.

The Element brand is “designed for today’s healthy, active traveler,” per a Beck Company press release supplied by Nicole Fatchaline, marketing director of the Beck Group. “Element hotels are built to be green from the ground up and employ a natural color palette, giving each hotel an organic openness that matches the architecture and weightless feeling of the space,” according to Marriott’s website.

The development team is comprised of two Colorado based developers, H&H Hotels and Alliance Investments, as well as equity partner, the Promanas Group, a Michigan based Company. The LEED Certified hotel was designed and is being constructed by The Beck Group. Security Service Federal Credit Union will be providing debt financing for the project.

The property formerly known as Emerson Place

The only way to avoid any news regarding the devastating fire at 18th Avenue and Grant Street is to have been living off the grid in the mountains. What was to be a new, five-story apartment building at 1833 Emerson St. is no more.

× Expand 1833 Emerson St. The cause of the fire that destroyed this building under construction at 1833 Emerson St. is still unknown. Two construction workers, Roberto Prieto, 29, and Dustin Peterson, 37, were killed in the fire. A GoFundMe campaign for costs associated with Peterson's funeral can be found at gofundme.com/dustin-petersons-funeral. Photos by Haines Eason.

Previously named Emerson Place, developed by Allante Properties, the PR firm handling crisis management for the developer has no comment. Hopefully by next month’s issue, the investigations will be complete and some news as to what the developer will do with the property will surface.

Stay tuned as the story is still developing.

Update on the Kirkland’s original location – 13th Avenue & Pearl Street

Foundation is being laid on the property the Kirkland Studio left behind. The museum is building an additional structure for the museum’s private use and will remain under Kirkland ownership, according to Renee Albiston, Marketing & Outreach Manager of the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art.

The museum sold an auxiliary building located on the north side of the intersection to Kentro Group LLC in October 2017. A recent follow up with the developer procured no update regarding the structure, other than the group is still looking for a tenant.