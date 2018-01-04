LIFE Development, January 2018: 17th and Park avenues, East 16th Avenue and Humboldt Street, Colfax Avenue and Williams Street, 13th Avenue and Pearl Street

Every month, LIFE will provide answers to the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or if you want to know how much longer your street parking will be sacrificed during construction, email Stacey McDole at capitolhill303@gmail.com. She’ll do the investigation for you and report back.

17th and Park avenues

Another out-of-state developer is trying its hand in Denver’s hot real estate/rental market. LYND, based out of San Antonio TX, is developing the far west section of “restaurant row” on 17th and Park avenues.

The eight-story building will house 190 units along with 14,000-square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The ground floor retail space falls in line with the mixed-use development strategy that runs down a large portion of 17th Avenue.

× Expand eight-story mixed-use development at 17th and Park An eight-story mixed-use development, the project of out-of-town firm LYND, is going up at 17th and Park avenues. Photo by Haines Eason.

Chris Hinds, neighborhood delegate of Capitol Hill United Neighbors (CHUN) Neighborhood 1, says it's a welcome sight to have the 17th Avenue sections connect and have new development along Park Avenue. While there's retail space in either direction east or west, this parcel is between the two and across the street from a two-story commercial building.

“Park Avenue has long been discussed as a ‘gem in the rough’ in central Denver. Its diagonal direction through Denver's otherwise square grid was designed with numerous small parks along the diagonal, and the plan was to have it resemble something like a Parisian boulevard,” continues Hind.

To be exact, Park Avenue cuts through Denver at an angle in opposition of the grid system, and this created small triangles of land suitable for parks along the corridor. Those who developed the area designed the buildings to face away from Park Avenue and didn’t take the parks into consideration.

“The longer developments eschew Park Avenue, the further it will fall into disrepair,” says Hinds. Park 17 appears to at least have windows looking towards Park Avenue.

LYND also developed and sold 1000 Speer by Windsor, a luxury apartment in the Golden Triangle.

East 16th Avenue and Humboldt Street

The micro-units at 16th Avenue and Humboldt Street are going vertical now, and have stirred up quite a bit of controversy since initially being proposed to the City in late 2016.

Two parcels of land were combined and developed simultaneously by Pando Holdings behind the Health Center at Franklin Park.

“Neighbors have protested the lack of parking and say these micro-apartments will only further compound that area's parking shortage, says Hinds. “Because of this property, Denver City Council voted on a moratorium on existing city law allowing small-lot parking exemptions.”

Denvergov.org says small lot exemptions apply to buildings on 6,250-square feet lots or less in mixed-use commercial zone districts. If the building is located within one-quarter mile of a high-frequency transit corridor or one-half mile of a train station, it is exempt from providing off-street parking for the first two floors.

Despite the heat the city and the developer received over the exemptions, the moratorium passed and the project moved forward. Parking is already at a premium in this area, and residents will be forced to use public transportation or smaller, personal modes of transportation such as bicycles or scooters.

According to walkscore.com, the address rates an 89 (very walkable), 58 (good transit), and 98 (biker’s paradise).

These micro-units could also be a way for Denver to handle the shortage of affordable housing. “Perhaps these smaller units will be one way to address that shortage,” says Hinds. He says it will be an opportunity to learn how Denver responds to micro-apartments with less parking than traditionally required by a city.

“Denver recognizes technological advances will remove drivers from cars and dramatically decrease the need for parking in the near future.” Regarding the post-driver society, what remains to be seen is if this development is timely or too soon.

On a side note, Pando Holdings recently purchased two commercial buildings at 1600-1608 E. Colfax Ave. for $3.2 million. I’m keeping an eye on those as well.

Pando Holdings did not return multiple requests for comment by press time.

A twofer: Colfax Avenue and Williams Street, 13th Avenue and Pearl Street

Kentro Group, a private commercial real estate investment company located in Denver, recently acquired 1291 Pearl St.

Those who have lived on Capitol Hill long enough may remember this property as a 7-11 of notorious ilk.

× Expand 1291 Pearl St. Formerly a "notorious" 7-11, 1291 Pearl St. will remain retail. Restaurants or coffee shops, according to the developer, are preferred. Photo by Haines Eason.

The group also owns the underdeveloped, wildly colorful 1801 E. Colfax Ave. The fenced property dons a sign that reads “Be a Good Person.”

“We are trying to find retail tenants for both properties,” says Dimitrios “Jimmy” Balafas, co-founder and managing partner for Kentro Group. “Both will get a façade facelift once retail tenants are signed.

“Restaurants and coffee shops are preferred, but we are entertaining all retail options,” says Balafas.

For more information and renderings of the Colfax property (Pearl Street renderings are not available on the site at the moment), visit kentrogroup.com.