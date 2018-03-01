LIFE Development, March 2018: First Avenue Hotel, Modera West Wash Park, Denver Art Museum

Every month, LIFE will provide answers to the community’s burning questions about new and ongoing developments. If there is a pile of dirt you’re curious about, or if you want to know how much longer your street parking will be sacrificed during construction, email Stacey McDole at capitolhill303@gmail.com. She’ll do the investigation for you and report back.

First Avenue and Broadway: First Avenue Hotel

The boards will soon come down at the building that used to house El Diablo and Sketch restaurants in Baker.

Zocalo Community Development will develop the boarded-up First Avenue Hotel on Broadway into much needed affordable housing units with ground-floor retail and parking.

Modera West Wash Park, former Visiting Nurses building Gone from the corner of Grant Street and Speer Boulevard is the Visiting Nurse Association building, and incoming is Modera West Wash Park. Photo by Haines Eason.

The developer is about a year into planning and pre-development work with city and state partners to make sure the project reaches its full potential. Per David Zucker, LEED AP, Principal & CEO for Zocalo, the process is slow but has been coming along, and the community should see movement on the site soon.

“We are excited to be given the opportunity to continue the story of this building that has been part of Denver since 1909,” says Zucker. “Zocalo really appreciates this support and we are very excited to open the doors on this project so the neighborhood and Denver community alike can fully enjoy this historic building.”

The previous owner, who filed for bankruptcy in 2012, neglected to do necessary safety repairs to the 100-plus-year-old building. In 2015, the property went to auction and was picked up by Digital Cowboy.

The critical stabilization work that the property requires will commence in the next few months.

The building will feature 102 affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments to accommodate essential members of our workforce, those earning in the range of $35,000 annually. Zocalo will also retrofit the first floor to allow for retail spaces. A healthy list of interested business owners has already knocked on Zocalo’s door as this building is situated at one of the last vacant corners on Broadway.

Through all these changes, Zocalo will preserve the building's historical character and designate the building as a historical landmark in both state and national registries.

For inquiries, please contact Marc Feder at marc.feder@federcommercial.com and Madeline Grawey for residential inquiries at 720-774-6101.

Modera West Wash Park

A new, eight-story, 241-unit apartment building will occupy the lot currently held by the Visiting Nurse building on Grant Street and Speer Boulevard. Demolition of the office building was set for the week of Feb. 12, 2018 (at press time, the Visiting Nurse Association building had not yet been demolished).

Modera West Wash Park, as the project is currently called, is being developed by Mill Creek Residential, a Dallas-based developer. The apartment will boast a brick-and-glass façade, underground parking garage, fitness center and rooftop pool. The architect is Davis Partnership and the general contractor is Martines Palmeiro Construction.

The company is also building an eight-story, 197-unit property on Capitol Hill at 12th Avenue and Grant Street.

Per Brian Wynne, senior managing director of Mill Creek Residential, the structure should be rising above grade around May of this year with a target date for completion in first quarter 2020. Once the current office building is razed, utility work will begin on the parcel and will continue for approximately two months. Leasing prices have not been set.

Other Colorado Mill Creek properties are Modera Observatory Park, Modera River North and Post River North.

Denver Art Museum expansion

Preparations for the expansion and renovation of the Denver Art Museum (DAM) are underway. The project will take three years to complete The Hamilton Building, just south of 13th Avenue, will be open seven days a week to ensure visitors have plenty of access to DAM during the construction period.

“Nearly half of the DAM’s visitors last fiscal year came to the campus free of charge, thanks to several free days, festivals and our Free for Kids program,” says Shadia Lemus, communications manager for DAM. "It’s important for the community to still have all-access to the museum during renovations."

Renovations to the Gio Ponti-designed North Building will include updates to major systems, in addition to new and expanded gallery spaces. Thanks to a large donation from the Sie Foundation, a new, glassed welcome center will house fast-casual dining, formal dining and event spaces, and it will be named after the generous donors—the Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center.

Other new spaces will include a center for learning and engagement, design and graphics gallery, Western American Art galleries, outdoor site improvements and a conservation lab where the public can watch art conservationists at work.

The museum and the new welcome center are slated to re-open by the end of 2021.

For information on project details, visit denverartmuseum.org/north.